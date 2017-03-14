It’s not often that while preparing for one of the biggest games of your career you find your father plotting against you.

It sounds like a Game of Thrones-style betrayal usually saved for the silver screen but that’s the situation Owen Farrell finds himself in on Saturday as dad, Andy, prepares Ireland’s defence to stop England completing back-to-back Grand Slams.

England travel to Dublin having already wrapped up the Six Nations title following their demolition of Scotland last weekend while Ireland – the only team other than the Scots who could still stop them – we soundly beaten by a galvanised Wales the night before.

Lions starting XV - Six Nations round four







15 show all Lions starting XV - Six Nations round four



























1/15 15. Leigh Halfpenny (Wales) The man of the series from four years ago powers his way back into the side at the expense of Stuart Hogg for the first time this championship. The Scotland full-back was unable to show his best as a concussion forced him off the field after 17 minutes against England, but Halfpenny was at his best to help guide Wales to victory against Ireland on Friday, setting up George North for his first try and landing three out of four kicks at goal. Getty

2/15 14. George North (Wales) Speaking of North, the towering wing returned to form to bag two tries against Ireland and inspire Wales back to victory. His exploits Down Under were well-documented in 2013, and he is the one wing that the British Isles can boast who is undoubtedly more physical that what New Zealand have to offer. Getty

3/15 13. Jonathan Joseph (England) Three tries from the Bath outside centre puts him back into Warren Gatland’s thoughts, and if he can produce the type of performance that he did against Scotland on a regular basis, he’d be one of the first names on the team sheet. Getty

4/15 12. Owen Farrell (England) Put his blip against Italy behind him to return to his meticulous ways against Scotland, converting 11 out of 12 kicks and unlocking the flowing potential outside him to help Joseph and Anthony Watson to tries. A dependable pair of hands who also adds cover to the fly-half position and takes the pressure off the 10. Getty

5/15 11. Liam Williams (Wales) Having shown his attacking potential over the first three rounds of the Six Nations, it was his defensive qualities that shone through in the win over Ireland. Negated the threat of Keith Earls and ensured that Wales’s try line remained intact come full-time. Getty

6/15 10. Johnny Sexton (Ireland) Even in defeat, Sexton was able to prove his worth to Ireland’s cause, given that Ireland conceded 10 points without him. He sparked the side back into life, giving them a sense of direction and the creativity in attack that will test the All Blacks through a variety of back-line move and enormous up-and-under kicks that gives the likes of North and Williams the chance to compete for the high ball. Getty

7/15 9. Rhys Webb (Wales) It was the Welshman who came out on top in the battle of the Lions hopefuls, given that Conor Murray saw his match ended prematurely through an arm injury. Webb didn’t have it all his way, but his pass to Halfpenny that set-up North’s try was sublime and he also spotted the gap to send the win over for his second. He’s quickly becoming the most attacking scrum-half in the world. Getty

8/15 1. Mako Vunipola (England) Another solid appearance under his belt, Vunipola is regaining his full fitness week by week and helped England keep their foot on the gas when he came on for Joe Marler on Saturday. He offers skills in the loose that no other prop in the northern hemisphere can do, and for that he needs to start against the All Blacks if the Lions are to find ways of breaking down their defence. Getty

9/15 2. Ken Owens (Wales) Has gone under the radar somewhat, but while questions remain over Dylan Hartley’s form and Rory Best’s decision making, Owens is simply doing the basics well. His lineout throwing is first class, and with plenty of his jumping options in the pack, it makes sense for him to start the first Test. Getty

10/15 3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland) With Dan Cole continuing to push his claims, Furlong is under pressure to retain the shirt and just about held onto it this weekend despite an underwhelming performance in the scrum battle, where Ireland did not hold the advantage that many thought they would. Needs a big performance against England to convince Gatland’s he’s his go-to tighthead. Getty

11/15 4. Joe Launchbury (England) His excellent championship continued with a brilliant display against Scotland both with and without the ball. Is building the perfect case of why seizing your opportunity is so important, and is now well in the Lions reckoning. Getty

12/15 5. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales) Back in the side after an impressive showing, both in the second row and as Wales captain. He got all the important decisions right, and looked like the man who skippered the Lions to victory in that crucial third Test against Australia. He was a nuisance in the lineout for Ireland and destructive in defence. Getty

13/15 6. Sam Warburton (Wales) A dominant display put the Irish back-row in the shade in Cardiff as the 2013 tour captain proved why he is a must for the Test side, and put Maro Itoje’s starting spot in major doubt in the process. He could yet end up captaining the Test side once again if Gatland decides he’s rediscovered his best form. Getty

14/15 7. Justin Tipuric (Wales) The most natural openside that is certain to be in the squad, Tipuric offers a physical presence over the breakdown, a turn of pace rarely seen in forwards and an alternative lineout option. Getty

15/15 8. Billy Vunipola (England) The younger of the Vunipola brothers made his return on Saturday and immediately proved why he is being put on a world class level. He scored a try within minutes of coming on and went about imposing himself on the Scottish defensive line. It was good to see him back and in plenty of time to prove his fitness for the Lions tour. Getty

Former dual-code international Andy has been in his son’s corner more than most fathers throughout their child’s career, having served as England’s defence coach under Stuart Lancaster and fulfilled the same role for Warren Gatland’s successful 2013 Lions tour.

He will fill the same job for this year’s tour of New Zealand, where he will likely be back on Owen’s side again, but for now the pair find themselves in an unusual position – not that it has fazed the England centre.

“I wouldn’t say I’m coming up against him – I don’t think he’s playing is he? I don’t think that’ll come into it,” the younger Farrell said.

“It’s not like he’s playing the game, there’s only one of us playing in it and he’s obviously got a coaching role. I think the only person it will affect is my mum, not us. She just wants everyone to do well.”

So is she gunning for a draw? “3-0 England, I think,” joked Farrell.

After being sacked from England following the resignation of Lancaster and the subsequent appointment of Eddie Jones, Farrell senior joined Ireland as defence coach following the completion of last year’s Six Nations.

But their relationship in the build-up to Saturday’s curtain closer isn’t something the Saracens man is concentrating on and rejected suggestions either man is giving the other insight.

“These are things that haven’t even entered my head,” he insisted. “We speak to each other what I would say is the normal amount. I don’t really know, it’s just normal, as any family would.

“We chat a bit of rugby. I don’t know if you’re trying to say I’ve given him insight or he’s given me insight but we have general chat as families would.”

But will dad have a tougher defence prepare for him? “I guess we’ll see. Ireland are a good team so I’m sure it’ll be a tough challenge.”

Farrell's partnership with Ford has been one of the key reasons for England's success (Getty)

Farrell faced a race against time to be fit for the win over Scotland after picking up a knock to his a thigh in training which prevented any kicking practice prior to the day of the game.

The 25-year-old was restricted to visualising techniques but was sublime in linking up with fly-half George Ford to release Jonathan Joseph, with the pair having a hand in all three of his tries.

Ford spoke after the game of how much easier it makes his job by having another playmaker in the side as it gives England another set of eyes, and Farrell admitted the pair are always in conversation about tactics.

“We talk all the time,” he said. “Just little bits.

“If something pops into our heads we make sure we get it out there and make sure we’re both on the same page. I can’t really put a time limit on it for you, it’s just normal chatting really.

England vs Scotland player ratings







30 show all England vs Scotland player ratings

























































1/30 Mike Brown – 6 out of 10 Exactly what you’ve come to expect – tough tacking, lots of running and never far away when the two sets of players began to square up to each other. AFP/Getty Images

2/30 Jack Nowell – 6 out of 10 A couple of dangerous darts down the wing and made some good tackles as Scotland tried to make headway down his flank. Getty Images

3/30 Jonathan Joseph – 10 out of 10 A wonderful hat-trick from the centre and an assist to boot. A complete display. Getty Images

4/30 Owen Farrell – 8 out of 10 Impeccable kicking throughout – except from a 55 metre effort from inside his own half. Gave great short pass to free Joseph for the third try. AFP/Getty Images

5/30 Elliot Daly – 5 out of 10 Barely had a chance to make an impression. Was taken out in the second minute from a tip tackle and never recovered. Was replaced by Watson after 15 minutes. Getty Images

6/30 George Ford – 8 out of 10 Played a key role in the first two tries as England cut Scotland to pieces in the first half. Getty Images

7/30 Ben Youngs – 7 out of 10 Needed a big game to be talked about in the same sentence as Rhys Webb and Conor Murray and did well to provide fast ball to his backs. Should have scored at the start of the second half but made up for it with a short pass to set up Joseph’s hat-trick. Getty Images

8/30 Joe Marler – 7 out of 10 Strong in the scrum on his 50th cap as England took the initiative at the set piece. AFP/Getty Images

9/30 Dylan Hartley – 7 out of 10 Led his team well and had the fire you would expect on a day of this magnitude. Getty Images

10/30 Dan Cole – 7 out of 10 Like Marler, impressed at the scrum and the breakdown. Will be disappointed with the ease in which Scotland scored their first-half try. Getty Images

11/30 Joe Launchbury – 7 out of 10 It was like men against boys at the breakdown at times and Launchbury was a key part of that. Getty Images

12/30 Courtney Lawes – 8 out of 10 Worked well in the lineout and won the lineout ball for two of the three of England’s first-half tries. AFP/Getty Images

13/30 Maro Itoje – 7 out of 10 Went on a thunderous run early in the first half and made a couple of great catches under the high ball. Getty Images

14/30 James Haskell – 7 out of 10 Worked well throughout as England bossed Scotland physically. Getty Images

15/30 Nathan Hughes – 7 out of 10 Did himself no harm and made sure England weren’t ruing the decision to play him ahead of Billy Vunipola. One storming break at the start of the first half should have seen Youngs score. Getty Images

16/30 Stuart Hogg – 5 out of 10 Disaster struck as Hogg was forced off for a HIA and the full-back never returned. Getty Images

17/30 Tommy Seymour – 5 out of 10 Was left isolated as Joseph cut through the Scottish defence and was helpless in an injury-hit back line. Getty Images

18/30 Huw Jones – 7 out of 10 Joseph went through too easily for the first try and the constant changing of personnel around him can’t have helped. Was clinical from close range for his try though and scored a good second towards the end. Got better as the game went on. Getty Images

19/30 Alex Dunbar – 6 out of 10 Lost the midfield battle convincingly after being so impressive in the championship so far but did well for Reid’s try. Getty Images

20/30 Tim Visser – 5 out of 10 Stepped too easily for Joseph’s second and should have got a lot closer to him. Getty Images

21/30 Finn Russell – 6 out of 10 A couple of moments to be proud of but had to drop back to full back after Hogg’s injury. Getty Images

22/30 Ali Price – 5 out of 10 Moved out to the wing after a number of first-half injuries and didn’t have much of an impact in an attacking capacity. Getty Images

23/30 Gordon Reid – 6 out of 10 Got a vital try in the first half as England threatened to run away with the game early on. AFP/Getty Images

24/30 Fraser Brown – 4 out of 10 Early yellow card which could have been red and set the tone for Scotland’s terrible day at Twickenham. Getty Images

25/30 Zander Fagerson – 5 out of 10 Struggled at the scrum as England dominated the set-piece. Getty Images

26/30 Jonny Gray – 6 out of 10 Did what he could but was far from his impressive self as Scotland struggled at the breakdown. Getty Images

27/30 Richie Gray – 5 out of 10 England were the more impressive at the lineout with all three first-half tries coming from there. Getty Images

28/30 John Barclay – 5 out of 10 Had trouble at the breakdown and was warned by Romain Poite on a number of occasions. AFP/Getty Images

29/30 Hamish Watson – 5 out of 10 Struggled at the breakdown as Scotland were bullied a bit by the more physical England. Getty Images

30/30 Ryan Wilson – 6 out of 10 Was needed to throw in a lineout in the first 10 minutes after Brown’s yellow but not much of note after that. Getty Images

“To score three first-half tries [against Scotland] – that doesn’t normally happen too much so I guess the execution was good. We were happy with that. But there’s still a fair bit to learn from this game and stuff for us to get better at.”

England announced their 25-man squad on Tuesday evening ahead of the game against Ireland, with Elliot Daly retained despite still feeling the effects of the tip tackle by Scotland hooker Fraser Brown.

Daly has so far passed all the concussion return to play protocols but must still get through two more stages, including Thursday’s full contact training session.

England 25-man squad:

Forwards - D Cole (Leicester Tigers), J George (Saracens), D Hartley (Northampton Saints), J Haskell (Wasps), N Hughes (Wasps), M Itoje (Saracens), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Lawes (Northampton Saints), J Marler (Harlequins), K Sinckler (Harlequins), T Taylor (Wasps), B Vunipola (Saracens), M Vunipola (Saracens), T Wood (Northampton Saints).

Backs - M Brown (Harlequins), D Care (Harlequins), E Daly (Wasps), O Farrell (Saracens), G Ford (Bath Rugby), J Joseph (Bath Rugby), J May (Gloucester Rugby), J Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), B Te'o (Worcester Warriors), A Watson (Bath Rugby), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers).