Everything you need to know about Italy vs Ireland in the Six Nations

Italy and Ireland will hope to get off the mark when they meet in Roma after both teams made losing starts to the Six Nations championship , though Joe Schmidt’s side head to Italy as heavy favourites for the encounter.

Ireland suffered something of an upset in the Six Nations curtain-raiser last weekend as they left Scotland on the wrong end of a 27-22 result at Murrayfield. Having entered the championship as second favourites behind England, the Irish saw their Grand Slam hopes end just 80 minutes into the tournament, and are now required to win all four of their remaining matches if they are to have any chance of winning the championship.

Italy meanwhile were leading Wales at half-time in Rome, only to concede 30 unanswered points after the break to suffer a disappointing 33-7 loss to Wales.

The Italians last beat Ireland 22-15 in the 2013 Six Nations , and will hope to repeat the feat if they are to capitalise on their home advantage this year, having already seen one of their three chances to win at the Stadio Olimpico go begging last week.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

Italy vs Ireland kicks off at 14:25 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on ITV from 13:30, with highlights on ITV from 22:20. You can also follow the match with The Independent’s live blog here.

Past three meetings...

Ireland 58 Italy 15, Six Nations, March 2016.

Ireland 16 Italy, Rugby World Cup, October 2015.

Italy 3 Ireland 26, Six Nations, February 2015.

Form...

Italy: LWLWLL

Ireland: LWWLWL

Odds...

Italy to win: 23/2

Wales to win: 1/25

Draw: Half-odds

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)