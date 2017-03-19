Who makes the Six Nations team of the tournament?

England retained the Six Nations title to give Eddie Jones back-to-back championship triumphs, but his side saw the Grand Slam go begging after a final weekend defeat by Ireland.
In what was England’s first defeat since the Australian was named head coach in December 2015, they suffered a narrow 13-9 loss on Saturday that ensured Ireland finished second in the table.
France did enough to secure third place for the first time since they won the title in 2010, though not without controversy as the 20-18 win over Wales on Saturday came 20 minutes after the full-time whistle was due to have been blown.
That defeat in Paris consigned Wales to second-bottom, behind Scotland, who beat Italy 29-0 on the final weekend to pick up three victories in the Six Nations for just the second time. Wales were left frustrated and disappointed with just two wins to their name, against Italy and Ireland, with the Italians bringing up the rear and claiming the unwanted Wooden Spoon for the 12 time in 18 years.
