Nicky Smith has been handed a surprise start a prop by Rob Howley for Wales’ Six Nations opener against Italy on Sunday.

The Ospreys loosehead has only represented his country seven times but starts ahead of Rob Evans, who is on the bench, with first-choice prop Gethin Jenkins injured.

That is one of five changes Howley made from the win over South Africa in the autumn as four members of the squad prepare for their first taste of Six Nations action.

Alun Wyn Jones captains the side on the ground he first led out the Dragons, next to Jake Ball, who is in for the injured Luke Charteris, while Ross Moriarty starts at No 8, with Taulupe Faletau still not fully fit.

Former captain Sam Warburton continues his transition to blindside flanker, as Wasps back rower Thomas Young misses out altogether, with Justin Tipuric taking the No 7 shirt.

Rhys Webb is deemed fit enough to start after getting injured in the autumn internationals and Leigh Halfpenny wins to the battle for the full-back spot with Liam Williams, who fits in on the wing.

Jamie Roberts continues among the replacements after falling behind Scott Williams in the pecking order.

Howley said: "I am delighted to name an experienced team for the game against Italy, and to welcome back five players who missed out on the opportunity against South Africa in the autumn.

"The Six Nations is a special tournament, and we are looking forward to being highly competitive.

"We feel this is the best side selected to start the campaign. We want to get off to a good start, and we feel experience will be vital in that.

Sam Davies is one of four players who will make their Six Nations debut on Sunday (Getty)

"There has been a lot of energy and enthusiasm over the past two weeks, and we are excited going into Sunday.

"We know we are going to Rome to face a hugely-motivated and very competitive Italian side."

Wales side to face Italy:

Halfpenny; North; Davies, S Williams; L Williams; Biggar, Webb; Smith, Owens, Lee; Ball, Jones; Warburton, Tipuric, Moriarty.

Replacements: Baldwin, Evans, Francis, Hill, King, G Davies, S Davies, Roberts.