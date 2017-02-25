England overcame Italy 29-15 at Twickenham Stoop to preserve their unbeaten start to the Six Nations, but the win was marred by a red card for Katy Mclean.

A hat-trick of tries from hooker Vicky Fleetwood and one each from wings Amy Wilson Hardy and Kay Wilson helped the Red Roses secure a bonus-point victory despite being reduced to 13 players in the second half.

Replacement fly-half Mclean was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle and England then saw Poppy Cleall sent to the sin bin for the same offence.

Italy's tries came from wing Sofia Stefan, scrum-half Sara Barattin and full-back Manuela Furlan, but England safely saw out their third win in the championship.

Head coach Simon Middleton said: "Full marks to our players at the end, they showed fantastic character when they were down to 13 with eight minutes left on the clock."

On Friday night, Scotland Women edged Wales Women 15-14 at Broadwood Stadium thanks to tries from centre Lisa Thomson and wing Rhona Lloyd, while Ireland and France meet on Sunday.

