The Six Nations kicks off at Murrayfield on Saturday as much-fancied Ireland face many people’s dark horses Scotland.

It is Scotland coach Vern Cotter’s last Championships in charge of the team after it was announced he would be replaced by Gregor Townsend in the summer.

Ireland are coming into the fixture on the back of a 2016 which saw then beat all three Southern Hemisphere giants, Australia, South Africa and, most impressively, New Zealand.

What time does it start?

Kick-off is at 2.30pm on Saturday 4 January.

Where can I watch it?

The game is shown live on BBC1 at 10.30pm. You can also follow The Independent’s live blog for all the action.

Odds…

Scotland: 37/19

Ireland: 3/7

Draw: 19/1

(Odds provided by 888sport)

Past three meetings…

Ireland 35 Scotland 25 - Six Nations 2016

Ireland 28 Scotland 22 – Rugby World Cup 2015

Scotland 10 Ireland 40 – Six Nations 2015

Form guide…

Scotland: LLWWLW

Ireland: LWWLWW