England vs Argentina live: Latest score from the autumn internationals, plus what time does it start

Follow the latest from the autumn international at Twickenham

England face Argentina at Twickenham in their third autumn international Getty

England take on Argentina in the third of their autumn internationals at Twickenham with the chance to make it 12 matches unbeaten under Eddie Jones and make it a record 13 wins in a row. Follow the latest here.

  • England vs Argentina kicks off at 14:30 GMT
  • Jones makes four changes to his England side
  • Tom Wood and George Kruis return in the pack
  • Jonny May and Mike Brown return in the back line
  • Joe Launchbury banned, Teimana Harrison, Semesa Rokoduguni and Alex Goode drop out
  • Argentina have lost six of their last seven matches

Teams

England: M Brown; J May, J Joseph, O Farrell, E Daly; G Ford, B Youngs; M Vunipola, D Hartley, D Cole; C Lawes, G Kruis; C Robshaw, T Wood, B Vunipola.

Replacements: J George, J Marler, K Sinckler, C Ewels, T Harrison, D Care, B Te'o, H Slade.

Argentina: J Tuculet; M Orlando, M Moroni, S Gonzalez Iglesias, S Cordero; J M Hernandez, T Cubelli; L Noguera, A Creevy (capt), R Herrera, G Petti, M Alemanno, P Matera, J Ortega Desio, L Senatore.

Replacements: J Montoya, S Garcia Botta, E Pieretto, F Isa, T Lezana, M Landajo, J De La Fuente, J P Estelles.

