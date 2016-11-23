Semesa Rokoduguni has been omitted from England’s squad to play Argentina on Saturday, despite scoring twice against Fiji last weekend.

The Bath wing, along with Saracens full-back Alex Goode have both been sent back to their clubs by Eddie Jones with Mike Brown and Jonny May set to replace them in the England XV.

It also means that Elliot Daly will likely continue on the wing after his impressive try-scoring display, despite having not played in that position for, by his own omission, around five years.

Last week’s win was Fijian-born Rokoduguni’s first Test match in two years and he was named man of the match in the 58-15 rout but there is no suggestion he – or Goode – are injured.

Lock George Kruis is included in the 24-man squad for the match at Twickenham after returning ahead of schedule from minor ankle surgery and is set to make his first appearance of the autumn.

He could go straight into the starting XV against the Pumas after fellow second rower Joe Launchbury was handed a two-week ban after being cited for kicking during the win over Fiji.

Danny Care and Nathan Hughes both remain in the squad despite missing training on Tuesday with minor problems, with the latter set to battle it out with Teimana Harrison, who scored his first international try against Fiji, to start at open-side.

Tom Wood is recalled to the squad after being given the weekend off against Fiji and is in contention for only his second England start in over a year, with Jones set to name his starting XV and replacements on Thursday.

Kruis could start after Joe Launchbury's two-week ban (Getty)

24-man England squad:

Forwards: Dan Cole (Leicester), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Jamie George (Saracens), Teimana Harrison, Dylan Hartley (both Northampton), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), George Kruis (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Joe Marler, Chris Robshaw, Kyle Sinckler (all Harlequins), Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola (both Saracens), Tom Wood (Northampton).

Backs: Mike Brown, Danny Care (both Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford, Jonathan Joseph (both Bath), Jonny May (Gloucester), Henry Slade (Exeter), Ben Te'o (Worcester), Ben Youngs (Leicester).