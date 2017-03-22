England visit Germany as Gareth Southgate examines his squad ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at the weekend.

The former England centre-back is unbeaten in his four games as caretaker manager (D2 W2) and has chosen a larger than normal 25-man squad that had a few surprises, including the recall of Jermain Defoe and leaving out Theo Walcott and Wayne Rooney.

Joachim Low has recalled former Arsenal forward Lukas Poldolski, who will bid farewell to the national team after 13 years, as well as World Cup winner Antonio Rudiger in defence and youngster Timo Werner into the fray, ahead of their qualifier against Azerbaijan.

What time does it start?

Germany vs England kicks off at 7.45pm from the Signal Iduna Park Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be on ITV from 7.15pm. Highlights will be shown at 11.15 on ITV.

It’s a big game for…

Joe Hart. The Man City player currently on-loan at Torino will be eager to show he’s still the best England shot-stopper. He has proven himself as Torino’s number one, but has cost the Italian side vital wins this season. Most recently two mistakes cost Torino a victory against Inter Milan.

Best stat…

Joachim Low’s men have gone 558 minutes without conceding a goal. The last was against France in Euro 2016 with Antoine Griezmann was the scorer.

Remember when…

England got their Euro 2000 campaign off to a good start against the Germans as both teams went head-to-head in a group that also included Romania and Portugal. In classic style, an Alan Shearer header set-up by David Beckham put the Three Lions ahead. However, both countries would fail to qualify out of the group.

Player to watch…

Timo Werner. This is the 21-year-old’s first call up for the national first team after he impressed Joachim Low with his performances from the left side of midfield for RB Leipzig, who sees potential in the forward. With a point to prove and having bagged 14 goals this season, Werner is certainly a player to keep an eye on.

Past three meetings…

Germany 2 (Kroos, Gomez) England 3 (Kane, Vardy, Dier), Friendly Match, March 2016

England 0 Germany 1 (Mertesacker), International Friendly, November 2013

Germany 4 (Klose, Podolski, Muller 2) England 1 (Upson), FIFA World Cup, June 2010

Form guide…

Germany: WWWWD

England: LWWDWD

Odds…





Germany to win: 3/4

England to win: 15/4

Draw: 11/4

(Odds provided by 888 Sports)