France and Wales battle in Paris in an effort to claim second place in the Six Nations championship, should Ireland slip-up when they take on England in the final match of the day, while the Welsh will also be gunning for fourth place in the world rankings in an effort to seal a top seed in the 2019 Rugby World Cup draw. Follow the latest here.

France vs Wales kicks off at 14:45

Both Wales and France can finish as high as second and as low as fifth

Wales need to beat France and hope Ireland lose to claim fourth in the world rankings

Teams:

France: B Dulin; N Nakaitaci, R Lemerat, G Fickou, V Vakatawa; C Lopez, B Serin; C Baille, G Guira, R Slimani, S Vahaamahina, Y Maestri, F Sanconnie, K Gourdon, L Picamoles.

B Dulin; N Nakaitaci, R Lemerat, G Fickou, V Vakatawa; C Lopez, B Serin; C Baille, G Guira, R Slimani, S Vahaamahina, Y Maestri, F Sanconnie, K Gourdon, L Picamoles. Replacements: C Chat, U Atonio, E Ben Arous, J Le Devedec, B Le Roux, A Dupont, F Trinh-Duc, Y Huget.

C Chat, U Atonio, E Ben Arous, J Le Devedec, B Le Roux, A Dupont, F Trinh-Duc, Y Huget. Wales: L Halfpenny; G North, J Davies, S Williams, L Williams; D Biggar, R Webb; R Evans, K Owens, T Francis, J Ball, A W Jones, S Warburton, J Tipuric, R Moriarty.

L Halfpenny; G North, J Davies, S Williams, L Williams; D Biggar, R Webb; R Evans, K Owens, T Francis, J Ball, A W Jones, S Warburton, J Tipuric, R Moriarty. Replacements: S Baldwin, N Smith, S Lee, L Charteris, T Faletau, G Davies, S Davies, J Roberts.

Follow the live action below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

Preview...

What time does it start?

France vs Wales kicks off at 14:45 at the Stade de France.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC One from 14:25. You can also follow the match with The Independent’s live blog here.