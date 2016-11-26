England take on Argentina in the third of their autumn internationals at Twickenham with the chance to make it 12 matches unbeaten under Eddie Jones and make it a record 13 wins in a row. Follow the latest here.

England vs Argentina kicks off at 14:30 GMT

Jones makes four changes to his England side

Tom Wood and George Kruis return in the pack

Jonny May and Mike Brown return in the back line

Joe Launchbury banned, Teimana Harrison, Semesa Rokoduguni and Alex Goode drop out

Argentina have lost six of their last seven matches

Follow the live action below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

Teams

England: M Brown; J May, J Joseph, O Farrell, E Daly; G Ford, B Youngs; M Vunipola, D Hartley, D Cole; C Lawes, G Kruis; C Robshaw, T Wood, B Vunipola.

Replacements: J George, J Marler, K Sinckler, C Ewels, T Harrison, D Care, B Te'o, H Slade.

Argentina: J Tuculet; M Orlando, M Moroni, S Gonzalez Iglesias, S Cordero; J M Hernandez, T Cubelli; L Noguera, A Creevy (capt), R Herrera, G Petti, M Alemanno, P Matera, J Ortega Desio, L Senatore.

Replacements: J Montoya, S Garcia Botta, E Pieretto, F Isa, T Lezana, M Landajo, J De La Fuente, J P Estelles.