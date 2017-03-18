Scotland are looking to recover from last week’s humiliating 61-21 defeat by England when they take on Six Nations basement side Italy, who are already destined to receive the Wooden Spoon. Follow the latest from the first game of Grand Slam Saturday here.

Scotland vs Italy kicks off at 12:30

Scotland aiming for third win in the Six Nations

Italy yet to pick up a point and will finish bottom no matter what the result

Teams:

Scotland: S Hogg; T Seymour, H Jones, A Dunbar, T Visser; F Russell, A Price; G Reid, R Ford, Z Fagerson, R Gray, J Gray, J Barclay, H Watson, R Wilson.

F Brown, A Dell, S Berghan, T Swinson, C du Preez, H Pyrgos, D Weir, M Scott. Italy: E Padovani; A Esposito, T Benvenuti, L McLean, G Venditti; C Canna, E Gori; A Lovotti, O Gega, L Cittadini, M Fuser, G Biagi, M Mbanda, A Steyn, S Parisse.

Preview...

What time does it start?

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC One from 12:10. You can also follow the match live The Independent’s live blog here.