Six Nations team of the weekend - round four

England continued their relentless charge towards a second consecutive Six Nations Grand Slam after routing Scotland at Twickenham, while Wales and France got back to winning ways after defeats in round three.

The weekend began under the lights in Cardiff where Wales ran three tries past an off-colour Ireland side in a 22-9 victory for Rob Howley's side. George North answered his critics with an emphatic display as he bagged two tries, while Jamie Roberts came on in the second half to kill off the contest with the third.

The defeat for Ireland opened the door for England to win the Six Nations title with a week to spare, should they beat Scotland on Saturday.

But first came matters in Rome where France overcame their dismal away record in the Six Nations along with a poor start to thrash Italy 40-18 in their first bonus point victory of the tournament. The loss leaves Italy bottom of the Six Nations table and resigned to picking up the Wooden Spoon regardless of what they can do against Scotland next weekend.

However, Scotland will go into that match off the back of a haunting 61-21 defeat by England, who wrapped up the Six Nations crown with a week to spare. The win also ensured they retained the Triple Crown and Calcutta Cup, and gives Eddie Jones's side a shot at the Grand Slam in Dublin next weekend.

