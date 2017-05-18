Outgoing Rugby Football Union chief executive Ian Ritchie insists he has “no regrets” about hiring Stuart Lancaster as England head coach, despite turning down the likes of Nick Mallett and Wayne Smith and suffering the embarrassingly early exit at their home Rugby World Cup in 2015.

The pool stage exit 20 months ago led to Lancaster’s dismissal and the subsequent pursuit of Eddie Jones in what proved a get-him-at-all-costs approach from the RFU, but Ritchie said on Thursday that he felt for Lancaster and his coaching team, adding that they were only knocked out of the World Cup due to those final “20 minutes against Wales”.

“Of course you think about that, of course you think, and hindsight's a wonderful thing,” Ritchie said, just a day after announcing that he will step down from his role at the end of the summer.

“Stuart is a highly talented, highly committed coach. At the end of 2011 all those things were under some attack within the union as a whole, never mind the England team.

“The appointment of Stuart was consistent with that at the time. I still think Stuart did a huge number of positive things, but the ultimate is what we did.

“To be clear I have no regrets about Stuart at all, and I really feel for Stuart and what he put in and the whole coaching team.”

Ritchie has decided to retire from executive roles after the last five years took their toll, with RFU chairman Andy Cosslett confirming that the process to appoint his successor has already begun and should conclude before the start of the new season.

He will leave the position having been successful in lobbying for the residency rule to be extended from three to five years, with World Rugby confirming the change last weekend that will take effect from the end of 2020. However, that has not stopped Jones from making two controversial inclusions in his England training squad after calling up Gloucester’s Willi Heinz and Bristol’s Jason Woodward, both New Zealand-born players with English heritage through grandparents.

Jones came out swinging earlier this week to insist he is only playing by the rules set by World Rugby and the RFU, and Ritchie confirmed that the head coach has their full backing in his selection decisions, no matter how controversial.

England's uncapped players to tour Argentina







1/15 Will Collier, tighthead prop, 25 years old (Harlequins) Eddie Jones says: “Collier is a really steady tighthead. Scrummaging wise he probably has the best body position of anyone in the Premiership, so it is a great opportunity for him. And then we have got the young boy Hill who we brought in last year – he probably stagnated a little bit this year with a lack of game-time which is difficult for him but again it is an opportunity for him to develop. I am pleased with the strength we have got in that area.” Getty

2/15 Harry Williams, tighthead prop, 25 (Exeter Chiefs) Eddie Jones says: “We have got Harry Williams who is a big unit. He needs a haircut though, so I will have to chat to him about that – he is not short of a tattoo though. He is a good scrummager. He has got to work a bit around the field, so we will work on that with him. He has really impressed and developed nicely under Rob Baxter – he is a real credit to their club.” Getty

3/15 Nick Isiekwe, lock, 19 (Saracens) Eddie Jones says: “We have the young guy from Sarries coming in [Isiekwe] who is potentially a very good player. When you look at where he is now compared to where Maro was when he came into the Six Nations, he is going to be a really good player this boy, a really good player. So he is exciting. I can’t compare as I didn’t see Maro at that age. What I know is that he can be a very good player if he works hard enough, he is obsessed to want to be great, he has the potential to be a very good player.” Getty

4/15 Ben Curry, flanker, 18 (Sale Sharks) Eddie Jones says about the Curry brothers: “I'm looking forward to working with the Currys because I want to find out if I can tell the difference between the two of them. They tell me one's got short hair and one's a bit stockier. I've played with the Ellas and they were hard to work out who was who. They would swap roles and no-one knew. We're going to have to find a way to work out who's who. I hear they're very competitive about everything: A-levels, their weight, their haircuts, their girlfriends, everything. I think we'll keep them competing against each other.” Getty

5/15 Tom Curry, flanker, 18 (Sale Sharks) Eddie Jones says about the Curry brothers: “I'm looking forward to working with the Currys because I want to find out if I can tell the difference between the two of them. They tell me one's got short hair and one's a bit stockier. I've played with the Ellas and they were hard to work out who was who. They would swap roles and no-one knew. We're going to have to find a way to work out who's who. I hear they're very competitive about everything: A-levels, their weight, their haircuts, their girlfriends, everything. I think we'll keep them competing against each other.” Getty

6/15 Sam Underhill, flanker, 20 (Ospreys/Bath) Eddie Jones says: “He’s got good potential as an openside flanker, he’s a genuine openside flanker, he’s dedicated, he’s determined, he’s desperate to play for England, we’re delighted to have him. He’s an out and out seven but he could play six. The Ospreys have done a really good job bringing him through and we’re grateful for the work they’ve done.” Getty

7/15 Jack Maunder, scrum-half, 20 (Exeter Chiefs) Eddie Jones says: Maunder's an interesting player. He's a cheeky little bugger, that's what I like about him. He's got something about him. His pass is okay but he looks for opportunities, generally makes good decisions and he's a good size of a lad. We're excited by him and he's young. He's only just 20.” Getty

8/15 Piers Francis, fly-half, 26 (Auckland Blues/Northampton Saints) Eddie Jones says: “I've watched a fair bit of him playing. I know he played for Doncaster a few years ago, Doncaster to Auckland is bit of a change. He's got a good kicking game, is a big, strong lad and he presents a different option for us at 10 and that's what we're looking for. Good, solid player. He’s got a good kicking game, he’s very good defensively, he likes putting his head in the dark areas. He plays very deep but that’s the Kiwi way so we’ll have to work on that with him and I’m sure we can. He’s an interesting player and he’s good enough to play Super Rugby. He’s a handy player.” Getty

9/15 Alex Lozowski, fly-half, 23 (Saracens) Eddie Jones says: “Lozowski is a good player, I’ve been really impressed. I think he’s been the best find of the Premiership. He’s come in, he’s got a nice feel about the game and he’s a rugged defender and he kicks his goals. He works hard and he’s a good fella.” Getty

10/15 Sam James, centre, 22 (Sale Sharks) Eddie Jones says: “James is a bit like Denny. Sale have a way of producing quite funny sort of players. There’s nothing great about him but he finds the line, he finds space and he’s strong and has a good feel for the game.” Getty

11/15 Joe Marchant, centre, 20 (Harlequins) Eddie Jones says: “This is the ideal opportunity to bring young guys through. The talent there is just so exciting – look at it, good young athletes, desperate, desperate to play for England. Every time they play for their club, they are willing to die for their club, obsessed by being great, and if players aren’t like that, then they won’t play for England.” Getty

12/15 Harry Mallinder, centre/full-back, 20 (Northampton Saints) Eddie Jones says: “I think he can play 15 and I think he can play centre and I think he can potentially play on the wing. Big, strong lad. Good in the air. Massive kicking game. Kicks the ball 60m. Needs to work on his defence, but for a young player that’s OK. He’s got a feel for the game. Possibly to start with he might be looked at as a winger or centre or full back, I’m not sure yet.” Getty

13/15 Denny Solomona, wing, 23 (Sale Sharks) Eddie Jones says: “There’s something about him. He finds the line. He’s got that ability, when he gets the ball, to score a try. I went to watch him against Gloucester at the weekend. He’s still got a lot of work to do on his game, positionally, but we can work on those areas with him. He’s got a certain amount of X-factor about him though.” Getty

14/15 Joe Cokanasiga, wing, 19 (London Irish) Eddie Jones says: “He’s big mate. And he’s fast. That’s the only thing I see, I don’t care who he plays for, he could be playing for anyone. He’s big and fast.” Getty

15/15 Nathan Earle, wing/full-back, 22 (Saracens) Eddie Jones says: “I’m interested in this Nathan Earle from Saracens. I watched him play ITM Cup for Canterbury and he’s got real potential. He’s a big, tall guy who’s got pace, so he has been selected ahead of Christian [Wade] and Marland [Yarde]. There are a lot of disappointed players. Given that we’ve had 16 picked for the Lions, we’ve still got a lot of good players who haven’t been picked by England, which shows the depth of talent in England.” Getty

“We absolutely lobbied for the extension for five years,” said Ritchie. “We were at the forefront of that. If you have a three-year rule, you utilise that rule.

“I don't think there's anything inconsistent there. Eddie knows what the rules are, he sticks to the rules and is entitled to pick who he wants to pick.”