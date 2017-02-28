Leigh Halfpenny has accepted the blame for the kicking confusion during Wales’ Six Nations defeat to Scotland.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones revealed in the aftermath of the 29-13 defeat to the Scots that he was overruled in the 50th minute when he wanted to go for the three points but fly-half Dan Biggar argued they should kick for touch instead.

Jones immediately pointed to the posts when the penalty was awarded but Biggar could be seen asking his skipper if he was sure, before kicking to the corner instead.

Kicking coach and Wales’ record points scorer Neil Jenkins revealed he was as surprised by the change in decision but admitted Halfpenny wasn’t decisive enough – hence why Biggar was confused by what Jones had decided.

Jenkins said: “I have had a good chat with Leigh and it’s clear he wasn’t decisive enough.

“He didn’t make his intentions clear, so Alun Wyn has made the decision to go to the corner.

“It’s that simple. Alun Wyn wanted the three, Leigh wasn’t decisive enough. That’s where the issues have come. It surprised everyone. I was already on the pitch with the tee.

“Dan has asked are we going to the corner, what’s going on and has gone with what Alun Wyn has said.

“Leigh has put his hands up and said he clearly wasn’t decisive enough. He didn’t grab the ball and say I am nailing this, I am taking this. He will accept that. He has said he’s made a mistake. That’s life. Everyone does it and we are going to move on.

“I have had a good chat with Leigh and we’ll keep that between us.”

Halfpenny had made a couple of errors at the start of the second half which could have played on his mind when he was reluctant to take a punt at goal but Jenkins rejected the assertion that the Toulon full-back had lost his confidence.

“People can say he has missed a kick before that and dropped a ball at the start of the second half, but I am not one that believes all that really.

“You are going to make the odd error in Test rugby. You don’t get out of bed every day and do every single thing perfect. At some point you are going to make the odd mistake, but you have just got to brush that off and go again.

“Leigh has put his hand up. Alun Wyn is the captain, he wanted to take the shot and it’s comfortably in Leigh’s range.

“Biggar has listened to his captain. Him taking the kick at goal wasn’t discussed at that point of time. We have two fantastic goal-kickers and both of them are more than capable of nailing that kick.

“It’s done and dusted, we have had a chat about it, move forward and get it right for the next game.”