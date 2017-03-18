Eddie Jones had one simple message for his England team: “Be proud of yourselves boys.”

The head coach had just suffered his first defeat as England boss, 15 months after he took the job following the dismal 2015 Rugby World Cup showing. What followed was an 18-match winning streak, two Six Nations titles and, just, one Grand Slam, having seen the other slip away but an agonising five points.

But as it was, Jones had to field questions of what could have been following a 13-9 defeat in Dublin that echoed similar Six Nations final-weekend losses here in the Irish capital in 2001 and 2011. Yet he was quick to praise his side, both for their efforts on the day and their performances during the world record-equalling run that sees them well on course to meet Jones’s plan to win the next World Cup.

“We are Six Nations champions, back-to-back which is a fantastic achievement,” he said. “We’re joint world record holders, but we weren’t good enough today. And we have to accept we weren’t good enough today. Next time we get together as the full squad will be in November and we’ll look to right what happened today.”

He added: “We are 14 months into a four-year project as I have been saying. We have been chuffed with the results we have had but realism tells us we have still got a lot to do. We were caught in certain areas today and full credit to Ireland. There are brilliantly coached and they executed their plans well.

“We will learn from it. We are going to have more setbacks as we go to the World Cup. How many teams have a 90 per cent winning record at Test level – there are not too many, the All Blacks are the only ones and we have been doing that since the last World Cup.

“We are batting at a pretty good average – even Don Bradman got zero when he played his last Test. Obviously we are disappointed – but we will fight another day. It is not the end of the world.”

1/29 Jared Payne – 7 out of 10 One brilliant break in the second half that put England in retreat, taking a double tackle from Brown and Watson to stop him. Dind’t have too much beyond the high ball to deal with defensively. AFP/Getty Images

2/29 Keith Earls – 6 out of 10 Should have had a try, only to knock on after a last-ditch double tackle from Brown and Youngs. Outshone by Daly and replaced by debutant Andrew Conway late on. AFP/Getty Images

3/29 Garry Ringrose – 8 out of 10 Left his impression on England as he repeatedly broke out of tackles to put his side on the front foot. Took a brilliant catch from a restart to capitalise on England sloppiness, and unlucky to miss out on the man of the match award. Getty Images

4/29 Robbie Henshaw – 7 out of 10 A defensive rock, just ask Ben Te’o once he’s recovered from the head knock he picked up within minutes of coming on. Carried strongly, but it was his work without the ball that really stood out. Getty Images

5/29 Simon Zebo – 6 out of 10 Given little chance in the first half as he and Watson negated each other’s impact. Weather conditions meant that it just wasn’t a day for the wings. Getty Images

6/29 Jonathan Sexton – 8 out of 10 Had to wear big hits early from Haskell and Itoje, but he answered any questions about his durability with flying colours. 100 per cent record with the boot and once again displayed his brilliant passing talent. A Lions shoe-in if fit. Getty Images

7/29 Kieran Marmion – 7 out of 10 Coped well in his first Six Nations start, with his box-kicking by-and-by on target. You wouldn’t know his inexperience by his performance, and it meant that Ireland didn’t really miss Conor Murray. Getty Images

8/29 Jack McGrath – 7 out of 10 Strong work in the scrum and looked to have the edge on Cole early on. He faded in the second half and was quickly replaced, but that’s no surprise given his extensive carrying in the loose. Getty Images

9/29 Rory Best – 8 out of 10 An early HIA didn’t impact his game as he was very impressive in the lineout. One memorable break in the first half stabbed through the English defence, and he won the battle against Hartley. Getty Images

10/29 Tadhg Furlong – 7 out of 10 Saw off Joe Marler by half-time but Mako Vunipola proved a much more troublesome opponent in the scrum. Still, he’s put himself in position for a Lions starting spot, should WP Nel fail to recover. Getty Images

11/29 Donnacha Ryan – 7 out of 10 Took a bucket-load of work with the ball as Ireland tried to batter the England wall down. Taken off in the second half as Devin Toner was introduced. Getty Images

12/29 Iain Henderson – 8 out of 10 Rampaged through the defensive line to score, his long limbs helping him out to dot the ball down and give Ireland the lead. Disrupted the England lineout that ruined their platform to play off, and was part of a dominant Irish set-piece that paved the way for victory. Getty Images

13/29 Sean O'Brien – 7 out of 10 Brutal in defence as he led the Irish choke tackle, which proved a wealthy option for the home side that England couldn’t negotiate. Electric off the line to disrupt the Ford-Farrell axis. Getty Images

14/29 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 Despite doing more carrying due to the positional switch, he was less prominent as O’mahony took the plaudits. Won the battle against Billy Vunipola though. Getty Images

15/29 Mike Brown – 6 out of 10 Very reliable under the high ball, given he was tested twice inside the first 80 seconds. Two knock-ons defined England’s game though, as the early won robbed England of their best chance and the last one ended England’s Grand Slam hopes as the full-time whistle went. AFP/Getty Images

16/29 Anthony Watson – 5 out of 10 Looked like a man who had made just two appearance in two months. Off the pace and certainly wasn’t any faster than when he got injured, as has been claimed. Looked a threat in the air, but nothing came of it. Getty Images

17/29 Jonathan Joseph – 5 out of 10 Poor passing to both Brown and Watson, and his attacking threat of last week was snaffled out due to the starvation of possession for the away side. Getty Images

18/29 Owen Farrell – 6 out of 10 Reliable as always with the boot as he made all his kicks, the most impressive being a long-range effort in excess of 40m. Struggled with the rush defence though. Getty Images

19/29 Elliot Daly – 7 out of 10 Had England’s best moment in the first half as he caught Farrell’s chip over the defence for a solid gain. Defensively, he was very good beyond one mis-timed interception that came off a loose ball, which is not really his fault. AFP/Getty Images

20/29 George Ford – 6 out of 10 Overkicked a clearance to put England under pressure right before half-time as he put it straight into touch. His up-and-unders were average at best, but he did show nice footwork to evade three tackles in one move in the second half. Came back on after being replaced for the injured Te’o. Getty Images

21/29 Ben Youngs – 6 Had more defensive work to do than attacking, but did well when required against Earls and Zebo. Will not have seen as little of the ball as he did today for quite some time. Getty Images

22/29 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 Possibly his worse performance of the tournament, but that says more about how he’s upped his game than what he did today. Held his own in the scrum, but departed at half-time. Getty Images

23/29 Dylan Hartley – 6 out of 10 Struggled in the lineout and bar one penetrating run, did little of note in the loose. Had to do plenty of tackling to stop the crash ball. Getty Images

24/29 Dan Cole – 6 out of 10 Coped well against McGrath and enjoyed success against his replacement, Cian Healy. Unlucky to be penalised for a ball steal in the first half. Getty Images

25/29 Joe Launchbury – 6 out of 10 His brilliant tournament came crashing to a halt as he struggled to get through as much carrying as he’s been doing in recent weeks. Getty Images

26/29 Courtney Lawes – 6 out of 10 Guilty of getting caught in the breakdown to concede a penalty which gave Sexton three points.Like Launchbury, his carrying was not as prominent as in the other four matches. Getty Images

27/29 Maro Itoje – 5 out of 10 Something went wrong massively in the English lineout and, for that, he has questions to answers as the leader of the set-piece. Perhaps lucky not to see yellow when he steamrolled Marmion seconds after leaving a late one on Sexton. Led the English physicality, though that did border on the illegal at times. Getty Images

28/29 James Haskell – 6 out of 10 Was quick off the line as he tried to keep Ireland’s width narrow. Tackled well, but being bashed by O’Mahony and Stander all game took its toll. AFP/Getty Images

29/29 Billy Vunipola – 6 out of 10 Impact was largely neutralised in the first half as Sexton kicked away from him when deep and his runs from the scrum were limited. Rarely did he see clean ball to attack with. AFP/Getty Images

Jones also addressed the alarming failure of the English lineout. The visitors, whether through tactical plan or reaction, chose not to compete in the air on Ireland’s throw, giving them clean, uncontested ball to attack with and reap the rewards. When Ireland kicked a penalty to touch instead of at posts, England chose not to compete in the air, and promptly found themselves under the posts following Iain Henderson’s decisive try.

England had a similar chance late on, with Owen Farrell turning down a kick to touch in the 73rd minute to go for touch. Up popped the Irish jumpers, and England lost the ball – and subsequently the match – by winning the battle in the air.

Englandmissed out on a second consecutive Grand Slam (Getty)



“That was pretty big. We will learn from that,” Jones said, before turning his attention to the lineout leader Maro Itoje. “We have got a young guy who is only 22, he is still studying at university. He is doing an essay this week on socio-economic status of Ghana or someone like that. I couldn’t understand what he was talking about.”

Itoje has had to take on the leadership role in the absence of his Saracens teammate, George Kruis, but Jones was not going to throw him to the wolves. “He had a hard day today and he will learn a lot from that. It is like being a tight-head prop, you learn a lot from failure and he will learn a lot from that today. These things sometimes help you in the long run.”

Itoje struggled to run the lineout (Getty)



And rather than criticise his own players as you might imagine Jones would do in the hope of getting a reaction, the Australian wanted to stress just how good Ireland were on Saturday evening.

“I thought our effort today was good – I thought Ireland played superbly,” Jones added. “Ireland played really well – I thought we had them after half-time, they started to kick indiscriminately and we got some back to back positions. In the first half we couldn’t get our hands on the ball and when we did we gave it back to them.

“The players handled it really well – they were just too good for us today it happens sometimes. We will be better for that. I am happy with their performance.”