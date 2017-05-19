Flick back through the calendar 12 months and you’ll find another Warren Gatland side preparing for a tour against the best team in the world in their own back yard.
Wales are the last side to tour New Zealand of all the home nations and George North, present on that gruelling tour, knows fully well what he and his new British and Irish Lions teammates are in for.
“Like Wales, it’s their main sport, everyone is super passionate, everyone loves rugby,” North told The Independent. “The fans there are amazing fans and will support them to the end and they know what kind of quality team they’ve got and they’ll let you know about it as well.
British and Irish Lions squad to tour New Zealand
British and Irish Lions squad to tour New Zealand
-
1/41 Loosehead prop: Joe Marler (England)
Age: 26
International caps: 51
Lions caps: 0
Why he’s on the plane: Marler flourished in Mako Vunipola’s absence and kept the Saracens prop out of the England side once he had returned to fitness. The Quins front-row has come of age this season.
Getty Images
-
2/41 Loosehead prop: Jack McGrath (Ireland)
Age: 27
International caps: 41
Lions caps: 0
Why he’s on the plane: McGrath has ousted Cian Healy in the Irish side and proved pivotal to disrupting the English scrum in the Six Nations encounter in Dublin last month. Has also helped Leinster reach the European semi-finals.
Getty Images
-
3/41 Loosehead prop: Mako Vunipola (England)
Age: 26
International caps: 42
Lions caps: 3
Why he’s on the plane: Vunipola looked a certainty on the plane before he suffered a knee injury earlier in the season, but he has returned to full fitness with Saracens and has been one of the standout performers in their return to form since the Six Nations.
Getty Images
-
4/41 Hooker: Rory Best (Ireland)
Age: 34
International caps: 104
Lions caps: 0
Why he’s on the plane: He will head to New Zealand as the oldest member of the Lions squad, though he is yet to play in a Test match while on tour. The Ireland skipper benefitted from Dylan Hartley’s ban in 2013 to tour with the Lions, captaining them in the loss to the Brumbies, but his experience will be valuable to a relatively fresh front-row.
Getty Images
-
5/41 Hooker: Jamie George (England)
Age: 26
International caps: 17
Lions caps: 0
Why he’s on the plane: Probably the form hooker in Europe who can do as good a job from the start of the match as he can do off the replacements’ bench, as he has done so often for England. His only weakness will be that he has never played the All Blacks’ senior side.
Getty Images
-
6/41 Hooker: Ken Owens (Wales)
Age: 30
International caps: 50
Lions caps: 2
Why he’s on the plane: The Scarlets hooker enjoyed a strong Six Nations despite Wales’s struggles, and his physicality at the breakdown will do him well in New Zealand.
Getty Images
-
7/41 Tighthead prop: Dan Cole (England)
Age: 29
International caps: 74
Lions caps: 3
Why he’s on the plane: The most consistent tighthead in the squad who will offer past experience, current form and the fitness to last 80 minutes if needed. Cole could well force his way into the test side.
Getty Images
-
8/41 Tighthead prop: Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)
Age: 24
International caps: 16
Lions caps: 0
Why he’s on the plane: Enjoyed a brilliant Six Nations tournament along with a purple patch for Leinster, and he is simply a rock in the scrum that even the All Blacks will find difficult to budge.
Getty Images
-
9/41 Tighthead prop: Kyle Sinckler (England)
Age: 24
International caps: 8
Lions caps:0
Why he’s on the plane: He is yet to start a Test for England but that has not stopped his reputation bagging him a spot on the plane to New Zealand. Will add power and pace with the ball, and plenty of character in the changing room that can go a long way to making a difference on a seven-week tour.
Getty Images
-
10/41 Lock: Iain Henderson (Ireland)
Age: 25
International caps: 32
Lions caps: 0
Why he’s on the plane: The forgotten man of Irish rugby provided a timely reminder of why he is rated so highly by helping plot the downfall of England. His versatility will come in handy for the tour where injuries will take their toll, given he can cover lock as well as the back-row.
Getty Images
-
11/41 Lock: Maro Itoje (England)
Age: 22
International caps: 12
Lions caps: 0
Why he’s on the plane: Will head to New Zealand with a target on his back after proving the form player in Europe over the last 18 months. A supremely talented individual with freakish athleticism, who can also make his presence felt at blindside flanker.
Getty Images
-
12/41 Lock: Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)
Age: 31
International caps: 110
Lions caps: 6
Why he’s on the plane: A veteran of two Lions tours already but still only 31 years old, Jones offer everything in terms of leadership, aggression, control and outright ability. Will provide support for captain Sam Warburton, and memorably skippered the 2013 side to victory in the decisive third Test.
Getty Images
-
13/41 Lock: George Kruis (England)
Age: 27
International caps: 20
Lions caps: 0
Why he’s on the plane: He hasn’t played a game since January but such is his talent in the lineout and his importance to the Saracens and England cause over the last two years that Gatland gave him every chance to prove his fitness. Should get the Lions lineout firing on all cylinders with England coach Steve Borthwick also heading to New Zealand.
Getty Images
-
14/41 Lock: Courtney Lawes (England)
Age: 28
International caps: 58
Lions caps: 0
Why he’s on the plane: Beat England second-row colleague Joe Launchbury to a place in the squad after hitting the form of his life. It’s harsh on the Wasps captain, but Lawes can offer more physicality carrying the ball and a bone-crunching tackle few can equal.
Getty Images
-
15/41 Flanker: Sean O’Brien (Ireland)
Age: 30
International caps: 49
Lions caps: 2
Why he’s on the plane: One of those who will not shirk responsibility in going toe-to-toe with the All Blacks, O’Brien is an immensely powerful flanker who can be a nuisance at the breakdown. Could well prove Gatland’s impact replacement in the Tests.
Getty Images
-
16/41 Flanker: Peter O’Mahony (Ireland)
Age: 27
International caps: 40
Lions caps: 0
Why he’s on the plane: For two reasons. The first is guiding Munster through a hugely emotional season that has seen them reach the European Champions Cup last four, the second is for his man of the match display at the Aviva Stadium to shoot down England.
Getty Images
-
17/41 Flanker: CJ Stander (Ireland)
Age: 27
International caps: 15
Lions caps: 0
Why he’s on the plane: The South African-born back-row may have been playing against the Lions had fate taken a different path, but instead he will head to New Zealand as one of the form players in Europe. Likely to be used as No 8 cover, but could bag himself a starting role on the blindside.
Getty Images
-
18/41 Flanker: Justin Tipuric (Wales)
Age: 27
International caps: 51
Lions caps: 1
Why he’s on the plane: The closest thing the Lions have to a natural openside, and offers the pace of an outside centre to help him to the breakdown. Could well be used in tandem with Warburton if Gatland chooses to stick with what he knows best.
Getty Images
-
19/41 Flanker: Sam Warburton (Wales)
Age: 28
International caps: 74
Lions caps: 2
Why he’s on the plane: Emulates Martin Johnson as a two-time Lions captain, and should have enough time to regain his fitness after suffering a six-week knee injury. Flourished at blindside for Wales in the Six Nations but could find himself back in the No 7 shirt.
Getty Images
-
20/41 No 8: Taulupe Faletau (Wales)
Age: 26
International caps: 66
Lions caps: 1
Why he’s on the plane: What he failed to show in the Six Nations, he has delivered at Bath, and a brilliant performance at Twickenham to help see off Leicester Tigers provided a reminder of why he will push Billy Vunipola hard for the starting jersey.
Getty Images
-
21/41 No 8: Ross Moriarty (Wales)
Age: 23
International caps: 17
Lions caps: 0
Why he’s on the plane: Another surprise name but his form in the Six Nations was stunning as he kept Faletau out of the Wales side. He completes an incredibly powerful back row selection.
Getty
-
22/41 No 8: Billy Vunipola (England)
Age: 24
International caps: 34
Lions caps: 0
Why he’s on the plane: He will be crucial to the Lions’ hopes as he goes up against All Blacks’ skipper Kieran Read. When at his best he can be unstoppable, and looks to be back to full fitness after recovering from a knee injury early in the year.
Getty Images
-
23/41 Scrum-half: Conor Murray (Ireland)
Age: 27
International caps: 57
Lions caps: 2
Why he’s on the plane: Has struggled with injury of late but when fit he offers so many options from scrum-half. An accurate passer who has a telepathic understanding with Jonathan Sexton, his box-kicks are accurate and he is also a smart runner.
Getty Images
-
24/41 Scrum-half: Greig Laidlaw (Scotland)
Age: 31
International caps: 58
Lions caps: 0
Why he’s on the plane: Ben Youngs' withdrawal from the squad after his sister-in-law and wife of older brother, Tom, learned she was terminally ill left Gatland needing another scrum-half. After returning from the ankle injury he suffered during the Six Nations, Laidlaw was next in line for Gatland, with the Lions coach taking no time at all to call-up the Scotland captain to the squad.
Getty
-
25/41 Scrum-half: Rhys Webb (Wales)
Age: 28
International caps: 28
Lions caps: 0
Why he’s on the plane: The most dangerous No 9 in the squad who has the ability to change a game in a heartbeat. Another who excelled during the Six Nations, and while he needs to keep calm and not give away needless penalties during the tour, he should prove a useful impact off the bench.
Getty Images
-
26/41 Fly-half: Dan Biggar (Wales)
Age: 27
International caps: 56
Lions caps: 0
Why he’s on the plane: Perhaps a surprise inclusion ahead of George Ford and Finn Russell, Biggar gets the nod thanks to the trust Gatland has in his big-game temperament and his reliability with the boot, both from hand and the tee.
Getty Images
-
27/41 Fly-half: Jonathan Sexton (Ireland)
Age: 31
International caps: 66
Lions caps: 3
Why he’s on the plane: One of the Lions’ key players in 2013 and crucial to both the Leinster and Ireland cause, Sexton provided a timely reminder of why he’s so important to this squad during the Six Nations with three wonderful performances.
Getty Images
-
28/41 Centre: Jonathan Davies (Wales)
Age: 29
International caps: 64
Lions caps: 3
Why he’s on the plane: Davies was always likely to make the squad thanks to his contribution in 2013, and while he has not quite matched those levels with his recent form, he is still a powerful unit that can be a handful for the defence to stop.
Getty Images
-
29/41 Centre: Owen Farrell (England)
Age: 25
International caps: 52
Lions caps: 1
Why he’s on the plane: They don’t come more dependable than Farrell, who is adept at playing in both the 10 and 12 shirt at a world class standard. Could line up alongside Sexton in the Test side, but also has the ability to oust him completely.
Getty Images
-
30/41 Centre: Robbie Henshaw (Ireland)
Age: 23
International caps: 29
Lions caps: 0
Why he’s on the plane: Has quickly developed into one of Ireland’s most influential players thanks to his defensive doggedness and smart understanding of the play in front of him. Well in the mix for a starting Test spot.
Getty Images
-
31/41 Centre: Jonathan Joseph (England)
Age: 25
International caps: 33
Lions caps: 0
Why he’s on the plane: He wasn't expected to be named in the squad but Gatland admitted he and his coaches were still arguing about personnel with less than 24 hours to go. He has the X factor that no other centres on the tour have.
Getty
-
32/41 Centre: Jared Payne (Ireland)
Age: 31
International caps: 20
Lions caps: 0
Why he’s on the plane: A real surprise but given Gatland's fondness for Kiwi-born players in this squad. A powerful runner and did well alongside Henshaw. He was also part of the group of Irish players who has a Test victory over New Zealand under their belts.
AFP/Getty Images
-
33/41 Centre: Ben Te’o (England)
Age: 30
International caps: 8
Lions caps: 0
Why he’s on the plane: The New Zealand-born Samoan rugby league international who at 30 years old has just eight international rugby union caps to his name. Hardly the recipe for Lions selection, but Gatland has clearly been impressed by his direct running and impact from the replacements for England.
Getty Images
-
34/41 Wing: Elliot Daly (England)
Age: 24
International caps: 13
Lions caps: 0
Why he’s on the plane: One of the most exciting talents heading out on the tour who offers versatility across the back line, out-and-out gas and a 60m boot that will keep the opposition honest. Daly is also a lovely runner to watch in full flight, and will prove a useful tourist when the inevitable injuries arrive.
Getty Images
-
35/41 Wing: George North (Wales)
Age: 25
International caps: 69
Lions caps: 3
Why he’s on the plane: A Lions player through and through who has already delivered his fair share of memorable moments from the 2013 tour. He rediscovered his form for Wales in the Six Nations, and is a threat from anywhere on the wing that can really scare the All Blacks.
Getty Images
-
36/41 Wing: Jack Nowell (England)
Age: 24
International caps: 23
Lions caps: 0
Why he’s on the plane: Another interesting choice from Gatland, but there is no doubting what Nowell offers the Lions. A tough line-breaker who is equally adept at finishing off tries, as his 11 scores for England demonstrate, and he has taken full advantage of the final few weeks to impress with the Exeter Chiefs.
Getty Images
-
37/41 Wing: Tommy Seymour (Scotland)
Age: 28
International caps: 36
Lions caps: 0 Why he’s on the plane: Has shown his lethal finishing for Scotland after breaking into the side four years ago and is one who has gone slightly under the radar, doing all the basics to a very high level with Glasgow, to cement his place on the plane.
Getty Images
-
38/41 Wing: Anthony Watson (England)
Age: 23
International caps: 26
Lions caps: 0
Why he’s on the plane: Looked to be one of the more likely Test starters back at the start of the year, but injuries have severely hampered him to the point he will have doubted his place in the squad completely. A return to fitness just in time to participate in the demolition of Scotland before bagging two tries for Bath against Leicester provided Gatland with a timely reminder of his talents.
Getty Images
-
39/41 Full-back: Leigh Halfpenny (Wales)
Age: 28
International caps: 71
Lions caps: 3
Why he’s on the plane: Halfpenny was brilliant in the 2013 series and put 49 points past the Wallabies in just three Tests. His form has dipped over the past year, but Gatland clearly trusts the Toulon star and he also brings a reliability with the boot from 60m.
Getty Images
-
40/41 Full-back: Stuart Hogg (Scotland)
Age: 24
International caps: 53
Lions caps: 0
Why he’s on the plane: One of the most dazzling runners on world rugby who can produce miracles is given a yard of space. He will be tested in the air, but can inflict fear among the New Zealand defence. Toured in 2013 but was left out of the Tests.
Getty Images
-
41/41 Full-back: Liam Williams (Wales)
Age: 26
International caps: 43
Lions caps: 0
Why he’s on the plane: Williams is rapid when given the chance to break and has forced his way into the Wales side, albeit on the wing. Likely to be used more as a full-back in New Zealand, but his reliability under the high ball and desire to come in-field to get involved will interest Gatland.
Getty Images
“Whenever I’ve toured there, last summer with Wales and World Cup 2011, is that the people are so welcoming, they couldn’t do enough for you, everyone is your brother.”
Wales were whitewashed on that tour in 2016, with North tearing his hamstring in the opening Test, but closely matched with the All Blacks – even taking the lead at points – until the last 10 minutes of the game.
And while Gatland may have learned something from that aspect of the tour to take ahead this summer, North is still unsure as to how to combat New Zealand’s ability to move into an extra gear so late on in a game.
“If you know then let me know and I’ll pass it on,” joked North, who was speaking as an ambassador for mattress brand Leesa. “I think if you look at it and start off that with that point in the season we’d gone a full season and obviously they had just started so obviously you can factor in the fatigue factor and everything like that but the main thing is the inner belief and confidence they have.
“They know they will go toe-to-toe for 60 minutes or even 70 minutes but that last 10-20 minutes, they will back their skillset, back the squad and back the players.
“Nine times out of 10 – 10 times out of 10 arguably – they get a result and it’s good to watch but not when it’s against you!”
Shane Williams recently told The Independent of how Sam Warburton can expect a hostile reception everywhere from the airport officials at immigration to the concierge at the hotel.
And while North is expecting to be the focus of off-the-field Kiwi jibes, he was glowing about playing in such an atmosphere that is orchestrated by the New Zealand public.
Asked if he is expecting a bit of stick, the 25-year-old said: “Yeah but that’s just rugby though isn’t it?
“They’re very welcoming and the first test, before I got injured, was a great Test. The fans on both sides were typical rugby fans, there was such a great atmosphere. It’s a great country to tour, everyone is very welcoming, very open and it’s a good atmosphere.”
The impact from that tour set the tone for the start of North’s season, where a lack of a preseason led to question marks about his Wales position – which could have heavily impacted his chances of making the 41-man Lions squad announced last month.
While accepting that his place was under threat, he insisted that he had to block out the debate sparked in Wales in November and “focus on what got me here”.
“You won’t go through a day when people don’t doubt you or someone who won’t agree with it,” he added. “At the start of the season, I didn’t start as well as I was hoping, I was coming off the back of a torn hamstring from the summer tour of New Zealand so I didn’t really hit my straps early and that’s when people start questioning you.
“A lot of the time you just need to block it out. I don’t really read a lot of the press because… I won’t say anything else there! But my mother does and she tells me which is the worst bit.
“I know the type of player that I am and I know once I find a bit of for what I can do, so it’s just finding that and blocking everything else out. I just focus on what got me here.”
Leesa specialise in mattresses made to help you sleep better. In addition to providing thousands with a great night’s sleep, Leesa is committed to supporting the homeless by donating mattresses to shelters across the country. For more information, visit www.leesa.co.uk
- More about:
- George North
- British And Irish Lions Tour
- Wales Rugby