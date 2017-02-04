Scotland and Ireland kick-off the 2017 Six Nations Championship at Murrayfield before England take on France at Twickenham, with England looking to defend the Grand Slam title they secured last season. Follow the latest here.

Scotland vs Ireland kicks off at 14:25

Scotland have Huw Jones and Finn Russell fit to start

Ireland without Jonathan Sexton through injury with Paddy Jackson starting

England vs France kicks off at 16:50

England without George Kruis, Mako Vunipola, Billy Vunipola, Anthony Watson and Chris Robshaw

Elliot Daly starts on the wing with Jack Nowell on the bench

France without Wesley Fofana so Gael Fickou starts at inside centre

Follow the live action below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

England take on France in the second match of this year’s Six Nations Championship as the reigning Grand Slam champions begin their account at Twickenham against their historic rivals.

England not only won all five matches last year, but went the whole of 2016 without losing a match to complete a 14-match winning run, 13 of which have come under head coach Eddie Jones.

France meanwhile are getting used to life under former Toulouse coach Guy Noves, and showed glimpse of their attacking best in the narrow defeats by Australia and New Zealand last summer to prove they will be a threat in this year’s Six Nations.

Here’s everything you need to know for today Six Nations matches.

What time does it start?

The opening day of the Six Nations begins at 14:25 with Scotland taking on Ireland at Murrayfield, before England take on France at 16:50.

Where can I watch it?

Scotland vs France is on live from 14:00 on BBC One, with England vs France live on ITV from 16:10.

Odds...

To win the Six Nations:

England – 3/4

Ireland – 5/2

Wales – 6/1

France – 10/1

Scotland – 16/1

Italy – 500/1

Today’s match:

England to win – 2/15

France to win – 24/5

Past three meetings...

France 21 England 31, Six Nations, March 2016.

France 25 England 20, Rugby World Cup warm-up, August 2015.

England 19 France 14, Rugby World cup warm-up, August 2015.