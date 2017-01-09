Liam Williams has put his Wales career at risk after Premiership champions Saracens announced he would join them from Scarlets at the end of the season.

Williams, who is equally at home as either a winger or full-back, will replace the Toulon-bound Chris Ashton after it was announced he would be joining the Top 14 club earlier in the season.

It was reported that Williams would leave the Welsh region towards the end of last year, but Saracens have only now confirmed the move for the 25-year-old.

Director of rugby Mark McCall said: “Liam’s arrival at Allianz Park next season is fantastic news.

“He is only 25 years old and has his best years ahead of him. Liam is arguably one of the most talented backs in Europe so to have secured his signing is a real coup for the club. We’ll look forward to welcoming him in the summer.”

Williams has been Wales’ most in-form player over the past 12 months after he established himself at full-back following Leigh Halfpenny’s year-long knee injury.

He was arguably taking the No 15 shirt from Halfpenny with his performances before the latter’s injury, with the pair alternating between wing and full-back.

“I am really excited about joining Saracens,” Williams said. “The club’s reputation speaks for itself and I am looking forward to the next chapter of my career.

Williams was one of Wales' stand-out performers in the whitewash defeat in New Zealand last year (Getty)

“I wouldn’t be the player I am without the incredible support from the Scarlets’ management, players, backroom staff and passionate supporters. I will be giving my all for the remainder of the season and hope to help finish on a high.”

However, Williams, who could well be in line for a British and Irish Lions spot, will now have to rely on a wild card pick if he is to make the Wales squad from next season onwards, having turned down a dual contract on offer by the WRU.

The so-called ‘Gatland’s Law’ rules only three players playing outside the four Welsh regions are allowed to be picked for a Test squad, meaning one of Williams, Jamie Roberts, George North and Taulupe Faletau will be omitted.

Jamie Roberts, Liam Williams and George North will all play outside of Wales next season (Getty)

The rule only applies to players who had a serious and competitive offer on the table from a Welsh side but opted to turn it down in favour of a club outside of Wales, meaning the likes of Luke Charteris at Bath is exempt.

Should Halfpenny reject dual contract offers on the table from the WRU and Welsh regions to return home from Toulon, then he will be another who is at risk of ‘Gatland’s Law’.