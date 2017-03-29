Wales flanker Sam Warburton insists he will be happy just to earn a place in the British and Irish Lions tour party heading to New Zealand this year and is not thinking about whether or not he will retain the captaincy.

Warburton, who lost the Wales captaincy to Alun Wyn Jones this year, is the favourite to lead the side out in New Zealand following some inspired performances during the Six Nations with question marks surrounding other contenders such as Dylan Hartley and Rory Best.

The 28-year-old missed the decisive third test in 2013 through injury, with Jones leading the side to the win in Sydney. Jones was considered the frontrunner to be captain this year too, but Warburton has since become the bookies’ favourite, with the squad set to be named on April 19.

British and Irish Lions captain candidates







6 show all British and Irish Lions captain candidates









1/6 Alun Wyn Jones Jones is probably still the leading candidate for the captaincy, even if his, and Wales’, Six Nations was not what they were hoping for. Jones took the Welsh armband from Sam Warburton for the championship but at times looked uneasy at making a call, such as when he was overruled when Wales opted to go for the corner against Scotland, rather than taking the shot at three points. Jones captained the Lions in the deciding third Test against Australia in 2013 and is a guaranteed starter if fit – something Gatland is keen for his captain to be, although not a necessity. AFP/Getty Images

2/6 Sam Warburton Had Wales not finished fifth in the championship with three defeats, there is a good chance Warburton would have been named player of the tournament. The way he reacted to losing the Wales captaincy and moving to blindside flanker has been phenomenal and he is now the bookies’ favourite after his performances and having already led the Lions to a tour victory. Of Warburton’s chances, Gatland said: “He's a different captain to some other players. He leads by example. He doesn't say a lot but he has had that experience. He's one of the guys potentially in contention, definitely.” However, he has been so good without the burden of the armband, would giving it to him hinder his performances? Getty Images

3/6 Dylan Hartley Before his red card for Northampton in December, Hartley was the frontrunner for the armband but now his place on the plane is not even assured. For England, Jamie George has impressed and could usurp his captain’s position over the next 12 months, with Hartley arguably not even the third most impressive Hooker the home nations boasted during this year’s Six Nations. However, his grit and fire has been one of the reasons for England’s success under Eddie Jones and it is that sort of personality which could be vital in the hotbed of New Zealand. Getty Images

4/6 Rory Best The way Best led Ireland to ending England’s unbeaten run shows that he has the ability to motivate the players around him in tough and gritty situations. He has also captained a side to a win over the All Blacks, the only candidate who is able to say that. Best is certainly a viable candidate but the question mark that remains hanging over him is if he is good enough to start at hooker against the All Blacks? Hartley, Best, George and Wales’ Ken Owens are all in with a shout. AFP/Getty Images

5/6 Owen Farrell Farrell was player of the tournament after a stunning Six Nations. His kicking is up there with Leigh Halfpenny’s as amongst the best in the world and he has the right mentality of a captain having been schooled under Eddie Jones. Farrell looks certain to start at 12 for the Lions and would make a fierce captain. However, having not captained an international side from the start, how would he fare leading the most intense tour the Lions have embarked on? It is a tough challenge for the most weathered of captains, never mind a novice. AFP/Getty Images

6/6 Conor Murray An outside shout for captain but the way he controls the game from around the ruck shows his importance to the Lions. He, like Best, has experience of beating the All Blacks and of a winning Lions Tour (like everyone on this list, other than Hartley). He has captaincy experience but while he was a certain starter a month ago, the performances of Rhys Webb have given Gatland a real decision to make. He said he wants to pick his squad first and then his captain and that could go against Murray in the decision-making process if Webb is now considered ahead of him. Getty

However, competition in the back row is fierce with only five expected to tour from the likes of Warburton, CJ Stander, Maro Itoje, Sean O’Brien, Justin Tipuric, Jamie Heaslip, James Haskell, Chris Robshaw and Peter O’Mahony.

"I'd love to be in that (Lions) squad and I can't look past further than that. There's so much competition in the squad," Warburton said.

"I would love to go on tour and I've always respected the players who have gone on multiple Lions tours and that's something I'd love and try and do."

The New Zealand tour includes a total of 10 fixtures to be played from June 3 to July 8, including three tests against the All Blacks and five matches against New Zealand Super Rugby teams.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland previously said he would be picking his squad before his captain but both are set to be announced next month, although Warburton insists he hasn’t had a conversation with anyone about it.

"Fans, pundits, media are all talking about it [Warburton being named captain] but I haven't had a single conversation about that," he added.

"You just know that's part and parcel of playing international rugby. It's a compliment but it's something I'm not thinking about."

Additional reporting by Reuters