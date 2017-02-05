  1. Sport
  2. Rugby
  3. Rugby Union
  4. International

Six Nations team of the weekend: Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray star in round one as Scotland celebrate victory

Jack de Menezes picks his best XV from the opening round of the Six Nations

Six Nations team of the weekend - week one

  • 1/15 15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

    The player of the 2016 Six Nation picked up in 2017 where he left off. Two tries against Ireland, the second a sublime dummy and turn of speed, left the Irish scratching their heads, and he has the X-factor that means Scotland can legitimately challenge for the championship.

  • 2/15 14. Virimi Vakatawa (France)

    Looked dangerous when given space and turned on the afterburners when he looked up to see a tiring Joe Marler and Dylan Hartley in front of him. Kept the English defence on its toes and linked up well with full-back Scott Spedding.

  • 3/15 13. Garry Ringrose (Ireland)

    Ireland may have lost out but in Ringrose they have somebody who can control the game from out in the 13 channel. Looked every bit the defensive leader in the Irish back line, and didn’t let a man get by him all afternoon.

  • 4/15 12. Scott Williams (Wales)

    Those around him may have scored the tries, but they benefitted from Williams and his inch-perfect decision-making to draw in the defence and release the line outside him. Set-up the try for centre partner Jonathan Davies, and also impressed in defence.

  • 5/15 11. Elliot Daly (England)

    The versatile back is yet to look out of place in Eddie Jones’s set-up and another astute performance showed why he got the nod over Jack Nowell this week. Moved to centre for the closing stages to see out the game, and was unlucky not to score as only strong defensive work from Noa Nakaitaci prevented him from going in at the corner.

  • 6/15 10. Owen Farrell (England)

    Started at inside centre but finished the match at fly-half and looked very much the general that England lack when George Ford is at 10. Bossed the forwards with authority and sucked the French defence into committing early that allowed Ben Te’o to steam through and score the decisive try.

  • 7/15 9. Greig Laidlaw (Scotland)

    Held his nerve to kick two late penalties that secured a rare opening-weekend victory for Scotland, and his 100 per cent record from the tee kept essentially won the game for the Scots. Very quick to the breakdown to ensure Scotland were able to attack with quick ball that caught the Irish defence napping.

  • 8/15 1. Jack McGrath (Ireland)

    Benefitted from a superior Irish front-row that won three penalties from the first three scrums of the match. Could be playing his way into the Lions loosehead shirt if he keeps up his form.

  • 9/15 2. Rory Best (Ireland)

    12 out of 14 successful lineout throws is nothing to be ashamed about for the Irish captain and he was a key part in the Irish dominance in the scrum. He also contributed immensely in defence with 17 tackles which helped drag Ireland back into the match.

  • 10/15 3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

    The third cog in an all-Irish front-row that posed Scotland all sorts of issues in their Murrayfield encounter. Carried well and frequently, giving forward momentum that allowed the Irish to attack from in the second half.

  • 11/15 4. Richie Gray (Scotland)

    Alongside his brother, Jonny, Richie was formidable in defence and even managed to disrupt what was a well-functioning Irish lineout on one occasion.

  • 12/15 5. Jonny Gray (Scotland)

    Simply brilliant in defence as he made a weekend-record of 27 tackles. Putting himself into Lions first XV contention with his run of form, and carried 14 times to show his teammates the way forward.

  • 13/15 6. Maro Itoje (England)

    Eddie Jones asked him to step up as lineout leader for England and he delivered, taking the burden on himself to take 14 catches at the set-piece. Strong work in defence and even better at the breakdown where he secured two turnovers, and tried to impose himself on the French whenever tempers flared.

  • 14/15 7. Hamish Watson (Scotland)

    Standout forward with the ball in hand for Scotland as his carrying was on full display. A livewire off the scrum and didn’t miss a tackle for the duration.

  • 15/15 8. Louis Picamoles (France)

    Player of the round? That may be the case, as even though France failed to win on Saturday, Picamoles was on another level to the other 29 starters at Twickenham. Gained the most metres of any man in the encounter, outrunning the entire English pack by nearly 30 metres.

The first round of the 2017 Six Nations championship is in the back with Scotland, England and Wales all recording victories, with Ireland and France picking up losing bonus points and Italy sitting bottom without a point to their name.

Scotland secured the result of the round, beating Ireland 27-22 at Murrayfield to kick the tournament off with a bang and end Irish hopes of securing a Grand Slam victory at the first hurdle.

England followed up by fighting back against France to triumph 19-16 at Twickenham, although the reigning champions were far from their best and will need to up their game when they travel to Wales next weekend.

Five things we learned in the Six Nations this weekend

Sunday’s encounter saw the Welsh stage a second half performance to remember as they beat Italy 33-7, despite trailing the home side at the break. Both Wales and England started off slowly, but neither paid for their casual starts and were able to open their accounts with victories.

The same cannot be said for Ireland and France, who now need to win all of their remaining matches and hope that one of the three weekend victors slips up elsewhere to have a realistic chance of winning the championship.

