England take on Argentina in the third of their autumn internationals at Twickenham with the chance to make it 12 matches unbeaten under Eddie Jones and make it a record 13 wins in a row. Follow the latest here.
- England vs Argentina kicks off at 14:30 GMT
- Jones makes four changes to his England side
- Tom Wood and George Kruis return in the pack
- Jonny May and Mike Brown return in the back line
- Joe Launchbury banned, Teimana Harrison, Semesa Rokoduguni and Alex Goode drop out
- Argentina have lost six of their last seven matches
Teams
England: M Brown; J May, J Joseph, O Farrell, E Daly; G Ford, B Youngs; M Vunipola, D Hartley, D Cole; C Lawes, G Kruis; C Robshaw, T Wood, B Vunipola.
Replacements: J George, J Marler, K Sinckler, C Ewels, T Harrison, D Care, B Te'o, H Slade.
Argentina: J Tuculet; M Orlando, M Moroni, S Gonzalez Iglesias, S Cordero; J M Hernandez, T Cubelli; L Noguera, A Creevy (capt), R Herrera, G Petti, M Alemanno, P Matera, J Ortega Desio, L Senatore.
Replacements: J Montoya, S Garcia Botta, E Pieretto, F Isa, T Lezana, M Landajo, J De La Fuente, J P Estelles.
