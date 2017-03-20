Eddie Jones insisted the loss to Ireland can be “great” for English rugby, despite the Dublin defeat not only costing England a Six Nations Grand Slam but raising questions once again of the national side’s ability to deliver on the biggest stage.

The 13-9 defeat saw England’s 18-match unbeaten streak come to an end, with the side failing to threaten the opposition try line – let alone actually cross it – for the first time since Jones took over the head coach role. England did still secure a second consecutive Six Nations title though, and Jones insisted on Monday that they still have their eyes on breaking records, with Jones wanting to make history by becoming the first side to win three straight outright Six Nations championships.

But despite Jones admitting that England were “second best” in Saturday’s finale, he insisted that it will prove an important learning curve for the squad as they build towards the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

1/15 15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland) A delight to watch in attack, and give him space he can work a miracle. Also showed how handy he can be with his boot from long range. One of eight men to top the tryscorer table with three tries each. Getty Images

2/15 14. Liam Williams (Wales) Outshone George North, which is no easy feat, and displayed his talent both in attack with his tries against Italy, Scotland and England, and also his defence. Still debate over whether he is best deployed at wing or full-back, but he’s proven he’s magnificent at both. Getty Images

3/15 13. Garry Ringrose (Ireland) The find of the Six Nations. Jared Payne’s injury opened the door for Ringrose to stake his claim to the famous Irish No 13, and he did so in style. Saved his best performance until last as he led the way against England, and got among the tries in the rout of Italy. Getty Images

4/15 12. Owen Farrell (England) He endured blips against Italy and Ireland, but Farrell that shouldn’t take away from his brilliance in securing victories over France, Wales and Italy along with the Scotland walkover. He took the pressure off George Ford, was ultra-reliable with the boot and unlocked the bags of potential stationed outside him in the England attack. AFP/Getty Images

5/15 11. Elliot Daly (England) Will remember the try against Wales for the rest of his life, as he broke Welsh hearts in the dying minutes in Cardiff. Proved he is capable of showing his bets in the international stage after last November’s red-card setback, and he’s a joy to watch when in full flow. A useful kicking option that also comes in handy. AFP/Getty Images

6/15 10. Jonathan Sexton (Ireland) A measure of how important Sexton is to the Irish cause is to look at how they perform without him. His return inspired the victory over France, and his absence during the defeat by Wales cost Ireland a shot at the title. AFP/Getty Images

7/15 9. Rhys Webb (Wales) A tough choice between Webb and Conor Murray, but the Welshman takes the spoils due to his ability to provide the X-factor that very few players have. His pass for George North’s first try against Ireland was a thing of beauty, and he had more dazzling moments than daft, despite his needless desire to rub people up the wrong way. Getty Images

8/15 1. Joe Marler (England) Marler makes the squad as the surprise package of the Six Nations. The Harlequins prop recovered from a fractured leg in under four weeks to make the start of the tournament, and was one of England’s best players in their first two matches. Kept fit-again Mako Vunipola out of the starting line-up too, which is no easy feat. AFP/Getty Images

9/15 2. Ken Owens (Wales) It wasn’t really a tournament where the hookers blossomed, so Owens makes the cut as a best of a bad bunch option. Jamie George impressed off the bench for England but saw too little game time, while Rory Best was only able to deliver on the final weekend. Fraser Brown had a solid start, but his yellow card against England cost his side dear and he was dropped for the finale against Italy. Getty Images

10/15 3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland) The tighthead prop was one of Ireland’s most consistent performers and finally looks to have filled their problem position that has plagued them for so long since the retirement of John Hayes. Looks a shoe-in for the Lions now, and his performance in the scrum against Scotland was nothing short of destructive. AFP/Getty Images

11/15 4. Joe Launchbury (England) Has taken his chance superbly in the absence of George Kruis, and the disappointing showing in Dublin should not detract from four wonderful performance that have given him a shot at the Lions tour. Regularly England’s top carrier or tackler – and sometimes both – which is all you need to see how influential he has been. AFP/Getty Images

12/15 5. Courtney Lawes (England) Like Launchbury, Lawes’s revival has been great to watch for England fans. Looks like his old self, carrying with vigour and tackling like the colossus he was known to be. He was also a useful outlet in the lineout. Getty Images

13/15 6. CJ Stander (Ireland) Proved what a rampaging runner he can be with his devastating hat-trick against Italy, while displayed his versatility too by moving to No 8 against England that will be cause for concern for Jamie Heaslip. A candidate for player of the tournament. Getty Images

14/15 7. Sam Warburton (Wales) He may have played at six, but Warburton has been too good to leave out and has put all openside flankers in the shade with some of his performances these last six weeks. Looks to be revelling without the pressure of the captaincy, and you wonder if a move back to the openside awaits. Harsh on Kevin Gourdon, but Warburton has simply been too good. Getty Images

15/15 8. Louis Picamoles (France) His rampaging performance against England wasn’t enough to get his side over the line, but he was hugely important to the wins over Scotland, Italy and Wales as France claimed a first top-three finish in seven years. AFP/Getty Images

Joking that the scar left on English rugby by this latest setback is not as bad as the one he picked up on his left eyebrow on the eve of the tournament – apparently slipping over in the shower – Jones said: “It’s great for us. It’s not great to lose, but it’s a great learning experience. There’s no scar there at all.

“You know what the All Blacks had to go through to win the World Cup in 2011. They lost the semi-final against us 2003 in Australia, they lost the quarter-final in 2007. They got to the final in 2011 and they had to have a very kind referee to get them home.

“That’s how hard it is for them to win. So to lose the Grand Slam game when we’ve already got the trophy is hardly a scar, it’s a learning experience.”

Having taken 24 hours to break down what went wrong in Dublin – the lineout in particular has been noted by Jones, with England failing to steal a single Irish throw and having their own ball stolen by the supreme Peter O’Mahony and Iain Henderson – Jones once again pushed his desire to take the blame themselves.

“What I do know is that Ireland were too good for us,” he added. “They played extremely well and too good for us on the day. These things happen. Could we have prepared better? Yes, and I’ve identified a few areas that we can change in the future for a particular game like that.

He added: “I can’t expand too much. I don’t think I gave the team the right environment to prepare well and I have to take responsibility for it. I don’t think I created the absolute right mindset for the team and I need to look at what I said and what I didn’t say and improve that for the future.”

The next task for Jones, once he catches up on the lack of sleep he often talks about while the England camp are together, is to plan for the tour of Argentina this summer. Of course, it will not be the full-strength England squad that heads to South America, with a number of players expected to head to New Zealand at the same time with the British and Irish Lions tour – “around 15” according to Jones.

But despite claiming he already has his touring party decided, Jones cannot fully prepare for the three-Test series against the Pumas, given he does not know which players he will have available until Warren Gatland names his Lions touring party on 19 April.

Breaking down his squad, Jones still wants more strength in depth, explaining that he does not yet have the three players in every position model that he wants to build for Japan 2019.

“We don't have three tightheads,” he said. “We've got Dan Cole doing an exceptional job, if he gets injured, we've got [Kyle] Sinckler coming through, we want Paul Hill to come through, and we want one more in that position to come through. The rest of the front row is pretty good, locks we're exceptional.

“Back-row, like we always do we still need to revise the back-row and see how we can improve it. Half-backs we need a third, 10s we're good, 12s we're good, 13s we're good, wingers we're outstanding, fullback we're still looking for other options.”

That squad could well feature a number of Grand Slam winners despite England’s defeat in Dublin, given that the Under-20 squad wrapped up a Six Nations whitewash on the Irish capital the night before the senior side came up short. Asked if he will look to include some of those players in his plans, Jones was open to the possibility.

“Well Argentina presents that opportunity. A few steaks and red wines for young guys,” he jested.

But he would not say if Bath’s Zach Mercer would be one of those, the Under-20s captain that looks destined for a senior call-up sooner or later. Though a number of players will head to New Zealand to face the All Blacks, the likes of Dylan Hartley look like they will miss out on the squad, with Gatland talking up his compatriot, Jamie George, along with Ireland’s Rory Best and Wales hooker Ken Owens.

Yet those left out of the New Zealander’s plans may not be taken to Argentina, with Jones adding that he will judge each player on a ”case-by-case” basis to determine if they need the summer off.

“We're having discussions with a number of players. It's obviously a little bit premature because everyone wants to get selected for the Lions,” he added.

“That gets selected on 19 April, though I'm sure Warren has already picked the squad. Maybe he might give me a whisper. But there are a couple of players I've already had discussions with about if they don't make the Lions whether it's in their interest to have a longer off-season. It'll be a case by case basis and one of the things that keeps coming back is everyone wants to play for England, no one wants to give up their shirt so we'll balance that out.”