Scotland hooker Fraser Brown has been spared further punishment after being cited for a dangerous tackle on England's Elliot Daly.

The Glasgow front-rower was sin-binned just 90 seconds into Saturday's 61-21 RBS 6 nations mauling by the Auld Enemy after his tip tackle sent the winger crashing back onto his shoulders.

But now an independent disciplinary panel has ruled the yellow card issued by French referee Mathieu Raynal was sufficient.

The decision means Brown - who has started all four of the Dark Blues' championship fixtures so far this campaign - is free to face Italy on Saturday in what will be Vern Cotter's final match as head coach.

In a statement, the Six Nations organisers explained their decision.

It said: "The player [Brown] accepted that he had committed an act of foul play but argued that it had not warranted a red card.

"The disciplinary committee, chaired by Jean-Philippe Lachaume (France), alongside Rhian Williams (Wales) and David Martin (Ireland), having reviewed footage of the incident and all other evidence, as well as hearing submissions and testimony from the player and his representatives, considered the tackle to have been dangerous, and therefore contrary to Law 10.4(e).

"The disciplinary committee, however, found that the act of foul play would have not have warranted a red card, and so the citing complaint was not upheld and no sanction was imposed.

"The player is therefore able to resume playing immediately."

Scotland skipper John Barclay believes the three-man panel made the right decision.

"These decisions are very easy to make when you've got however many frames a second," he said. "Fraser doesn't have that opportunity - he's got to make a split-second decision.

"But he's not a dirty player, he would never go out to hurt an opponent. With the laws as they are to protect players, though, he is disappointed in himself."