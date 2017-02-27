Eddie Jones has ignited the Calcutta Cup fuse by warning Scotland they cannot allow their confidence to develop into complacency when they travel to Twickenham a week on Sunday in a match that will go a long way to deciding the outcome of the Six Nations championship.

Scotland head into round four knowing that they can shake up the title picture, win the Triple Crown and end England’s Grand Slam hopes all at the same time if they can record their first win at Twickenham since 1983. After wins over Ireland on the opening weekend and Saturday’s emphatic 29-13 victory over Wales, confidence is flowing through the Scottish camp, and they will face an England side still reeling from their chastening experience against Italy on Sunday.

But after turning his attentions from criticising Italy’s defensive tactics to the renewal of the Auld Enemy rivalry, Jones was quick to warn Scotland that they now have to carry the weight of a nation for the best part of two weeks.

“Well they expect to win don’t they?” Jones said after Sunday’s 36-15 win over Italy at the weekend. “They are talking about they are on a roll and when you say you are on a roll you are pretty confident. I don’t think you’ve ever heard me say we’re on a roll. I think we’ve won, how many, 17 games in a row and we’re not on a roll. We want to keep the Calcutta Cup here.”

After venting his anger with a game that he insisted “was not rugby” due to Italy’s refusal to ruck and subsequently obey the offside line, Jones admitted that he does not expect Scotland head coach Vern Cotter to deploy similar tactics, given that his side are playing well enough without the underhand defensive system.

“They’re coached by Vern Cotter and the game [Saturday] was a fantastic game of rugby,” he said. “It was contestable, players were at each other and that’s why we play rugby. We don't play rugby not to have a contest. Rugby is a contest game. We have rucks to have contests, we have scrums to have contests, we have line-outs to have contest.

“That's what the game’s about so when you take contest out of the game it ceases to become rugby so if Vern does it good luck to him.”

However, this isn’t the first move in the Calcutta Cup rivalry. That came back before the tournament had started, when former Scotland head coach Jim Telfer lit the blue touch paper by launching a stunning verbal attack on Jones, English rugby fans and Twickenham, something that is sure to be brought up again before next week’s encounter.

England vs Italy player ratings







15 show all England vs Italy player ratings



























1/15 England: Mike Brown – 5 out of 10 Left on his heels when Michele Campagnaro broke through the line, but started to show signs of his running best in the second half that he hasn’t shown for quite some time. Getty Images

2/15 Jonny May – 4 out of 10 Failed to take a Ben Te’o offload in the first half when through on the try line, and faded from that point on as England struggled to figure out how to get the ball out wide. Getty Images

3/15 Ben Te'o – 7 out of 10 When he got the chance to run with the ball he was impressive, taking a crash ball through the line and bagging his second try as the game began to unravel. Showed some nice offloads and also effective in the tackle. Getty Images

4/15 Owen Farrell – 4 out of 10 In what was supposed to be a celebration of his 50th cap, Farrell put in possibly his worst performance in an England shirt. Twice he committed the cardinal sin of missing touch from a penalty and kicking the ball dead, and he also struggled with the swirling wind inside Twickenham as he missed a penalty and three conversions. He also got away with a questionable hit on Edoardo Gori to put him out of the game. Getty Images

5/15 Elliot Daly – 7 out of 10 Displayed his pace once again to bag his second try in as many matches and was unlikely not to double up after impressive defending from Carlo Canna saw the replacement fly-half kick the ball out from under Daly’s hand. He also did his defensive work well, helping to force a knock-on in a maul on the England try line. Getty Images

6/15 George Ford – 5 out of 10 He will rarely see less of the ball thanks to the Italian defenders. His kick down the line nearly produced a try for Daly, but he fell short defensively when Campagnaro ran over him on his way to scoring. Getty Images

7/15 Danny Care – 6 out of 10 Sparked the England fightback into life with his quick tap and go to score in the corner after catching the Italian defence asleep. He was also the first to counter the Italian defence by running through the middle of the ruck. Getty Images

8/15 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 The English front-row struggled early on but that wasn’t any of Marler’s doing as he stood firm. Went through the motions a bit when it came to carrying, and was withdrawn in the 55th minute for the returning Mako Vunipola who made a notable impact in the scrum and the loose. AFP/Getty Images

9/15 Dylan Hartley – 5 out of 10 Asking referee Romain Poite what England need to do to ruck wasn’t a high point, but his lineout was exemplary. Questions about whether Jamie George should come into the side won’t go away yet though. Getty Images

10/15 Dan Cole – 5 out of 10 A game of mixed fortunes for the tighthead, and he conceded two penalties inside a minute in the first half before scoring England’s opening try. He also struggled early in the scrum, with Lovotti managing to turn him in twice to win penalties. Getty Images

11/15 Joe Launchbury – 7 out of 10 One of those who led Plan B in the second half as he took on the carrying duty from the base to try force Italy into retreat. Appears to be excelling with each game that goes by. Getty Images

12/15 Courtney Lawes – 6 out of 10 Carried well once again and put in a big hit on Allan to shake up the fly-half, but as England struggled to find ways of securing clean ball, his impact faded. Getty Images

13/15 Maro Itoje – 7 out of 10 Two steals in the lineout helped disrupt the Italian set-piece and he also imposed in defence, with one big hit on Venditti setting the tone early in the second half as England got back on the gas. Getty Images

14/15 James Haskell – 6 out of 10 Given it’s his first international start for eight months, it’s hard to over-analyse the flanker. One knock-on wasn’t his fault given it was a poor pass from Care, but his conversation about the laws of the game will not be one for the highlight reel. Getty Images

15/15 Nathan Hughes – 7 out of 10 Another to endure a mixed game as he combined powerful running and tackling with conceding two penalties at the breakdown and also dropped the ball in an early counter attack. Getty Images

Jones was not ready to respond to Telfer’s barbs, though you can be sure that there will be plenty more from the Scotland and British and Irish Lions No 8 in the build-up to the Six Nations encounter.

Instead, Jones praised Scotland for their brilliant second-half performance against Wales as they 23 unanswered points to all but end Wales’s championship hopes and put them well in contention to challenge for the title if they can defeat England.

A number of players caught the eye during the win at Murrayfield, with Jones acknowledging the danger they pose both at the breakdown and with ball in hand.

“I thought they were outstanding, the simplicity of their tries. They ran straight,” Jones added. “They are a really Kiwi-coached side, they contest hard at the breakdown and then are very good in transition. They’ve got [Stuart] Hogg coming out the back with gas out wide. They are a really well-coached side and everything is coming together for them.”