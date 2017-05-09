The pool draw for the 2019 Rugby World Cup takes place this week where 12 confirmed teams will find out who they will face in Japan in two years’ time, while the other eight places will be allocated ahead of the remaining qualifiers.

Less than two years since New Zealand lifted the Webb Ellis Cup at Twickenham following the All Blacks’ victory over rivals Australia, the first step towards the next global gathering will be taken as Japan prepares to host the tournament for the first time.

After the attention that the 2015 draw attracted courtesy of the infamous ‘Pool of Death’ that put paid to England’s chances, all eyes will be on the draw in Kyoto despite the imminent arrival of the end of the domestic season, the British and Irish Lions tour and the summer international Tests.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2019 Rugby World Cup draw.

(Getty Images)

When is it?

The 2019 Rugby World Cup draw takes place on Wednesday 10 May at 9am BST [5pm local time] at the Kyoto State Guest House in Japan.

Where can I watch it?

The draw will be shown live on www.rugbyworldcup.com. You can also follow the draw live with The Independent on this article from 8.30am.

Who’s in it?

12 teams have already qualified for the World Cup by virtue of finishing in the top three of their pool at the 2015 Rugby World Cup. They are:

Argentina

Australia

England

France

Georgia

Ireland

Italy

Japan

New Zealand

Scotland

South Africa

Wales

The remaining eight teams will be determined via the global qualification tournaments, with the likes of Fiji and Samoa already on course to qualify. Here’s a full explanation on how the rest of the eight nations will reach the World Cup.

How will the draw work?

The pool stage will be made up of four pools of five teams. The 12 qualified nations will be split into three bands of four countries based on the World Rugby rankings, with a team from each band then being drawn into one of the four pools. The remaining eight slots will be divided into two other bands, with all 20 allotted places being drawn out. Team in the same band cannot play each other, meaning that England will avoid New Zealand, Australia and Ireland until the quarter-finals at least.

Band 1: New Zealand, England, Australia, Ireland

Band 2: Scotland, Wales, South Africa, France

Band 3: Argentina, Japan, Georgia, Italy

How do I buy tickets?

World Rugby will announce ticket information closer towards the tournament.