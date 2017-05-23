George Ford will not have too much of a change on his hands this summer when he returns to Leicester Tigers four years after leaving Welford Road for Bath, with his new-yet-familiar pastures also suited to his playing style after being forced to play against his natural game over the last few months.

That’s the view of the England head coach, Eddie Jones, who feels the tactics employed by Todd Blackadder at Bath have been to the detriment of the fly-halves form. Ford lost his place in the Bath line-up as Blackadder chose Rhys Preistland as his starting No 10 for the final two rounds of the Premiership season, but Jones never questioned his place in his England squad for next month’s tour of Argentina.

“Sometimes players in their clubs are asked to play a different way and it doesn’t suit them,” Jones explained. “As long as I see effort from them – and I saw plenty of effort from George. It wasn’t lack of effort, but how he’s been asked to play for Bath doesn’t really suit how he plays and therefore it restricted his development.”

1/15 Will Collier, tighthead prop, 25 years old (Harlequins) Eddie Jones says: “Collier is a really steady tighthead. Scrummaging wise he probably has the best body position of anyone in the Premiership, so it is a great opportunity for him. And then we have got the young boy Hill who we brought in last year – he probably stagnated a little bit this year with a lack of game-time which is difficult for him but again it is an opportunity for him to develop. I am pleased with the strength we have got in that area.” Getty

2/15 Harry Williams, tighthead prop, 25 (Exeter Chiefs) Eddie Jones says: “We have got Harry Williams who is a big unit. He needs a haircut though, so I will have to chat to him about that – he is not short of a tattoo though. He is a good scrummager. He has got to work a bit around the field, so we will work on that with him. He has really impressed and developed nicely under Rob Baxter – he is a real credit to their club.” Getty

3/15 Nick Isiekwe, lock, 19 (Saracens) Eddie Jones says: “We have the young guy from Sarries coming in [Isiekwe] who is potentially a very good player. When you look at where he is now compared to where Maro was when he came into the Six Nations, he is going to be a really good player this boy, a really good player. So he is exciting. I can’t compare as I didn’t see Maro at that age. What I know is that he can be a very good player if he works hard enough, he is obsessed to want to be great, he has the potential to be a very good player.” Getty

4/15 Ben Curry, flanker, 18 (Sale Sharks) Eddie Jones says about the Curry brothers: “I'm looking forward to working with the Currys because I want to find out if I can tell the difference between the two of them. They tell me one's got short hair and one's a bit stockier. I've played with the Ellas and they were hard to work out who was who. They would swap roles and no-one knew. We're going to have to find a way to work out who's who. I hear they're very competitive about everything: A-levels, their weight, their haircuts, their girlfriends, everything. I think we'll keep them competing against each other.” Getty

6/15 Sam Underhill, flanker, 20 (Ospreys/Bath) Eddie Jones says: “He’s got good potential as an openside flanker, he’s a genuine openside flanker, he’s dedicated, he’s determined, he’s desperate to play for England, we’re delighted to have him. He’s an out and out seven but he could play six. The Ospreys have done a really good job bringing him through and we’re grateful for the work they’ve done.” Getty

7/15 Jack Maunder, scrum-half, 20 (Exeter Chiefs) Eddie Jones says: Maunder's an interesting player. He's a cheeky little bugger, that's what I like about him. He's got something about him. His pass is okay but he looks for opportunities, generally makes good decisions and he's a good size of a lad. We're excited by him and he's young. He's only just 20.” Getty

8/15 Piers Francis, fly-half, 26 (Auckland Blues/Northampton Saints) Eddie Jones says: “I've watched a fair bit of him playing. I know he played for Doncaster a few years ago, Doncaster to Auckland is bit of a change. He's got a good kicking game, is a big, strong lad and he presents a different option for us at 10 and that's what we're looking for. Good, solid player. He’s got a good kicking game, he’s very good defensively, he likes putting his head in the dark areas. He plays very deep but that’s the Kiwi way so we’ll have to work on that with him and I’m sure we can. He’s an interesting player and he’s good enough to play Super Rugby. He’s a handy player.” Getty

9/15 Alex Lozowski, fly-half, 23 (Saracens) Eddie Jones says: “Lozowski is a good player, I’ve been really impressed. I think he’s been the best find of the Premiership. He’s come in, he’s got a nice feel about the game and he’s a rugged defender and he kicks his goals. He works hard and he’s a good fella.” Getty

10/15 Sam James, centre, 22 (Sale Sharks) Eddie Jones says: “James is a bit like Denny. Sale have a way of producing quite funny sort of players. There’s nothing great about him but he finds the line, he finds space and he’s strong and has a good feel for the game.” Getty

11/15 Joe Marchant, centre, 20 (Harlequins) Eddie Jones says: “This is the ideal opportunity to bring young guys through. The talent there is just so exciting – look at it, good young athletes, desperate, desperate to play for England. Every time they play for their club, they are willing to die for their club, obsessed by being great, and if players aren’t like that, then they won’t play for England.” Getty

12/15 Harry Mallinder, centre/full-back, 20 (Northampton Saints) Eddie Jones says: “I think he can play 15 and I think he can play centre and I think he can potentially play on the wing. Big, strong lad. Good in the air. Massive kicking game. Kicks the ball 60m. Needs to work on his defence, but for a young player that’s OK. He’s got a feel for the game. Possibly to start with he might be looked at as a winger or centre or full back, I’m not sure yet.” Getty

13/15 Denny Solomona, wing, 23 (Sale Sharks) Eddie Jones says: “There’s something about him. He finds the line. He’s got that ability, when he gets the ball, to score a try. I went to watch him against Gloucester at the weekend. He’s still got a lot of work to do on his game, positionally, but we can work on those areas with him. He’s got a certain amount of X-factor about him though.” Getty

14/15 Joe Cokanasiga, wing, 19 (London Irish) Eddie Jones says: “He’s big mate. And he’s fast. That’s the only thing I see, I don’t care who he plays for, he could be playing for anyone. He’s big and fast.” Getty

15/15 Nathan Earle, wing/full-back, 22 (Saracens) Eddie Jones says: “I’m interested in this Nathan Earle from Saracens. I watched him play ITM Cup for Canterbury and he’s got real potential. He’s a big, tall guy who’s got pace, so he has been selected ahead of Christian [Wade] and Marland [Yarde]. There are a lot of disappointed players. Given that we’ve had 16 picked for the Lions, we’ve still got a lot of good players who haven’t been picked by England, which shows the depth of talent in England.” Getty

But the 24-year-old was not as damning of his final days at Bath, despite his patchy form a possible reason why he is not booked a space on Monday’s flight out of Heathrow that will take the British and Irish Lions squad to New Zealand. Ford was well in with a shout of making Warren Gatland’s 41-man squad, only to see Jonathan Sexton, Dan Biggar and England teammate Owen Farrell included at his expense.

Instead, Ford has a summer that will consist of three matches with England – one against the Barbarians this weekend and two against the Pumas – before moving back to Leicester, his home of four years after joining the club in 2009.

“I had a great four years at Bath,” Ford explains. “I really enjoyed my time there and I have some great memories that I will take with me. I suppose that chapter of my career is over now. I’m looking forward to rejoining Leicester and hopefully be part of a team that can really challenge and win trophies again because I know that’s what the club want to do and as a player that’s what you want. You want to be a part of a successful team.

“It’s weird really. The season ended so quickly I don’t suppose it will be after the summer tour to Argentina that I properly get my head around moving to Leicester.”

Jones believes Bath's tactics did not suit Ford's talents ( Getty )

It’s a smart approach to take, especially given that Ford will not have many of his back-to-back Six Nations-winning colleagues alongside him. In total, just nine players who feature in Jones’s 31-man squad to face Argentina hold more than 10 caps, while the Lions call-up of James Haskell – in place of the desperately unlucky Billy Vunipola – robs the squad of a valuable source of experience and leadership.

That is why Jones has been so keen to demand an increase in leadership among his first-team squad since taking the job 18 months ago, with Ford joining Mike Brown and Danny Care as the contingent of vice-captains that will assist Dylan Hartley, one of whom will be selected to lead England against the Barbarians this Sunday due to the skipper’s club commitments in trying to see Northampton Saints through the European Champions Cup play-off final.

Haskell was handed an injury call-up for the Lions ( Getty )

With no Owen Farrell outside him, Ford knows he has to take on more responsibility on the pitch, but he’s also keen to take a lead off it and help the 20 uncapped players that are in camp this week learn as much as they can while they’re with the national team.

It’s a great opportunity for us to go out there and potentially play against the Barbarians like we want to play against Argentina

“I’m looking to try develop that all the time really. As a 10, you’re more an on-field leader but I suppose especially last week and this week with Dylan not being here for example, there’s some more off-field stuff that I’ve tried to develop and take upon myself a little bit more, just to make sure that our stuff around camp on and off the field is where it’s expected to be,” he explained.

“Obviously we’ve got Chris Robshaw here who’s brilliant at that, Mike Brown and Danny Care as well so we’ve got four or five people that are trying to take a bit of a lead on that and make sure everything is in order.”

Ford's drop in form may be the reason behind his British and Irish Lions snub ( Getty )

While Argentina await, first-up comes the annual clash against the Barbarians, a match that was largely used by Jones’s predecessor, Stuart Lancaster, as a chance to blood in younger players in a game that is known for its expansive running rugby and less so for its seriousness. Despite naming a youthful squad for the match, Jones is expected to take matters a little more seriously in his England approach the game, using it as a mini-Test to prepare for Argentina, which means the likes of Ford, Robshaw, Care and Brown are all likely to feature.

“Every time you want to play for England, you want to have a tester game before you go out to Argentina and play two incredibly tough games,” Ford notes. “For me personally, I probably wouldn’t play then for three or four weeks on the bounce, so I want to go out and play another game and get match fit and stay match fit.

“It’s a great opportunity for us as well, regardless of who we’re playing, to go out there and potentially play against the Barbarians like we want to play against Argentina and try and build some foundations there for our game and transfer what we’re doing in training into a live game.”