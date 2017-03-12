England will spend the week monitoring Elliot Daly after the wing suffered a suspected concussion in Saturday’s 61-21 rout of Scotland that forced him to come off before half-time.

The bruising encounter at Twickenham saw a number of players on both sides leave the field with injury, with Daly joined by Stuart Hogg, Jamie George, Tommy Seymour and Ryan Wilson in requiring Head Injury Assessments during the match, with Hogg the biggest concern for the Scots after he was forced from the field after just 17 minutes.

England will also keep an eye on returning wing Anthony Watson after he appeared to suffer a muscular injury during the victory, having scored a try on his return from more than seven months away from the national team.

Bath wing Watson was one of 31 players who gathered at England’s training ground at Pennyhill Park in Bagshot on Sunday night ahead of their final match against Ireland, a game that will decide if England become the first team in the Six Nations era to clinch consecutive Grand Slams as well as win a 19th game in a row, which would break the current record set by New Zealand that England matched at the weekend.

Henry Slade, Marland Yarde and Alex Lozowski all returned to the squad for the week, along with unused 24th man Jonny May, while a number of forwards were added for training over the next two days with Josh Beaumont, Teimana Harrison, Paul Hill and Tommy Taylor all named in the squad.

However, the biggest injury concern is that of Daly, with the Wasps back entering the graduated return-to-play protocol that is in place for any player who has suffered a suspected concussion. Daly was dump tackled onto his neck by Scotland hooker Fraser Brown early in the match. Despite appearing to pass an HIA to return to the field, Daly was quickly replaced again by Watson and played no further part in the match.

Six Nations team of the weekend - round four







15 show all Six Nations team of the weekend - round four



























1/15 15. Leigh Halfpenny (Wales) The full-back flourished in bringing George North into the game as he repeatedly joined the back line to give Wales an extra man in attack. He tackled well, with a memorable stop on Rob Kearney halting an Irish attack in full flow. Has put himself back into the running for the Lions berth.

2/15 14. George North (Wales) Back to his devastating best with two tries this week. His first was a brutal display of power as he carried both Simon Zebo and Keith Earls over the try line to score, while his second was the result of a great drive from the Welsh pack. A mazy run towards the end of the victory over Ireland triggered one last attack as his side searched in vain for the bonus point.

3/15 13. Jonathan Joseph (England) A brilliant performance provided a timely reminder of what he is capable of. Three tries, each of differing styles, paved the way for England’s stunning 61-21 victory over Scotland. The first try saw Joseph display his pace and power, the second one came from dazzling footwork and the third saw him cut a lovely inside line to break cleanly from short range.

4/15 12. Owen Farrell (England) After his horror show against Italy, Farrell was back to his best again to convert all but one of his kicks at goal – the one he missed was from his own half – and he was much smarter with his kicking to touch following the errors that littered his display a fortnight ago. Brought Joseph into the attack superbly, and finished the game at 10 once more.

5/15 11. Virimi Vakatawa (France) A great week for the French wing as he scored a devastating try that put Italy out of the game and racked up more metres than anyone else this week, making an average of more than 10m per break. He beat eight defenders and made four clean breaks, and provided a display that proved just what a dangerous open-field runner he can be.

6/15 10. George Ford (England) Ford was able to take the fight to Scotland with the pack providing him with front-foot ball to work with. The fly-half linked up superbly with Farrell outside him, and also brought his three-quarters into the game with devastating results.

7/15 9. Rhys Webb (Wales) A strong performance from Webb saw him create the first try for North with a smart supporting run to take an offload from Scott Williams and release a beautiful wide pass for Halfpenny to run on to. He was alert in defence and got the better of Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray in their battle for the Lions No 9 shirt.

8/15 1. Rob Evans (Wales) A strong performance from the loosehead against an Irish scrum that until now had gotten the better of all its opponents. Carried multiple times, albeit with little success, but that took its toll on the Irish defence as it tired.

9/15 2. Guilhem Guirado (France) The standout hooker this week as the French captain led by example, making an impressive 31 metres with the ball in hand and 11 tackles in defence, not to mention sealing a turnover in the process.

10/15 3. Rabah Slimani (France) Joins his skipper in the front row after displacing Uini Atonio in the side and delivering much better performances. An impressive showing in the loose.

11/15 4. Joe Launchbury (England) A candidate for player of the tournament. Launchbury has excelled on his return to the Test fold, and he once again led by example as he made a phenomenal 22 tackles against Scotland, as well as enjoying success with the ball in hand.

12/15 5. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales) Return to form this week as he put his body on the line, making 18 tackles and 14 carries. He also disrupted the Irish lineout, stealing one throw on his own 5m line, but his best performance came in terms of his decision-making as he got all the big calls right.

13/15 6. Sam Warburton (Wales) A brilliant performance in defence saw Warburton set the tone for Wales’s physical dominance over Ireland. He made more tackles than anyone else on the pitch in Cardiff, and he looks to be suited to not having the burden of the captaincy hanging over him.

14/15 7. Kevin Gourdon (France) France have found their natural replacement for Thierry Dusautoir as Gourdon once again displayed his talents in the win over Italy. He carried well for more than 50 metres, and did his job in defence to slow down the Italian attack at the breakdown.

15/15 8. Nathan Hughes (England) Scotland made the mistake of not double-marking him, and he ran riot as a result. The Wasps No 8 appeared to send out a message that the returning Billy Vunipola would not be taking his shirt easily, and made an impressive 74 metres from 11 carries.

England training squad

Forwards (17)

Josh Beaumont (Sale Sharks), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Teimana Harrison (Northampton Saints), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), James Haskell (Wasps), Paul Hill (Northampton Saints), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Tommy Taylor (Wasps, Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Tom Wood (Northampton Saints)

Backs (14)

Mike Brown (Harlequins) , Danny Care (Harlequins) , Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens) , George Ford (Bath Rugby) , Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs) , Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors) ,Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Marland Yarde (Harlequins), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)