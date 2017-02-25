Scotland and Wales both know that they must avoid defeat when they clash at Murrayfield on Saturday if they are to hold on to any hope of winning the Six Nations championship this year after each suffering defeats in their last outing. Follow the latest here.

Scotland vs Wales kicks off at 14:25

Scotland make five changes to their squad with captain Laidlaw ruled out

Strauss and Maitland also missing with injury

Wales welcome North back from injury in only change

Teams:

Scotland: Hogg; Visser, Jones, Dunbar, Seymour; Russell, Price; Reid, Brown, Fagerson; R Gray, J Gray; Barclay, Watson, Hardie. Replacements: Ross Ford, Allan Dell, Simon Berghan, Tim Swinson, Hamish Watson, Henry Pyrgos, Duncan Weir, Mark Bennett.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; George North, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams, Liam Williams; Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Rob Evans, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones, Sam Warburton, Justin Tipuric, Ross Moriarty. Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Nicky Smith, Samson Lee, Luke Charteris, Taulupe Faletau, Gareth Davies, Sam Davies, Jamie Roberts.

Follow the live action below...

Preview...

A depleted Scotland side will take to the field without regular captain Greig Laidlaw, with the scrum-half ruled out of the remainder of the championship after suffering ankle ligament damage in the 22-16 defeat in France two weeks ago.

Scotland are also without No 8 Josh Strauss after a kidney injury ruled him out of their remaining matches, so flanker John Barclay takes on the captaincy with Ali Price and John Hardie coming into the side. Wing Sean Maitland is also absent, so Tim Visser starts in his place, and the final change comes in the front-row where Gordon Reid replaces Allan Dell.

Wales meanwhile will hope to bounce back from their narrow 21-16 defeat by England in Cardiff, with head coach Rob Howley able to welcome back George North into the side at the expense of Alex Cuthbert.

The change is the only one that Howley makes in the starting XV, with the Welsh having a fully fit squad to choose from as Luke Charteris returns to the replacements’ bench.

Here’s everything you need to know about Scotland vs Wales.

What time does it start?

Scotland vs Wales kicks off at Murrayfield at 14:25 on Saturday 25 February.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC One from 14:00. You can also follow the match with The Independent’s live blog right here.

Key player...

Rhys Webb: With Laidlaw out of the tournament, Webb can really assert himself against the inexperienced Ali Price. It was Webb who created the try for Liam Williams against England and the Scottish defence will need to be alert as he’s a livewire around the fringe when he spots a gap.

It’s a big game for...

John Barclay: The stand-in skipper goes up against one of the best back-row units in world rugby in the form of Sam Warburton, Justin Tipuric and Ross Moriarty, with Taulupe Faletau waiting in the wings for the second half. Barclay needs to lead from the front to try and inspire the rest of his team, but if he gets dominated by Warburton, Scotland could quickly find themselves out of the game.

Past three meetings...

Wales 27 Scotland 23, Six Nations, February 2016.

Scotland 23 Wales 26, Six Nations, February 2015.

Wales 51 Scotland 3, Six Nations, March 2015.

Form...

Scotland: LWWWLW

Wales: LWWWWL

Odds...

Scotland to win: 11/10

Wales to win: 18/25

Draw: 1/2 odds.