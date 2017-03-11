England vs Scotland player ratings

England have beaten Scotland at Twickenham to retain the Six Nations Championship.
It is the first time in 16-years that England have won back-to-back tournaments, with Sir Clive Woodward's side the last England team to manage the feat, in 2001.
Victory over Scotland sees England win the Calcutta Cup and the Tri-Nations, as well as sealing the Six Nations.
England have now won 18 consecutive matches, equalling the previous record of straight wins set by New Zealand between August 2015 and October 2016.
A win against Ireland next weekend would see England surpass New Zealand's record, as well as sealing a consecutive Grand Slam.
It would be the first back-to-back Grand Slam of the Six Nations era.
France last managed the feat in the 1998 Five Nations, with England last going undefeated for two consecutive tournaments in 1996, when they were coached by Jack Rowell.
