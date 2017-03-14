Wales urged to follow up impressive Ireland win with France victory

Robin McBryde has urged Wales to back up the quality of their Six Nations display against Ireland with another strong performance in Paris on Saturday.

And if Wales can record a sixth successive victory over Les Bleus, it could see them reach new heights of a world top-four ranking.

Such a feat - it also depends on Six Nations champions England beating Ireland in Dublin during the weekend's final round of fixtures - would secure Wales a top tier seeding ahead of May's 2019 World Cup draw in Japan.

They are also chasing runners-up spot in the Six Nations behind England, with Wales heading to the Stade de France following their biggest win against Ireland since 1983.

Six Nations team of the weekend - round four







15 show all Six Nations team of the weekend - round four



























1/15 15. Leigh Halfpenny (Wales) The full-back flourished in bringing George North into the game as he repeatedly joined the back line to give Wales an extra man in attack. He tackled well, with a memorable stop on Rob Kearney halting an Irish attack in full flow. Has put himself back into the running for the Lions berth.

2/15 14. George North (Wales) Back to his devastating best with two tries this week. His first was a brutal display of power as he carried both Simon Zebo and Keith Earls over the try line to score, while his second was the result of a great drive from the Welsh pack. A mazy run towards the end of the victory over Ireland triggered one last attack as his side searched in vain for the bonus point.

3/15 13. Jonathan Joseph (England) A brilliant performance provided a timely reminder of what he is capable of. Three tries, each of differing styles, paved the way for England’s stunning 61-21 victory over Scotland. The first try saw Joseph display his pace and power, the second one came from dazzling footwork and the third saw him cut a lovely inside line to break cleanly from short range.

4/15 12. Owen Farrell (England) After his horror show against Italy, Farrell was back to his best again to convert all but one of his kicks at goal – the one he missed was from his own half – and he was much smarter with his kicking to touch following the errors that littered his display a fortnight ago. Brought Joseph into the attack superbly, and finished the game at 10 once more.

5/15 11. Virimi Vakatawa (France) A great week for the French wing as he scored a devastating try that put Italy out of the game and racked up more metres than anyone else this week, making an average of more than 10m per break. He beat eight defenders and made four clean breaks, and provided a display that proved just what a dangerous open-field runner he can be.

6/15 10. George Ford (England) Ford was able to take the fight to Scotland with the pack providing him with front-foot ball to work with. The fly-half linked up superbly with Farrell outside him, and also brought his three-quarters into the game with devastating results.

7/15 9. Rhys Webb (Wales) A strong performance from Webb saw him create the first try for North with a smart supporting run to take an offload from Scott Williams and release a beautiful wide pass for Halfpenny to run on to. He was alert in defence and got the better of Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray in their battle for the Lions No 9 shirt.

8/15 1. Rob Evans (Wales) A strong performance from the loosehead against an Irish scrum that until now had gotten the better of all its opponents. Carried multiple times, albeit with little success, but that took its toll on the Irish defence as it tired.

9/15 2. Guilhem Guirado (France) The standout hooker this week as the French captain led by example, making an impressive 31 metres with the ball in hand and 11 tackles in defence, not to mention sealing a turnover in the process.

10/15 3. Rabah Slimani (France) Joins his skipper in the front row after displacing Uini Atonio in the side and delivering much better performances. An impressive showing in the loose.

11/15 4. Joe Launchbury (England) A candidate for player of the tournament. Launchbury has excelled on his return to the Test fold, and he once again led by example as he made a phenomenal 22 tackles against Scotland, as well as enjoying success with the ball in hand.

12/15 5. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales) Return to form this week as he put his body on the line, making 18 tackles and 14 carries. He also disrupted the Irish lineout, stealing one throw on his own 5m line, but his best performance came in terms of his decision-making as he got all the big calls right.

13/15 6. Sam Warburton (Wales) A brilliant performance in defence saw Warburton set the tone for Wales’s physical dominance over Ireland. He made more tackles than anyone else on the pitch in Cardiff, and he looks to be suited to not having the burden of the captaincy hanging over him.

14/15 7. Kevin Gourdon (France) France have found their natural replacement for Thierry Dusautoir as Gourdon once again displayed his talents in the win over Italy. He carried well for more than 50 metres, and did his job in defence to slow down the Italian attack at the breakdown.

15/15 8. Nathan Hughes (England) Scotland made the mistake of not double-marking him, and he ran riot as a result. The Wasps No 8 appeared to send out a message that the returning Billy Vunipola would not be taking his shirt easily, and made an impressive 74 metres from 11 carries.

"That is what good teams do, they back things up, they back performances up with another good performance," Wales assistant coach McBryde said.

"We haven't seen that in this campaign, and this is the last chance for us to be able to do that. So hopefully we can match that (Ireland) performance.

"Albeit we are playing away from home - the surroundings are not as familiar as the Principality Stadium - but that's the challenge, and hopefully we can meet it head-on on Saturday.

"The Six Nations is all about performance, irrespective whether you are in the hunt for the title or not.

"We've just got to back up that performance against Ireland with another good performance against France. We've got to prove it to ourselves that we can do it.

"That level of performance has got to be there, and that is the challenge that is going to be set to whoever is wearing the red shirt on Saturday."

Wales have won all five Tests against France since Les Bleus beat them 9-8 in the 2011 World Cup semi-finals.

But McBryde added: "We've only found out recently with the loss to Scotland (Wales had beaten Scotland nine times in succession) that those records don't stand for anything. It's all on the day.

"We are more than aware of what can happen if you read too much into it and listen to the record books.

"We know they are a very big, physical team, and if some of their off-loads stick early on, the crowd gets behind them and they just grow an extra arm and a leg then.

"We are aware of that, so we've got to be at our best."

Wales went into the final Six Nations phase knowing they had to beat Ireland or France to be among the world's top eight-ranked teams, yet it could now end up being so much better than that by possibly reaching uncharted world ranking territory.

"We can only control what we can control," McBryde said.

North was back to his best against Ireland (Getty)



"Maybe that's in the back of our mind somewhere, but it really has no relevance to how we approach the game. It is all about backing up that performance against Ireland.

"If that means we end up in the top four, then all's good, but the measure of our Six Nations, if we finish on a high then perhaps we will be ruing the opportunities that we missed with the last quarter of an hour against England and second-half against Scotland.

"France have offered quite a few challenges to whoever they've played.

"They were very unlucky against England in the opening game. I thought they had a couple of close calls that went against them in the scrum. They could quite easily have ended up winning that game.

"Similarly out in Ireland, they matched Ireland up-front. It's going to be a huge physical encounter up front, and we have got to make sure we are at our best once again. We can't rest on our laurels."