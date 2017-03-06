George North has earned the right to get away with just a warning for his performance against Scotland, says Shaun Edwards, who admitted the Wales winger “was not at his best”.

North had a good start to the Six Nations with a stunning 70-metre try with a dead leg – an injury which kept him out of the following game against England at the Principality Stadium.

The 24-year-old returned for the defeat to Scotland, where he came under criticism for his defensive performance as the Welsh conceded 20 unanswered points at Murrayfield to end any hopes of winning the championship this year.

Six Nations team of the weekend - round three







1/15 15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland) Well on his way to cementing a second Player of the Tournament award, Hogg was again showed how dangerous he is with the ball in hand. Arcing run and chip behind the Welsh line triggered a brilliant counter for Scotland, and his quick hands released Tim Visser to score on the left wing. Getty Images

2/15 14. Keith Earls (Ireland) The quiet man of the Irish backline, Earls kept the French defence guessing with smart running lines and hard running after contact. Beat three defenders in one-on-one scenarios, and was a key reason why the Irish fightback succeeded. AFP/Getty Images

3/15 13. Huw Jones (Scotland) It was a brilliant week for No 13s, and Garry Ringrose, Michele Campagnaro and Remi Lamerat are all unlucky to miss out. Jones takes the place though thanks to his individual brilliance in breaking the Welsh line and giving Scotland the platform to attack. He made 44 metres from just four carries, and contributed massively to Scotland’s best win for great some time. Getty Images

4/15 12. Ben Te’o (England) With most of the inside centres going under the radar this weekend, Te’o’s versatility gets him into the side in the 12 shirt. The centre bagged his second international try on his first start and at times played as a crash-ball centre to put Italy on the back foot. He displayed his offloading talent on more than one occasion, and also snaffled out an Italian attack by rushing up in defence. Getty Images

5/15 11. Elliot Daly (England) Along with Hogg, he is the only player to feature in all three weeks so far. Scored his second try of the tournament with his electric pace – which nearly bagged him another try had it not been for the boot of Carlo Canna – and also pinned Italy back in the second half with a monstrous kick to touch. Also worked well defensively, forcing a knock-on in a maul on his own try line. AFP/Getty Images

6/15 10. Jonathan Sexton (Ireland) Announced his return from injury in style as he not only energised Ireland’s attack, but also contributed with the most tackles of any Irish back. His kicking from hand was also impressive, and he just did enough to oust Finn Russell from the shirt. Getty Images

7/15 9. Conor Murray (Ireland) Another assured performance from the scrum-half and the only try of the match to boot. Kept France on their toes as he sniped around the ruck, which ultimately led to the try, and also showed good finishing skills to ensure he grounded the ball under pressure from the French pack. Getty Images

8/15 1. Andrea Lovotti (Italy) Had Dan Cole in trouble in the scrum battle early on, and from the moment he went off the field, Italy’s pack went into retreat. Getty Images

9/15 2. Rory Best (Ireland) Hit an Irish jumper with all 17 of his lineout throws and it was the clean ball off the top of the set-piece that allowed Sexton to attack on the front foot. Getty Images

10/15 3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland) A big effort with the ball in hand as he repeatedly crashed into the French defensive wall. Beat three defenders to penetrate the line and offloaded twice out of contact to keep the ball moving. A great performance in the loose. AFP/Getty Images

11/15 4. Joe Launchbury (England) England best carrier in terms of number of carries to metres made, and he was prominent in how England changed their game in the second half. Italy repeatedly kicked to him off the restarts, and were punished as a result. AFP/Getty Images

12/15 5. Dries van Schalkwyk (Italy) Italy’s most prominent forward with the ball in hand and he was unlucky not to have a try as he couldn’t round last man Jonny May. He made 56 metres from 11 carries and broke the line three times to generate go-forward ball for Italy in the first half. Getty Images

13/15 6. John Barclay (Scotland) Skippered Scotland in the absence of Grieg Laidlaw supremely well and while he carried well, it was his work off the ball and his disruption in the Welsh breakdown that really stymied their attack in the second half. He secured turnovers, slowed down the ball and along with Ryan Wilson he was the Scots’ top tackler. Getty Images

14/15 7. Simone Favaro (Italy) Along with Edoardo Gori, he was Italy’s chief ‘fox’ in disrupting the English backline and ensuring they could not attack due to the controversial no-ruck approach. Made an impressive 17 tackles, though some of those came when he was standing next to the English ball-carrier given the circumstances, but that’s why England went in at the break trailing. AFP/Getty Images

15/15 8. Ryan Wilson (Scotland) 10 tackles and a match-leading 17 carries saw him return to the Scotland squad in style, and he also gave the side an extra option in the lineout. Getty Images

While North is expected to start underneath the lights in Cardiff on Friday night, defence coach Edwards warned that there cannot be a repeat of the errors in Scotland.

"I think that George North had a very good game against Italy in very, very difficult circumstances," Edwards said. "He got a really bad bang on his leg and toughed it out well.

"Yes, he wasn't at his best against Scotland, but I think great players, who have done great things for you in the past, sometimes deserve a warning.

"If he is selected, I expect George to be certainly on his mettle."

Asked if the general defensive mistakes against Scotland were team or individual issues, Edwards added: "They were individual mistakes because they (players) didn't do what they practised in the build-up to the game.

"They decided to do what they wanted and not what the rest of their team-mates expected them to do.

"When it comes to conceding tries, we've conceded tries on our edge, usually our right edge, and one on the left side (against Scotland)."

Friday’s opponents Ireland are still in the hunt for the title, having only lost to Scotland so far, and Edwards knows that any errors will be punished with half-back pairing Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton in the form they are in.

"I have a lot of time for Johnny Sexton," Edwards said. "He has been one of the greatest fly-halves of the last 10 years, there is no doubt about it, and he still is.

"I've got huge respect for him and Conor Murray, two world-class players who are used to playing together, which is very important. We are fully aware of the threat Johnny brings.

"Conor is very astute, particularly near the try-line. He throws a lot of dummies, tries to go himself and scores a lot of tries, and Johnny orchestrates things for the backs.

"They are two outstanding players who we have to be really on our guard against.

Murray is expected to be on the plane to New Zealand with the Lions this summer ( Getty )

"You are never going to make a great player have a poor game, you just don't want them to have an outstanding game."

Wales head coach Rob Howley names his side to face the Irish on Wednesday with the only two changes likely to be Luke Charteris and Taulupe Faletau replacing Jake Ball and Ross Moriarty respectfully.