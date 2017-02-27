James Haskell has defended himself over his questioning of referee Romain Poite during the 36-15 victory over Italy that left England “rattled”, with the flanker claiming he was misinterpreted by the French official.

Both Haskell and his captain, Dylan Hartley, engaged in a lengthy conversation with Poite while the Italian scrum-half, Edoardo Gori, received treatment on a head injury. Ironically, it was Gori who was causing the root of England’s problems, as he repeatedly stood in the channel between the England scrum-half and fly-half after Italy deployed tactics to avoid any rucks and subsequently remove the offside line.

During the pause in play shortly after the half-hour mark, Haskell was heard to ask Poite: “We just wanted to know what the rule was, what the exact rule is?"

The response was: “If there is no ruck, there is just a barrier around the tackle on the ground making an offside line that is not set”. Quizzed further by Haskell and Hartley, Poite reminded them “I am the referee and not your coach”.

It took a half-time adjustment from Eddie Jones to get England playing in a way that would negate the Italian “foxes”, as Italy coach Conor O’Shea called them, from creeping round the fringe, but the second-half recovery did not stop Haskell receiving some flack on social media for his on-field comments.

“It was probably a bit of boring game and a weird one to play in,” Haskell said after the match. “It probably sent people scurrying to the law book to see what is a ruck. I tried to ask the referee what he wanted to see and he misinterpreted it. I wasn’t asking what the rule was I was asking what he needed to see at the breakdown, because I felt we were playing a break down at times but apparently not.

“I wanted to know who we could take into the breakdown if they were standing off or if we could scatter ruck. He answered the first time that he wasn’t my coach and I said no that isn’t what I am saying I want to know what you want to see and he shrugged his shoulders and carried on.”

1/15 England: Mike Brown – 5 out of 10 Left on his heels when Michele Campagnaro broke through the line, but started to show signs of his running best in the second half that he hasn’t shown for quite some time. Getty Images

2/15 Jonny May – 4 out of 10 Failed to take a Ben Te’o offload in the first half when through on the try line, and faded from that point on as England struggled to figure out how to get the ball out wide. Getty Images

3/15 Ben Te'o – 7 out of 10 When he got the chance to run with the ball he was impressive, taking a crash ball through the line and bagging his second try as the game began to unravel. Showed some nice offloads and also effective in the tackle. Getty Images

4/15 Owen Farrell – 4 out of 10 In what was supposed to be a celebration of his 50th cap, Farrell put in possibly his worst performance in an England shirt. Twice he committed the cardinal sin of missing touch from a penalty and kicking the ball dead, and he also struggled with the swirling wind inside Twickenham as he missed a penalty and three conversions. He also got away with a questionable hit on Edoardo Gori to put him out of the game. Getty Images

5/15 Elliot Daly – 7 out of 10 Displayed his pace once again to bag his second try in as many matches and was unlikely not to double up after impressive defending from Carlo Canna saw the replacement fly-half kick the ball out from under Daly’s hand. He also did his defensive work well, helping to force a knock-on in a maul on the England try line. Getty Images

6/15 George Ford – 5 out of 10 He will rarely see less of the ball thanks to the Italian defenders. His kick down the line nearly produced a try for Daly, but he fell short defensively when Campagnaro ran over him on his way to scoring. Getty Images

7/15 Danny Care – 6 out of 10 Sparked the England fightback into life with his quick tap and go to score in the corner after catching the Italian defence asleep. He was also the first to counter the Italian defence by running through the middle of the ruck. Getty Images

8/15 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 The English front-row struggled early on but that wasn’t any of Marler’s doing as he stood firm. Went through the motions a bit when it came to carrying, and was withdrawn in the 55th minute for the returning Mako Vunipola who made a notable impact in the scrum and the loose. AFP/Getty Images

9/15 Dylan Hartley – 5 out of 10 Asking referee Romain Poite what England need to do to ruck wasn’t a high point, but his lineout was exemplary. Questions about whether Jamie George should come into the side won’t go away yet though. Getty Images

10/15 Dan Cole – 5 out of 10 A game of mixed fortunes for the tighthead, and he conceded two penalties inside a minute in the first half before scoring England’s opening try. He also struggled early in the scrum, with Lovotti managing to turn him in twice to win penalties. Getty Images

11/15 Joe Launchbury – 7 out of 10 One of those who led Plan B in the second half as he took on the carrying duty from the base to try force Italy into retreat. Appears to be excelling with each game that goes by. Getty Images

12/15 Courtney Lawes – 6 out of 10 Carried well once again and put in a big hit on Allan to shake up the fly-half, but as England struggled to find ways of securing clean ball, his impact faded. Getty Images

13/15 Maro Itoje – 7 out of 10 Two steals in the lineout helped disrupt the Italian set-piece and he also imposed in defence, with one big hit on Venditti setting the tone early in the second half as England got back on the gas. Getty Images

14/15 James Haskell – 6 out of 10 Given it’s his first international start for eight months, it’s hard to over-analyse the flanker. One knock-on wasn’t his fault given it was a poor pass from Care, but his conversation about the laws of the game will not be one for the highlight reel. Getty Images

15/15 Nathan Hughes – 7 out of 10 Another to endure a mixed game as he combined powerful running and tackling with conceding two penalties at the breakdown and also dropped the ball in an early counter attack. Getty Images

Haskell would later take to Twitter to respond to those criticising him for asking Poite what he wanted to see, posting: “Classic day for armchair nauses. I asked what the ref wanted to see, not what the rules were. Give them what they want to see.”

The tactic, implemented by Italy defence coach Brendan Venter – the man who learned his trade under Jones at Saracens a decade ago – caused great frustration among England’s players, coaches and fans, but it was something of a rugby rule masterstroke. Everything Italy attempted at the breakdown was within the laws, and when a ruck did form, Poite was quick to call them offside.

Both Jones and the England fly-half, George Ford, were highly critical of Italy’s tactics and called on World Rugby to address the loophole before the next round of Six Nations matches in two weeks’ time. But Haskell was also happy to give Italy credit, and admitted that if England were looking for a test, they got certainly got one – just in a less physical way than they imagined.

“We knew Italy would come here with a different game plan but we didn’t necessarily expect it to be that – I don’t think anyone in the stadium did,” he added. “Fair play to Italy it was clever on their part and they are very well coached.

“All the bad stuff happened at once and it rattled us and put us off our game a bit and that is the nature of where we are at. Everyone wants to come here and put their best performance in and Italy did that and we expect the same in two weeks’ time. It is called a test match for a reason and we have been tested and you always want to learn. We will go away and tactically talk through a lot of things and work on how we can react a lot quicker but we got the win and so let’s not get too down on ourselves.

“It doesn’t feel like a normal test and I think I only cleared out three people in the match and so physically I don’t feel the same and it was just a bizarre afternoon – one that I will chalk down as a win and move on. I haven’t played rugby league so I haven’t experienced that but have played sevens and the Wasps boys had a bit of experience having played Toulouse who did a similar sort of thing. It was bizarre but fair play to Italy we knew they would do something with physicality and something clever.”

The fallout from the match is likely to dominate the week ahead, given that both Jones and Ford have called on World Rugby to address the situation. At present though, rugby’s governing body have not commented on the rule loophole.