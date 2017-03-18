England will bid to win a second consecutive Six Nations Grand Slam, but must beat an Ireland side that is looking to finish second in the championship and secure a top-seed place for the 2019 Rugby World Cup draw. Follow the latest here.

Ireland vs England kicks off at 17:00

England can win a second consecutive Grand Slam with victory

Beating Ireland would also see England break world record for most consecutive wins

Ireland looking to secure their place inside the top four of the world rankings

Follow the live action below...

Preview...

What time does it start?

Ireland vs England kicks off at 17:00 at the Aviva Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live in ITV from 16:00. You can also follow it with The Independent’s live blog here.

Teams...

Ireland: Jared Payne; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Simon Zebo; Jonathan Sexton, Kieran Marmion; Jack McGrath, Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong, Donnacha Ryan, Iain Henderson, CJ Stander, Sean O'Brien, Jamie Heaslip.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Cian Healy, John Ryan, Devin Toner, Peter O'Mahony, Luke McGrath, Paddy Jackson, Andrew Conway.

England: Mike Brown; Anthony Watson, Jonathan Joseph, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Joe Marler, Dylan Hartley, Dan Cole, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje, James Haskell, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Kyle Sinckler, Tom Wood, Nathan Hughes, Danny Care, Ben Te'o, Jack Nowell.