Songs in the shower with Owen Farrell, watching matches with the rest of his squad and punishing the use of mobile phones with press-ups to encourage them to talk to each other. It’s fair to say that Dylan Hartley is slowly revealing himself to be the people’s captain, such is his belief that a strong culture among the England side can be the secret to their success.

Eddie Jones has taken the plaudits for the 16-match winning run under his tenure, but credit must also go to the no-nonsense skipper. Hartley has kept Jamie George at bay, kept his discipline – for England, at least – and kept the side winning, which by all accounts is what matters most.

But he’s also done this while encouraging something of a club atmosphere among the international side, something that is extremely difficult to do when the most time they spend together consecutively is less than two months.

Hartley has also been happy to talk about the things his squad are doing the help breed that attitude. He was open about his bond with Farrell ahead of the fly-half’s 50th cap, revealing his love of singing in the shower, while his latest revelation about how England will watch Wales vs Ireland on Friday – as they did the two other matches ahead of England’s clash with Italy – shows what Hartley and his side are trying to achieve.

“I think it’s great,” Hartley said. “Just sit there on Saturday, after you’ve done your team run, after you’ve done all the hard work in the week, you sat down with your chicken goujons, maybe a bit of chocolate – some of the guys have chocolate, I don’t – and just actually watch some rugby as a spectator is really nice. So tomorrow [Friday] night, we’ll look forward to that.

“It won’t be compulsory but the whole squad will. And that’s a good thing. Culture is a good thing.”

Hartley and Farrell are good friends off the field ( Getty )

Another good thing for England would be a Wales victory over Ireland, which would then open up the chance for the defending Six Nations to retain their crown with a game to spare should they beat Scotland the following day, given they will head into the final weekend with an insurmountable lead in the table and just the Grand Slam left to play for.

But Hartley won’t yet doth his Wales cap, such is the rivalry between the two nations, and despite the clear advantage that a Welsh victory would bring, he just couldn’t bring himself to say it.

“I’m pretending I don’t know how the points sit,” Hartley added. “It’s relevant to us because we want to win against Scotland and then next week. We can only control what we can control, and that’s Scotland on Saturday.

“We just worry about ourselves.”

Six Nations team of the weekend - round three







Six Nations team of the weekend - round three



























1/15 15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland) Well on his way to cementing a second Player of the Tournament award, Hogg was again showed how dangerous he is with the ball in hand. Arcing run and chip behind the Welsh line triggered a brilliant counter for Scotland, and his quick hands released Tim Visser to score on the left wing. Getty Images

2/15 14. Keith Earls (Ireland) The quiet man of the Irish backline, Earls kept the French defence guessing with smart running lines and hard running after contact. Beat three defenders in one-on-one scenarios, and was a key reason why the Irish fightback succeeded. AFP/Getty Images

3/15 13. Huw Jones (Scotland) It was a brilliant week for No 13s, and Garry Ringrose, Michele Campagnaro and Remi Lamerat are all unlucky to miss out. Jones takes the place though thanks to his individual brilliance in breaking the Welsh line and giving Scotland the platform to attack. He made 44 metres from just four carries, and contributed massively to Scotland’s best win for great some time. Getty Images

4/15 12. Ben Te’o (England) With most of the inside centres going under the radar this weekend, Te’o’s versatility gets him into the side in the 12 shirt. The centre bagged his second international try on his first start and at times played as a crash-ball centre to put Italy on the back foot. He displayed his offloading talent on more than one occasion, and also snaffled out an Italian attack by rushing up in defence. Getty Images

5/15 11. Elliot Daly (England) Along with Hogg, he is the only player to feature in all three weeks so far. Scored his second try of the tournament with his electric pace – which nearly bagged him another try had it not been for the boot of Carlo Canna – and also pinned Italy back in the second half with a monstrous kick to touch. Also worked well defensively, forcing a knock-on in a maul on his own try line. AFP/Getty Images

6/15 10. Jonathan Sexton (Ireland) Announced his return from injury in style as he not only energised Ireland’s attack, but also contributed with the most tackles of any Irish back. His kicking from hand was also impressive, and he just did enough to oust Finn Russell from the shirt. Getty Images

7/15 9. Conor Murray (Ireland) Another assured performance from the scrum-half and the only try of the match to boot. Kept France on their toes as he sniped around the ruck, which ultimately led to the try, and also showed good finishing skills to ensure he grounded the ball under pressure from the French pack. Getty Images

8/15 1. Andrea Lovotti (Italy) Had Dan Cole in trouble in the scrum battle early on, and from the moment he went off the field, Italy’s pack went into retreat. Getty Images

9/15 2. Rory Best (Ireland) Hit an Irish jumper with all 17 of his lineout throws and it was the clean ball off the top of the set-piece that allowed Sexton to attack on the front foot. Getty Images

10/15 3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland) A big effort with the ball in hand as he repeatedly crashed into the French defensive wall. Beat three defenders to penetrate the line and offloaded twice out of contact to keep the ball moving. A great performance in the loose. AFP/Getty Images

11/15 4. Joe Launchbury (England) England best carrier in terms of number of carries to metres made, and he was prominent in how England changed their game in the second half. Italy repeatedly kicked to him off the restarts, and were punished as a result. AFP/Getty Images

12/15 5. Dries van Schalkwyk (Italy) Italy’s most prominent forward with the ball in hand and he was unlucky not to have a try as he couldn’t round last man Jonny May. He made 56 metres from 11 carries and broke the line three times to generate go-forward ball for Italy in the first half. Getty Images

13/15 6. John Barclay (Scotland) Skippered Scotland in the absence of Grieg Laidlaw supremely well and while he carried well, it was his work off the ball and his disruption in the Welsh breakdown that really stymied their attack in the second half. He secured turnovers, slowed down the ball and along with Ryan Wilson he was the Scots’ top tackler. Getty Images

14/15 7. Simone Favaro (Italy) Along with Edoardo Gori, he was Italy’s chief ‘fox’ in disrupting the English backline and ensuring they could not attack due to the controversial no-ruck approach. Made an impressive 17 tackles, though some of those came when he was standing next to the English ball-carrier given the circumstances, but that’s why England went in at the break trailing. AFP/Getty Images

15/15 8. Ryan Wilson (Scotland) 10 tackles and a match-leading 17 carries saw him return to the Scotland squad in style, and he also gave the side an extra option in the lineout. Getty Images

England haven’t had to do a lot of worrying during Jones’s time as head coach, but they were at panic stations in the first half against Italy last time out. Conor O’Shea and Brendan Venter set Italy out to remove the ruck by not engaging in contact, which not only left England scratching their heads but also experiencing one of the least physically draining matches they have ever played in.

Jones’s response was to draw a line under the performance against Italy, something he has been keen not to talk about because “we didn’t play any rugby”, and Hartley added that a gruelling weeks’ training in Oxford followed to ensure that the players are ready from the get-go this weekend, having gone four weeks without a seriously physical encounter.

Hartley believes England learned from ' Ruckgate ' ( Getty )

“[It was] Real good application from the guys in Oxford,” said Hartley. “The effort put in was second-to-none. And that is a good characteristic to have, working hard when there is not a game at the weekend. Coaches pushed us and the team reacted well. This week has been all about sharpening the axe for Scotland.

“[We] Covered off ruckgate in one meeting. The big learning we took was to deal with situations presented, adapt sooner rather than later, find ways to understand what the ref is doing, what the other team is doing. Coaches pushed us physically, not with a stick and we worked bloody hard. Lots of teams would have a week off but we certainly don’t have a week off. A lot of good prep was done before Monday this week.”

Hartley will hope that it all pays off this weekend, as he could become the first captain in the Six Nations era to secure back-to-back Grand Slams. But before that, England must see off Scotland in the most eagerly anticipated Calcutta Cup clash for quite some time, and it might just come down to one single moment that was bred off the field to decide what happens on it.