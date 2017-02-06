On Monday afternoon the J9 Foundation confirmed that Joost van der Westhuizen, the former South African captain and scrum-half, had died aged 45. Shortly after his passing, he was heralded as a 'South African great', a 'giant and warrior of rugby' and a 'fighter until the end'.

Van der Westhuizen was rushed to hospital in a critical condition on Saturday, and was placed on life support after his key organs began to fail as a result of motor neuron disease. He had been diagnosed with a form of the disease in 2011 and initially given only two and a half years to live.

The scrum-half played in 89 Test matches for South Africa, scoring 38 tries and winning the Rugby World Cup in 1995. He was inducted into the International Rugby Hall of Fame in 2007, and is widely regarded to be one of the greatest number nines to have played the sport. "The world of rugby mourns the passing of a South African great," World Rugby tweeted following the news of his death.

Leading rugby union players and clubs immediately took to Twitter to share their tributes, with the South African rugby community coming together to honour one of their greatest players.

The South African Rugby Union shared a picture of the player along with a tribute reading: “RIP Joost van der Westhuizen, 1971-2017. Condolences to the family and friends of a true Springbok hero.”

The South African Minister of Sport, Fikile Mbalula, also shared the news, along with a short statement praising the legacy of a "great giant and warrior of South African rugby".

"The passing of Joost is a sad chapter in South African sporting history," Mbalula wrote. “His contribution to our national rugby team was immense.

“He leaves behind a generation of athletes who aspire for his legendary sportsmanship. We draw lessons from his fighting spirit in bith the field playing for our national team and against motor neuron disease.

"South Africa is poorer without this great giant and warrior of South African rugby."

Former Springbok Tonderai Chavhanga meanwhile commented:

Sad day for SA as we mourn the loss of Springbok icon, Joost. Thoughts and prayers to his family and friends #j9foundation #RIPJoost — Tonderai Chavhanga (@tchavhanga) February 6, 2017

A number of British rugby legends, all of whom played against Van der Westhuizen on a number of occasions, tweeted following the news to express their sadness.

English World Cup winners Matt Dawson and Will Greenwood, both of whom lined up against Van der Westhuizen in a 25-6 Pool C victory en route to winning the Webb Ellis Cup in Australia, praised the 45-year old as a "great friend" and "true warrior".

A great friend has left us with an incredible legacy in rugby. Joost inspired on and off the field. Rest easy blue eyes.... #j9foundation — Matt Dawson (@matt9dawson) February 6, 2017

Rugby has lost a true warrior today - #joostvanderwesthuizen - 1995 World Cup Final - Titanic Individual Performance. Rest in Peace. — Will Greenwood (@WillGreenwood) February 6, 2017

And Brian O’Driscoll, the former Ireland captain, added: "RIP Joost van der Westhuizen. An incredible player and fighter to the end. The first of the new age 9's."

Clubs and organisations including Saracens, and the English, Irish and Welsh Rugby Football Unions shared moving tributes to a man that played an integral part in the Rainbow Nation side that famously won the 1995 World Cup.

An inspirational figure of our game on and off the field. Our thoughts are with the family & friends of Joost at this time #RIPJoost pic.twitter.com/CXP3ahkeMl — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) February 6, 2017

Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Joost van der Westhuizen, who has sadly passed away at the age of 45...#RugbyFamily pic.twitter.com/WGWhtYZ0xz — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 6, 2017

We wish to express our sincere condolences to the family of Joost Van Der Westhuizen.

An inspiration to us all in so many ways. #RIPJoost pic.twitter.com/PGVJhTSmjh — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 6, 2017

Our thoughts and best wishes go out to the family and friends of Joost Van Der Westhuizen

He will be sorely missed#RIPJoost pic.twitter.com/zWPVEP4OWr — Welsh Rugby Union �� (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 6, 2017

The tributes to Van der Westhuizen were not only limited to the world of rugby. South African cricket legends Jacques Kallis and Graeme Smith also posted warm tributes to their compatriot.

“RIP Joost,” Kallis wrote, “Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends.” Smith added: “My thoughts go out to his family, friends and the many people whose lives he impacted.”