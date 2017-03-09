Eddie Jones has revealed Owen Farrell is a doubt for England’s Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday but believes he has his strongest 23 for a “long time”.

The fly-half, who has been playing at centre under Jones to accommodate George Ford, limped out of training on Thursday with a leg injury, although the Australian did not reveal how it happened, instead saying the Saracens man “ran into my dog”.

Farrell is still in contention and will train again tomorrow with Jones saying “he’ll be alright” but Ben Te’o will is waiting in the wings should he be ruled out.

Six Nations team of the weekend - round three







1/15 15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland) Well on his way to cementing a second Player of the Tournament award, Hogg was again showed how dangerous he is with the ball in hand. Arcing run and chip behind the Welsh line triggered a brilliant counter for Scotland, and his quick hands released Tim Visser to score on the left wing. Getty Images

2/15 14. Keith Earls (Ireland) The quiet man of the Irish backline, Earls kept the French defence guessing with smart running lines and hard running after contact. Beat three defenders in one-on-one scenarios, and was a key reason why the Irish fightback succeeded. AFP/Getty Images

3/15 13. Huw Jones (Scotland) It was a brilliant week for No 13s, and Garry Ringrose, Michele Campagnaro and Remi Lamerat are all unlucky to miss out. Jones takes the place though thanks to his individual brilliance in breaking the Welsh line and giving Scotland the platform to attack. He made 44 metres from just four carries, and contributed massively to Scotland’s best win for great some time. Getty Images

4/15 12. Ben Te’o (England) With most of the inside centres going under the radar this weekend, Te’o’s versatility gets him into the side in the 12 shirt. The centre bagged his second international try on his first start and at times played as a crash-ball centre to put Italy on the back foot. He displayed his offloading talent on more than one occasion, and also snaffled out an Italian attack by rushing up in defence. Getty Images

5/15 11. Elliot Daly (England) Along with Hogg, he is the only player to feature in all three weeks so far. Scored his second try of the tournament with his electric pace – which nearly bagged him another try had it not been for the boot of Carlo Canna – and also pinned Italy back in the second half with a monstrous kick to touch. Also worked well defensively, forcing a knock-on in a maul on his own try line. AFP/Getty Images

6/15 10. Jonathan Sexton (Ireland) Announced his return from injury in style as he not only energised Ireland’s attack, but also contributed with the most tackles of any Irish back. His kicking from hand was also impressive, and he just did enough to oust Finn Russell from the shirt. Getty Images

7/15 9. Conor Murray (Ireland) Another assured performance from the scrum-half and the only try of the match to boot. Kept France on their toes as he sniped around the ruck, which ultimately led to the try, and also showed good finishing skills to ensure he grounded the ball under pressure from the French pack. Getty Images

8/15 1. Andrea Lovotti (Italy) Had Dan Cole in trouble in the scrum battle early on, and from the moment he went off the field, Italy’s pack went into retreat. Getty Images

9/15 2. Rory Best (Ireland) Hit an Irish jumper with all 17 of his lineout throws and it was the clean ball off the top of the set-piece that allowed Sexton to attack on the front foot. Getty Images

10/15 3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland) A big effort with the ball in hand as he repeatedly crashed into the French defensive wall. Beat three defenders to penetrate the line and offloaded twice out of contact to keep the ball moving. A great performance in the loose. AFP/Getty Images

11/15 4. Joe Launchbury (England) England best carrier in terms of number of carries to metres made, and he was prominent in how England changed their game in the second half. Italy repeatedly kicked to him off the restarts, and were punished as a result. AFP/Getty Images

12/15 5. Dries van Schalkwyk (Italy) Italy’s most prominent forward with the ball in hand and he was unlucky not to have a try as he couldn’t round last man Jonny May. He made 56 metres from 11 carries and broke the line three times to generate go-forward ball for Italy in the first half. Getty Images

13/15 6. John Barclay (Scotland) Skippered Scotland in the absence of Grieg Laidlaw supremely well and while he carried well, it was his work off the ball and his disruption in the Welsh breakdown that really stymied their attack in the second half. He secured turnovers, slowed down the ball and along with Ryan Wilson he was the Scots’ top tackler. Getty Images

14/15 7. Simone Favaro (Italy) Along with Edoardo Gori, he was Italy’s chief ‘fox’ in disrupting the English backline and ensuring they could not attack due to the controversial no-ruck approach. Made an impressive 17 tackles, though some of those came when he was standing next to the English ball-carrier given the circumstances, but that’s why England went in at the break trailing. AFP/Getty Images

15/15 8. Ryan Wilson (Scotland) 10 tackles and a match-leading 17 carries saw him return to the Scotland squad in style, and he also gave the side an extra option in the lineout. Getty Images

“Farrell's a doubt. He injured his leg,” revealed an irritable Jones on Thursday afternoon. “He ran into my dog, my dog was running around the training pitch and he ran into it. He'll be alright. [Journalist: ‘You just said he was a doubt’] Well he's got a leg injury.

“We're not training this afternoon. Tomorrow he'll train.

“Owen will be alright. He's in doubt but we think he'll be alright. We’ve got plenty of backups. Ben Te’o is a fantastic player.

When asked what actually happened, Jones replied: “Well, you don’t know that.”

Billy Vunipola returns to the matchday squad for the first time in the championship since his knee injury last year, but starts on the bench, rather than at No 8, as reported after an apparent team ‘leak’ on Wednesday.

Vunipola was named on a whiteboard during training leading to speculation he would start, but he is the only player whose name was written down who isn’t starting against the Scots.

“The Daily Telegraph picked him [Billy] for us, so we decided to change it. He's always in contention, but we didn't choose him,” Jones added.

“Every week it gets harder, and that's the great thing. It's probably the strongest 23 we've selected for a long time.”