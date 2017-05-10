England have landed themselves in another ’Pool of Death’ situation after being drawn with France and Argentina for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Four years after being eliminated in the pool stage of their home World Cup, England will face another stiff challenge just to make it through to the quarter-finals in Japan, having been drawn against the strongest side available in Band three in the form of the Pumas.

They’re joined by the team ranked eighth in the world in the form of France, but while recent results suggest England should be able to negotiate the challenge of Les Bleus, a rapidly improving side under Guy Noves pushed England incredibly close at Twickenham during the recent Six nations championship and are expected to continue their improvement in the coming years.

England head coach Eddie Jones attended the draw at the Kyoto State Guest House alongside the rest of the international coaches, and he wasn’t giving too much away with his immediate reaction to the draw.

“It’s all very exciting isn’t it?” Jones said. “We’ve got two tests against Argentina in June so well get a chance to practice. France have really improved over the last two years so they’ll be a tough team.”

England will tour Argentina next month without 16 of their first-team players due to the British and Irish Lions tour, but will likely be at full strength when the Pumas come to Twickenham in the autumn internationals later this year.

1/15 15. Ben Smith (New Zealand) He did not look quite so special sitting on the naughty step, watching the Wallabies resurrect themselves against an understaffed silver-ferned defence, but the Otago full-back was the quintessence of All Black rugby: bold, skillful and too clever for words. Silver medal: Ayumu Goromaru (Japan) 2015 Getty Images

2/15 14. Santiago Cordero (Argentina) Far from complete – witness his difficulties in contact on semi-final day against Australia – but the 21-year-old from Buenos Aires was one of those most responsible for the new Puma style. A broken-field specialist who breaks the field on his own. Silver medal: Adam Ashley-Cooper (Australia) 2015 Getty Images

3/15 13. Conrad Smith (New Zealand) Understated? That’s an understatement. But genius of the quiet kind is still genius – watch his role in creating the opening try in the final – and as he winds down, he joins Gerber, Sella, Guscott, Umaga and O’Driscoll in the pantheon. Silver medal: Marcello Bosch (Argentina) 2015 Getty Images

4/15 12. Ma’a Nonu (New Zealand) If he’d done only what it said on the tin, he’d have been easier to handle. Unfortunately for his opponents, his skill set ran wider and deeper than popularly assumed. Big plays in big matches from a very big bloke. Silver medal: Matt Giteau (Australia) 2015 Getty Images

5/15 11. D T H Van der Merwe (Canada) Who? Let’s put it this way: if those All Black wings were on Easy Street, living life on the front foot and gorging on opportunities created by a stellar midfield, this fellow performed loaves-and-fishes miracles in a very limited team. Silver medal: Julian Savea (New Zealand) 2015 Getty Images

6/15 10. Dan Carter (New Zealand) There were rich pickings in this position – Dan Biggar, Nicolas Sanchez, Bernard Foley – but who could seriously dispute that the millionaire performances came from the best outside-half of the professional era. His drop goals alone were worth a king’s ransom. Silver medal: Dan Biggar (Wales) 2015 Getty Images

7/15 9. Greig Laidlaw (Scotland) A goal-kicking general in the French tradition, the captain emptied himself in an effort to keep his side in a tournament many feared might end depressingly quickly. But for some poor refereeing, he’d have made it to the last weekend. Silver medal: Fourie du Preez (South Africa) 2015 Getty Images

8/15 1. Marcos Ayerza (Argentina) He would cringe at the thought of the comparison, but the Puma loose-head specialist is the Dan Carter of his position. A master front-rower with an artistic streak, how does he play Bach on the piano with those fingers? Silver medal: Mihail Nariashvili (Georgia) 2015 Getty Images

9/15 2. Shota Horie (Japan) Japan weren’t meant to be able to scrummage and nobody gave them a prayer at the line-out, so the hooker must have been doing a hell of a lot right during the pool stages. He could throw a pass, too. Silver medal: Agustin Creevy (Argentina) 2015 Getty Images

10/15 3. W P Nel (Scotland) Agreed, he’s a South African from the Northern Cape rather than a Scot from the highlands, but he worked wonders for the blue-shirted front row. A genuine scrum-breaker and durable with it, he gave his side the platform they craved. Silver medal: Manasa Saulo (Fiji) 2015 Getty Images

11/15 4. Brodie Retallick (New Zealand) Crikey, what a player. The man from Rangiora out-ran, out-jumped, out-carried, out-tackled, out-rucked and out-thought his rivals. Scariest of all, he could be the mother lode figure in the New Zealand pack for two more World Cup cycles at least. Silver medal: Kane Douglas (Australia) 2015 Getty Images

12/15 5. Leone Nakarawa (Fiji) Rugby athleticism made flesh. Some of his open-field running beggared belief, especially when the Pacific islanders took Wales to the limit of their endurance in Cardiff, and the technical aspects of his game were almost as impressive. A star turn. Silver medal: Alun Wyn Jones (Wales) 2015 Getty Images

13/15 6. Scott Fardy (Australia) If the Wallabies had gone the whole way, the blind-side flanker would have deserved a specially-minted medal all of his own for services rendered in the face of widespread ignorance. His contribution went unrecognised by too many for too long. Silver medal: Michael Leitch (Japan) 2015 Getty Images

14/15 7. Richie McCaw (New Zealand) He does not lord it over his rivals as he once did: it could be argued that Francois Louw, Michael Hooper and Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe matched him blow for blow. But once again, he was the last man standing. Silver medal: Francois Louw (South Africa) 2015 Getty Images

15/15 8. David Pocock (Australia) Head, shoulders, waist and knees above the other 8s in the tournament, performing the role in an unorthodox but highly effective fashion. A prime example of a deep thinker away from the game bringing depth of thought to his rugby. Silver medal: Taulupe Faletau (Wales) 2015 Getty Images

Both Ireland and Scotland are drawn in Pool A along with tournament hosts Japan in another pool that will prove tough to emerge from, given the Brave Blossoms’ brilliant underdog victory over South Africa at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Reigning champions New Zealand will have Southern Hemisphere rivals South Africa for company in Pool B along with Six Nations whipping boys Italy, who it must be said could not have faced a more difficult draw given the calibre of the All Blacks and the Springboks at the World Cup.

The final pool sees Australia and Wales paired together again after playing each other in the 2015 pool stage, though rather than being joined by England this time around, they have Georgia for company in what is a much more straight-forward pool even though the Georgians have proven they can cause a few issues for any sides guilty of complacency.

Full draw:

Pool A: Ireland, Scotland, Japan, Europe 1, Play-off winner

Pool B: New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Africa 1, Repechage winner

Pool C: England, France, Argentina, Americas 1, Oceania 2

Pool D: Australia, Wales, Georgia, Oceania 1, Americas 2