Six Nations team of the weekend: Elliot Daly and Garry Ringrose retain their place as Wales half-backs make the cut

Who makes out team of the weekend following the second round of Six Nations fixtures?

  • 1/15 15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

    Bagged his third try of the tournament as his footwork left Baptiste Serin of France on his heels. Could have done better to prevent Gael Fickou’s score, but his attacking flair still ensured he was the standout 15 this weekend.

  • 2/15 14. Elliot Daly (England)

    His match-winning try will go down in English folklore, but it was his determination to chase Dan Biggar and beat him to the loose ball after his interception that saved England in Cardiff. Has jettisoned into Lions contention over the last two weeks.

  • 3/15 13. Garry Ringrose (Ireland)

    If he eased himself in last weekend Ringrose dazzled against Italy as he beat five men and made more metres than anyone else in Rome rout. Bagged a try of his own for good measure.

  • 4/15 12. Gael Fickou (France)

    A constant thorn in the Scottish defences’ side as he combined power and precision to burst open gaps in the line. Took his try very well, reaching out to score that immediately capped the Scots’ momentum.

  • 5/15 11. Liam Williams (Wales)

    Just ousts Simon Zebo thanks to his illusive running against solid defender Jack Nowell and beautiful line the cut through the England defence and score on the stroke of half-time. Had another chance when he combined with Jonathan Davies, and unlucky to be on the losing side come the full-time whistle.

  • 6/15 10. Dan Biggar (Wales)

    About as good a defensive display as you will see from a full-back. Made an exceptional 14 tackles as Nathan Hughes tried to ram the ball down his throat, and his interception on his own line saved Wales from conceding and gained them 80m in the process. Unlucky not to bag himself a try, as the combination of Nowell, Daly and a forward pass robbed him of three chances to score.

  • 7/15 9. Rhys Webb (Wales)

    Unlucky not to score when his lunge for the line saw him ground the ball short, but he opened the space for Liam Williams to touch down with a smart line at the English defence. Could find himself in trouble for what looked to be a deliberate knee to Maro Itoje though.

  • 8/15 1. Cian Healy (Ireland)

    Announced his return to the starting line-up in style as Ireland won all of their scrums and also one against the head, with the first ending in a penalty for the Irish to set the tone. His power will only strengthen an Irish pack that could match France at scrum time. England’s Joe Marler is unlucky to miss out after a very strong outing in defence.

  • 9/15 2. Niall Scannell (Ireland)

    In at the last minute following Rory Best’s unavailability through illness, Scannell coped exceptionally well and helped run a 100 per cent lineout in Rome. Chipped in with seven carries for a 21m gain too to allow the back-row and back line to take the glory.

  • 10/15 3. Dan Cole (England)

    Came up trumps for England when it mattered most as Wales chose to scrum a penalty that resulted in Cole turning in Rob Evans and relieving the pressure, proving the old dog still has some bite left in him.

  • 11/15 4. Joe Launchbury (England)

    A brilliant display of determination with the ball and grit without it as he led the way with the most tackles a well as the second-most carries, and combined with Itoje to drive home England’s advantage in the scrum.

  • 12/15 5. Courtney Lawes (England)

    One of his finest performances in an England shirt that proves he’s another benefitting from the Eddie Jones effect. One bone-shuddering hit on Biggar set the tone for England’s defensive display, and also contributed with an impressive 20 tackles.

  • 13/15 6. CJ Stander (Ireland)

    Three tries will always go a long way to getting you in the team of the week for any flanker, but that only tells half of the story. The Munster man was unstoppable, making 73m and beating 11 defenders and helped put Italy out of the game before half time.

  • 14/15 7. Kevin Gourdon (France)

    The standout French forward as they imposed themselves on the Scottish pack, both in the scrum and the loose. Scotland had no answer when it came to scrum time, but it was Gourdon’s running with the ball in hand that really stood out and he also put in some monster hits defensively as the opposition crumbled.

  • 15/15 8. Nathan Hughes (England)

    Beats Jamie Heaslip to the shirt by the slimmest of margins, but it was his ability to break the gain line that wins him the shirt. Smashed his way through the line with 22 carries and his 75 metres contributed enormously, none more so than the smart break from the base of a ruck that led to three points.

With the second round of the Six Nations in the bag, England are the only side left with Grand Slam hopes alive after both Wales and Scotland saw their unbeaten starts come to an end on a thrilling weekend of action.

Ireland got the ball rolling with a demolition in Rome as they trounced Italy 63-10, with both CJ Stander and replacement Craig Gilroy scoring hat-tricks in a nine-try victory that also saw the first try-scoring bonus point dished out of the championship.

For Italy, it was a disastrous result that leaves them bottom of the pile without a point to their name and a five-point gap to the next team.

Next came the match of the weekend as Wales and England collided in Cardiff in a Six Nations encounter that lived up to it hefty billing. Both sides gave it their all, but when it looked as though Wales had done enough to end Eddie Jones’s winning streak as England head coach, Elliot Daly scored a brilliant 30m try to stretch their unbeaten run to 16 matches courtesy of a 21-16 victory.

The win means England are the only team now capable of winning the Grand Slam, a feat they are trying to do for the second year in a row that would be a first in the Six Nations era.

Finally, a thrilling encounter in Paris followed on Sunday as Scotland just came up short in their quest to end their 18-year wait for a win over France across the channel in a 22-16 defeat. Stuart Hogg and Tim Swinson both scored tries for the Scots, but a Gael Fickou score and 17 points from the boot of Camille Lopez ensured France recorded their first win over the tournament.

So who makes out round two team of the weekend? Two players manage to retain their positions, with five Englishmen, four Irishmen, three Welshmen and two Frenchmen and one Scotsman making up the side.

