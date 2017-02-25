Ireland and France meet in the second Six Nations match of the day as the home side return to the Aviva Stadium for the first time this year with fly-half Jonathan Sexton back in the side along with captain Rory Best. Follow the latest here.

Ireland vs France kicks off at 16:50

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt makes three changes with Sexton and Best joined by McGrath

France also make three changes as Slimani, Le Roux and Huget return

Teams:

Ireland: R Kearney; K Earls, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, S Zebo; J Sexton, C Murray; J McGrath, R Best, T Furlong, D Ryan, D Toner, CJ Stander, S O'Brien, J Healsip. Replacements: N Scannell, C Healy, J Ryan, I Henderson, P O'Mahony, K Marmion, P Jackson, A Trimble.

R Kearney; K Earls, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, S Zebo; J Sexton, C Murray; J McGrath, R Best, T Furlong, D Ryan, D Toner, CJ Stander, S O'Brien, J Healsip. N Scannell, C Healy, J Ryan, I Henderson, P O'Mahony, K Marmion, P Jackson, A Trimble. France: S Spedding; Y Huget, R Lamerat, G Fickou, N Nakaitaci; C Lopez, B Serin; C Baille, G Guirado, R Slimani, S Vahaamahina, Y Maestri, B Le Roux, K Gourdon, L Picamoles. Replacements: C Tolofua, U Atonio, X Chiocci, J Le Devedec, C Ollivon, M Machenaud, H Chavancy, D Camara.

Follow the live action below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

Preview...

Both Ireland and France lost their opening games of the championship as the Irish suffered a narrow 27-22 loss to Scotland, while France suffered an agonising 19-16 defeat by England at Twickenham. However they bounced back two weeks ago, with Ireland crushing Italy 63-10 in Rome and France beating Scotland 22-16 in Paris.

Today’s match is Ireland’s first home game in this year’s Six Nations, and they go into the game with renewed hopes of winning back the title given that England still need to cross the Irish Sea on the final weekend of the tournament.

What time does it start...

Ireland vs France kicks off at 16:50.

Where can I watch it...

The match will be shown live on ITV from 16:15. You can also follow it with The Independent’s live blog here.

It’s a big game for...

Jonathan Sexton: The fly-half missed the first two rounds of the championship through injury, but he’s been given the green light to return for the crunch match in Dublin. Given that Paddy Jackson had played very well in his absence, it’s a big call from Joe Schmidt, but Sexton can go a long way to proving why he is the choice No 10 for the British and Irish Lions this summer.

Player to look out for...

Gael Fickou: The inside centre has been one of the star players of the tournament so far, and after getting his name on the scoresheet against Scotland, he is quickly proving the player that he was billed to become when he broke onto the scene five years ago. He’ll give Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose plenty of problems in defence.

Past three meetings...

France 10 Ireland 9, Six Nations, February 2016.

Ireland 24 France 9, 2015 Rugby World Cup, October 2015.

Ireland 18 France 11, Six Nations, February 2015.

Form...

Ireland: WLWLWW

France: WLLLWW

Odds...

Ireland to win: 6/25

France to win: 29/10

Draw: 1/2 odds

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)