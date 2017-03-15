Duncan Weir hopes Scotland's thrashing by England was just a 'one-off blip'

Stand-off Duncan Weir believes Scotland are right to write-off their Twickenham mauling as a bad day at the office.

The Dark Blues were humiliated as they lost by a record-equalling 40-point margin to Eddie Jones' rampant England on Saturday.

The defeat was all the more painful as Vern Cotter's side had genuine hopes of becoming the first Scottish XV in 34 years to beat the Auld Enemy in London.

But they were opened up time and again as the English ran in seven tries in a 61-21 victory as they captured their second successive RBS Six Nations crown.

Cotter's squad sat down to watch a re-run of their weekend collapse when they regrouped at their Oriam training base on the outskirts of Edinburgh on Monday morning.

However, Weir spent the session trying to identify chinks of light ahead of the Scots' final game of this year's Championship against Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday, rather than dwelling on the lengthy periods of gloom.

The Edinburgh playmaker, who was forced to fill in at full-back after the Scots were decimated by injuries during the Twickenham showdown, said: "It's about being honest with ourselves. We know that we let ourselves down on Saturday. But within that there was some good aspects of our game.

"It would be easy to sit here and slate a number of things that went wrong.

"But that won't help us get a result on Saturday. We need to look at the things we've done well.

"Don't get me wrong, we've taken the learning from Saturday but we've not made mistakes through the Championship and hopefully it was a one-off blip."

PA