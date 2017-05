Six Nations keep rest weekend for 2018 and 2019 Championships

The Six Nations officials have opted to keep the traditional rest weekend for the 2018 and 2019 tournaments as the fixture lists were released on Tuesday morning.

The schedule sees the opening weekend of the 2018 Championship feature Wales vs Scotland in Cardiff, France vs Ireland in Paris and Italy vs England in Rome.

The final weekend pits England against Ireland on St Patrick’s Day at Twickenham.

Next year’s France vs Italy match will not be played in Paris, with the venue yet to be decided.

“We are delighted to confirm the fixture dates for the 2018 Championship, coming shortly after a record breaking 2017 edition,” said the Six Nations Rugby chairman Pat Whelan.

“We enjoyed record figures across TV and digital and look forward to continuing that trend over the next two seasons.”

2018 Championship - fixture dates

3/4 February

Wales v Scotland, Saturday 2.15pm

France v Ireland, Saturday 4.45pm

Italy v England, Sunday 3.00pm

10/11 February

Ireland v Italy, Saturday 2.15pm

England v Wales, Saturday 4.45pm

Scotland v France, Sunday 3.00pm

23/24 February

France v Italy, Friday 8.00pm*

Ireland v Wales, Saturday 2.15pm

Scotland v England, Saturday 4.45pm

10/11 March

Ireland v Scotland, Saturday 2.15pm

France v England, Saturday 4.45pm

Wales v Italy, Sunday 3.00pm

17 March

Italy v Scotland, Saturday 12.30pm

England v Ireland, Saturday 2.45pm

Wales v France, Saturday 5.00pm

*Venue for this match will be announced at a later stage

2019 Championship - fixture dates

1/2 February

France v Wales, Friday 8.00pm

Scotland v Italy, Saturday 2.15pm

Ireland v England, Saturday 4.45pm

9/10 February

Scotland v Ireland, Saturday 2.15pm

Italy v Wales, Saturday 4.45pm

England v France, Sunday 3.00pm

23/24 February

France v Scotland, Saturday 2.15pm

Wales v England, Saturday 4.45pm

Italy v Ireland, Sunday 3.00pm

9/10 March

Scotland v Wales, Saturday 2.15pm

England v Italy, Saturday 4.45pm

Ireland v France, Sunday 3.00pm

16 March

Italy v France, Saturday 12.30pm

Wales v Ireland, Saturday 2.45pm

England v Scotland, Saturday 5.00pm