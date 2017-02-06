After each weekend, our team of rugby writers are putting their heads together to see who has played their way into Warren Gatland’s British and Irish Lions Test XV, and who has managed to hold on to the shirt for another week.

This weekend saw Scotland live up to their pre-tournament billing as Six Nations dark horses, and under-cooked England scrape past France and Wales needing 40 minutes before springing into life against Italy.

There wasn’t good news on the injury front either, as George Kruis was ruled out of the championships and, as a result, has seen his Lions chances significantly hurt.

Other than that, there were no fresh major concerns, with Anthony Watson already ruled out of next weekend, while Jonathan Sexton is making progess.

This is the second instalment of our Lions XV, which shows, in our opinion, who has snatched themselves a Test shirt after the opening weekend.

However, with plenty of time remaining, lots can change and this team is almost certain to have a few major reconstructions over the coming weeks.

1. Jack McGrath

With last week’s incumbent Mako Vunipola still injured, his place was always at risk and the way the Irish scrum fared at Murrayfield has hoisted McGrath into the No 1 shirt. They won three penalties in the first three scrums of the match. Rob Evans made a good cameo for Wales after coming on from the bench.

(Getty Images)

2. Rory Best

Best and Dylan Hartley were close before this week, and although the England captain got the nod last week, Ireland’s dominate scrum sees Best take the No 2 shirt this week. He threw 12 successful lineouts out of 14 and if he continues like this could be a captain contender.

3. Tadhg Furlong

Furlong completes an all-Irish front row, as a reward for the way they posed Scotland all sorts of trouble on Saturday. He carried well throughout and therefore keeps the shirt ahead of England’s Dan Cole and Wales’ Samson Lee.

()



4. Jonny Gray

The younger Gray brother is looking more and more a Lions starter with every passing game. He made a weekend-record of 27 tackles with 14 carries to take the lock spot from Maro Itoje, who was shifted to flanker for England.

(AFP/Getty Images)

5. Alun Wyn Jones

Jones will take some dislodging, not only from this position but as captain too. Richie Gray was impressive on the weekend but not impressive enough to wrestle Jones’ shirt away from him. If Itoje continues in the back row, you can’t help but feel his position is one of the most secure in the squad.

(AFP/Getty Images)

6. Maro Itoje

Very harsh on Sam Warburton, who was fantastic in all areas against Italy now he has been released of the Welsh armband, but Itoje just has to play. As a result, Sean O’Brien drops out of the Lions XV from last week.

(AFP/Getty Images)

7. Justin Tipuric

The all-action Tipuric keeps his place at openside even though Hamish Watson was probably the outstanding No 7 of the weekend. Haskell will prove to be his biggest obstacle once he returns to full fitness, with Warburton set to spend the whole championships at blindside.

(Getty Images)

8. Billy Vunipola

Simply, no other No 8 did enough to persuade us that they could take the shirt from Vunipola, despite his injury. The only two stand-out No 8s were Sergio Parisse and Louis Picamoles, so Billy keeps his place. Expect Taulupe Faletau to claim the shirt at some point during the Six Nations though, with the Welshman ready to return this weekend.

Eddie Jones will be without Billy Vunipola for this year's Six Nations competition (Getty)

9. Greig Laidlaw

Probably the least fancied of all the scrum-halves for a Lions spot before the tournament but Laidlaw showed some nerves of steel from the tee to guide Scotland to victory over Ireland. He provided quick ball throughout and out-played opposite number, and last week’s choice for No 9, Conor Murray. The battle between Rhys Webb and Ben Youngs in Cardiff this weekend will be an intriguing one.

(Getty Images)

10. Owen Farrell

He may not have started the game at 10 but he finished it there and was the general that England lacked while Ford was at fly-half. Sexton’s injury means he doesn’t keep the shirt from last week, while Biggar was forced off injured and subsequently shown up by his replacement Sam Davies.

(Getty Images)

11. Elliot Daly

A reshuffle of the wingers sees Daly take the left-wing spot after a fine performance against France. He was denied a first Six Nations try but you can see why Eddie Jones opted for him instead of Jack Nowell. There is a suggestion he is tweaking Gatland’s attention because of his versatile nature.

(Getty Images)

12. Robbie Henshaw

Henshaw was our pick at outside centre last week but, with Farrell moving to No 10, he in turn shifts to 12. Wales’ Scott Williams was very close to taking the inside-centre berth this week after his fantastic decision making and ability to draw the Italian defence, but Henshaw keeps the shirt for now.

(2016 Jean Catuffe)

13. Jonathan Davies

The reason Henshaw has been moved inside is because of Davies’ try-scoring return to form. He may have been outplayed by his centre partner Williams, but experience and big-game performances from the past give Davies the nod. For that reason he not only beat Williams to a starting XV spot, but also Ireland’s Garry Ringrose, who shone from 13 in the defeat to Scotland.

(Getty Images)

14. George North

Virtually silent for 76 minutes, nursing a dead-leg, but then turns on the afterburners to sprint away for a 65-metre try. It was vintage North and showed exactly what he can do when given the opportunity. It was the fifth consecutive Six Nations game he had scored in and Gatland will be delighted if this is a start of a return to his best.

(Getty Images)

15. Stuart Hogg

(Getty Images)

It will have to take an injury to Hogg to keep him out of this Test side. Two fantastic early tries from him set the tone for Scotland and his sheer pace will be a key attacking outlet for the Lions in New Zealand. Halfpenny is probably his closest rival but even his laser-precision kicking can’t get him in ahead of Hogg, who keeps the shirt from last week – and will likely do the same next week, too.