The Six Nations kicks off on Saturday with England looking to defend the title they won last year, while also maintaining their 100 per cent record under Eddie Jones.

Ireland will stand in their way after a stunning autumn where they beat the All Blacks, while Scotland are a lot of people’s pick for this year’s dark horses.

Wales and France are going through a bit of a transition phase, while Italy are looking to avoid a third wooden spoon in four years.

The stand-out players from last year included Stuart Hogg, George North and Billy Vunipola while young players such as Maro Itoje burst onto the scene in style.

But who will take the championships by storm this year, a Lions year?

England

Player to watch: Maro Itoje

Itoje took the rugby world by storm last season and was one of the stand-out players in England’s 2016 invincibles. His enforced move to the back row may not last the whole tournament but it will be interesting to see how he develops here, not least for Warren Gatland ahead of the Lions tour this year.

Jack Clifford will be looking to step up in Chris Robshaw's absence ( Getty )

Young player to watch: Jack Clifford

The Harlequins forward is eager to make an impression on the international stage, having already got two tries to his name. His 6ft 4, 17st frame is as intimidating as they come, but Australia-born Clifford is also blessed with agility to get past players.

France

Player to watch: Louis Picamoles

Picamoles was the only player selected for Guy Noves’ squad who plays his rugby outside of France, having moved to Northampton in the summer, such is his importance to the side. The back-rower will provide the power at the back of the scrum and could take advantage of England missing Billy Vunipola for the opening game.

Baptiste Serin could help lead Guy Noves ' revolution ( Getty )

Young player to watch: Baptiste Serin

Serin is seen as the answer to many of Frances problems from some areas of the French media but whether he is actually that remains to be seen. The Bordeaux scrum-half showed his promise against the All Blacks last year with his reverse pass for Picamoles try a thing of beauty. He is cleab off the tee and could lead Noves’ running rugby revolution.

Ireland

Player to watch: Robbie Henshaw

Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton work beautifully off each other and will take most of the headlines, but Henshaw is just as important to the Irish. His performance against the All Blacks in Chicago was relentless and even though he missed the rest of the autumn after getting concussed he is a front runner for a centre berth for the Lions.

Robbie Henshaw is a contender to start for the Lions ( Getty )

Young player to watch: Garry Ringrose

Jared Payne’s injury gives 22-year-old Ringrose a chance to partner Leinster teammate Henshaw and really stamp a claim to a starting place. He did well in the autumn and even poached a first international try in the win over Australia. Paul O’Connell said in 2014 that Ringrose was developing better than Brian O’Driscoll was at that stage. High praise indeed.

Italy

Player to watch: Sergio Parisse

Even if there was anyone else, Parisse would still be the man to watch for Italy. It is a new era under Conor O’Shea but Parisse is still the man his teammates will look towards to inspire them and try and drag them over the line.

Parisse will again be Italy's main man for the tournament ( Getty )

Young player to watch: Carlo Canna

Canna was instrumental in giving the Italians their first home win in two years when they beat South Africa in the autumn and a lot of the responsibility will fall on him again, and his kicking must be on point. If he hits a bit of consistency, then Italy will be within striking distance of games but if he becomes erratic then another wooden spoon awaits.

Scotland

Player to watch: Finn Russell

Russell has been exceptional for Glasgow this season, as the Pro12 side cantered into the quarter finals of the Champions Cup, leading to interest from Europe’s richest clubs. His captain Greig Laidlaw said Russell was “playing the best rugby of his life” and spoke of the clarity and confidence he brings to the player around him. The 24-year-old will be the conductor of all of Scotland’s backline sparks and is one of the reasons they are tipped as the dark horses of championships.

Finn Russell has been in sublime form for Glasgow this season ( Getty )

Young player to watch: Huw Jones

Jones burst onto the scene with a fantastic brace against Australia on his home debut after his unorthodox ascension to the Scotland team. The 23-year-old studied in South Africa before being signed up by the Stormers and is part of an electric backline that could make a real impression on the championships. Jones is an unknown quantity for many of the other sides and will look to take advantage of that.

Wales

Player to watch: Liam Williams

Saracens-bound Williams is, along with Justin Tipuric, Wales’ most in-form player at the moment, but will likely have to settle on making an impression from the wing, rather than full-back, now that Leigh Halfpenny has returned. His bravery knows no bounds and his elastic legs make him a nightmare to keep grounded in the tackle. Williams is likely to find himself on the way to New Zealand in the summer, injury permitting.

Ross Moriarty has impressed with some bone-crunching tackles in the Premiership ( Getty )

Young player to watch: Ross Moriarty

Moriarty could easily be replacing the injured Billy Vunipola for England, rather than the injured Taulupe Faletau for Wales, having won the junior World Cup with them in 2013. The Gloucester No 8 rarely goes backwards in the contact area and has developed a reputation for putting in some crunching tackles in the Premiership. Moriarty will ensure that Faletau’s absence will go unnoticed.