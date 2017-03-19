Joe Launchbury has called on England to learn the right lessons from the Grand Slam-denying defeat in Ireland to avoid facing the same dirty feeling that has haunted the side since their 2011 failure.

England may have missed out on a second successive Six Nations Grand Slam on Saturday after the 13-9 loss in Dublin, but there was an undeniable sense of pride among the visitors due to their 18-match unbeaten streak that meant this felt like more of a lesson than a major setback.

Six of the 23-man squad that crossed the Irish Sea at the weekend were there to experience the heartbreak of 2011, which led the current captain, Dylan Hartley, to reveal a “dirty feeling” that he has harboured for the six years that have passed.

Launchbury was not one of those players, but he believes that there is no reason why the current side needs to live with the same negative memories.

“We have to use how we felt,” he said. “It is quite a mixed feeling, we are very disappointed to lose today and obviously let the Grand Slam go and slip through our fingers. But I think we have to be happy with a lot of the work we have done. We are back-to-back Six Nations champions and that is something not to be sniffed at and something we are very proud of and rightly so.

“This has hurt but hopefully when we get back together from being at our clubs, how we address it and improve it will be the measure of this team.”

The sense of pride came right from the top. The head coach, Eddie Jones, immediately reminded the players of what they have achieved over the last 14 months as soon as they came off the Aviva Stadium pitch, while he stressed to the media just how proud he was in his post-match press conference.

Launchbury admitted that Jones’s words, along with a confidence-lifting message from Hartley, helped make the loss that little bit easier to take.

“Eddie has been very sensible around what it is. He takes it for what it is,” Launchbury added. “He doesn’t need to tell us to be disappointed about the result today but he hit home with us, him and Dylan, about what we have achieved over the last 12 months.

1/15 15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland) A delight to watch in attack, and give him space he can work a miracle. Also showed how handy he can be with his boot from long range. One of eight men to top the tryscorer table with three tries each. Getty Images

2/15 14. Liam Williams (Wales) Outshone George North, which is no easy feat, and displayed his talent both in attack with his tries against Italy, Scotland and England, and also his defence. Still debate over whether he is best deployed at wing or full-back, but he’s proven he’s magnificent at both. Getty Images

3/15 13. Garry Ringrose (Ireland) The find of the Six Nations. Jared Payne’s injury opened the door for Ringrose to stake his claim to the famous Irish No 13, and he did so in style. Saved his best performance until last as he led the way against England, and got among the tries in the rout of Italy. Getty Images

4/15 12. Owen Farrell (England) He endured blips against Italy and Ireland, but Farrell that shouldn’t take away from his brilliance in securing victories over France, Wales and Italy along with the Scotland walkover. He took the pressure off George Ford, was ultra-reliable with the boot and unlocked the bags of potential stationed outside him in the England attack. AFP/Getty Images

5/15 11. Elliot Daly (England) Will remember the try against Wales for the rest of his life, as he broke Welsh hearts in the dying minutes in Cardiff. Proved he is capable of showing his bets in the international stage after last November’s red-card setback, and he’s a joy to watch when in full flow. A useful kicking option that also comes in handy. AFP/Getty Images

6/15 10. Jonathan Sexton (Ireland) A measure of how important Sexton is to the Irish cause is to look at how they perform without him. His return inspired the victory over France, and his absence during the defeat by Wales cost Ireland a shot at the title. AFP/Getty Images

7/15 9. Rhys Webb (Wales) A tough choice between Webb and Conor Murray, but the Welshman takes the spoils due to his ability to provide the X-factor that very few players have. His pass for George North’s first try against Ireland was a thing of beauty, and he had more dazzling moments than daft, despite his needless desire to rub people up the wrong way. Getty Images

8/15 1. Joe Marler (England) Marler makes the squad as the surprise package of the Six Nations. The Harlequins prop recovered from a fractured leg in under four weeks to make the start of the tournament, and was one of England’s best players in their first two matches. Kept fit-again Mako Vunipola out of the starting line-up too, which is no easy feat. AFP/Getty Images

9/15 2. Ken Owens (Wales) It wasn’t really a tournament where the hookers blossomed, so Owens makes the cut as a best of a bad bunch option. Jamie George impressed off the bench for England but saw too little game time, while Rory Best was only able to deliver on the final weekend. Fraser Brown had a solid start, but his yellow card against England cost his side dear and he was dropped for the finale against Italy. Getty Images

10/15 3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland) The tighthead prop was one of Ireland’s most consistent performers and finally looks to have filled their problem position that has plagued them for so long since the retirement of John Hayes. Looks a shoe-in for the Lions now, and his performance in the scrum against Scotland was nothing short of destructive. AFP/Getty Images

11/15 4. Joe Launchbury (England) Has taken his chance superbly in the absence of George Kruis, and the disappointing showing in Dublin should not detract from four wonderful performance that have given him a shot at the Lions tour. Regularly England’s top carrier or tackler – and sometimes both – which is all you need to see how influential he has been. AFP/Getty Images

12/15 5. Courtney Lawes (England) Like Launchbury, Lawes’s revival has been great to watch for England fans. Looks like his old self, carrying with vigour and tackling like the colossus he was known to be. He was also a useful outlet in the lineout. Getty Images

13/15 6. CJ Stander (Ireland) Proved what a rampaging runner he can be with his devastating hat-trick against Italy, while displayed his versatility too by moving to No 8 against England that will be cause for concern for Jamie Heaslip. A candidate for player of the tournament. Getty Images

14/15 7. Sam Warburton (Wales) He may have played at six, but Warburton has been too good to leave out and has put all openside flankers in the shade with some of his performances these last six weeks. Looks to be revelling without the pressure of the captaincy, and you wonder if a move back to the openside awaits. Harsh on Kevin Gourdon, but Warburton has simply been too good. Getty Images

15/15 8. Louis Picamoles (France) His rampaging performance against England wasn’t enough to get his side over the line, but he was hugely important to the wins over Scotland, Italy and Wales as France claimed a first top-three finish in seven years. AFP/Getty Images

“But we also know we are still quite early on in our journey. It has been 12 months since Eddie has been here and hopefully in 12 months’ time you are going to see a different side, probably a more accomplished side and that is what we are building towards.

“Losses don’t always have to be the end of the world. You see some of the best teams in the world lose games and pick up on the back of it. There was no sense of complacency coming into this game but a loss can sometimes be a good thing for an environment if you use it the right way.”