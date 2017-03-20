  1. Sport
Warren Gatland's Lions captain candidates assessed after Six Nations

He said he will pick the squad first and the captain second - but who are the contenders? 

British and Irish Lions captain candidates

  • 1/6 Alun Wyn Jones

    Jones is probably still the leading candidate for the captaincy, even if his, and Wales’, Six Nations was not what they were hoping for. Jones took the Welsh armband from Sam Warburton for the championship but at times looked uneasy at making a call, such as when he was overruled when Wales opted to go for the corner against Scotland, rather than taking the shot at three points. Jones captained the Lions in the deciding third Test against Australia in 2013 and is a guaranteed starter if fit – something Gatland is keen for his captain to be, although not a necessity.

  • 2/6 Sam Warburton

    Had Wales not finished fifth in the championship with three defeats, there is a good chance Warburton would have been named player of the tournament. The way he reacted to losing the Wales captaincy and moving to blindside flanker has been phenomenal and he is now the bookies’ favourite after his performances and having already led the Lions to a tour victory. Of Warburton’s chances, Gatland said: “He's a different captain to some other players. He leads by example. He doesn't say a lot but he has had that experience. He's one of the guys potentially in contention, definitely.” However, he has been so good without the burden of the armband, would giving it to him hinder his performances?

  • 3/6 Dylan Hartley

    Before his red card for Northampton in December, Hartley was the frontrunner for the armband but now his place on the plane is not even assured. For England, Jamie George has impressed and could usurp his captain’s position over the next 12 months, with Hartley arguably not even the third most impressive Hooker the home nations boasted during this year’s Six Nations. However, his grit and fire has been one of the reasons for England’s success under Eddie Jones and it is that sort of personality which could be vital in the hotbed of New Zealand.

  • 4/6 Rory Best

    The way Best led Ireland to ending England’s unbeaten run shows that he has the ability to motivate the players around him in tough and gritty situations. He has also captained a side to a win over the All Blacks, the only candidate who is able to say that. Best is certainly a viable candidate but the question mark that remains hanging over him is if he is good enough to start at hooker against the All Blacks? Hartley, Best, George and Wales’ Ken Owens are all in with a shout.

  • 5/6 Owen Farrell

    Farrell was player of the tournament after a stunning Six Nations. His kicking is up there with Leigh Halfpenny’s as amongst the best in the world and he has the right mentality of a captain having been schooled under Eddie Jones. Farrell looks certain to start at 12 for the Lions and would make a fierce captain. However, having not captained an international side from the start, how would he fare leading the most intense tour the Lions have embarked on? It is a tough challenge for the most weathered of captains, never mind a novice.

  • 6/6 Conor Murray

    An outside shout for captain but the way he controls the game from around the ruck shows his importance to the Lions. He, like Best, has experience of beating the All Blacks and of a winning Lions Tour (like everyone on this list, other than Hartley). He has captaincy experience but while he was a certain starter a month ago, the performances of Rhys Webb have given Gatland a real decision to make. He said he wants to pick his squad first and then his captain and that could go against Murray in the decision-making process if Webb is now considered ahead of him.

Gatland talked up Sam Warburton's chances after the Six Nations

One of the most competitive Six Nations in years drew to a close on Saturday with Ireland ending Eddie Jones’ unbeaten start to life and England coach and dashing a second world-record run in five months.

Among all the highlights of the last seven weeks has been the form of players vying for a spot in Warren Gatland’s British and Irish Lions squad for the tour of New Zealand this summer.

Players such as England’s Elliot Daly and Ireland’s Garry Ringrose have shot into contention to start while the more established player like Owen Farrell and Johnny Sexton have made themselves certainties to start.

With the raised level of competition, comes more contenders for the captaincy, but Gatland insisted at the close of the championship that he hadn’t made a decision, but will look for players in form.

“The captaincy is a great honour, but whoever the captain is, there'll be no guarantee he plays,” he told the BBC.

“The captain's form has to be good enough. I think whoever that person is has to rise to that; the message is it's a great honour to captain the Lions but your form has to be good enough to be selected for the tests.

“When you are looking at a captain, you want to be reasonably confident he is going to be starting in the tests. But it is not a guarantee, it is just part of the criteria.

“In my mind there's probably half a dozen people but we haven't really narrowed that down yet.”

So there are six players who Gatland has in mind for leading his Lions against the All Blacks – but who are they?

