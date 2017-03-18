England will bid to win a second consecutive Six Nations Grand Slam, but must beat an Ireland side that is looking to finish second in the championship and secure a top-seed place for the 2019 Rugby World Cup draw. Follow the latest here.
- Ireland vs England kicks off at 17:00
- England can win a second consecutive Grand Slam with victory
- Beating Ireland would also see England break world record for most consecutive wins
- Ireland looking to secure their place inside the top four of the world rankings
Preview...
What time does it start?
Ireland vs England kicks off at 17:00 at the Aviva Stadium.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live in ITV from 16:00. You can also follow it with The Independent’s live blog here.
Teams...
Ireland: Jared Payne; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Simon Zebo; Jonathan Sexton, Kieran Marmion; Jack McGrath, Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong, Donnacha Ryan, Iain Henderson, CJ Stander, Sean O'Brien, Jamie Heaslip.
Replacements: Niall Scannell, Cian Healy, John Ryan, Devin Toner, Peter O'Mahony, Luke McGrath, Paddy Jackson, Andrew Conway.
England: Mike Brown; Anthony Watson, Jonathan Joseph, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Joe Marler, Dylan Hartley, Dan Cole, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje, James Haskell, Billy Vunipola.
Replacements: Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Kyle Sinckler, Tom Wood, Nathan Hughes, Danny Care, Ben Te'o, Jack Nowell.
