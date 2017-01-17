Alun Wyn Jones has replaced Sam Warburton as Wales captain after interim head coach Rob Howley named his squad for the upcoming Six Nations, which features seven uncapped players including Wasps back-row Thomas Young and Gloucester-bound Leicester Tigers fly-half Owen Williams.

105-cap veteran Jones takes over from Cardiff Blues flanker Warburton after the latter elected to stand down from the role he has filled since 2011, having led his nation at the Rugby World Cup in the same year as well as the 2015 edition.

Under Warburton’s reign, Wales reached the 2011 Rugby World Cup semi-finals and won the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2012 before retaining the championship the following year.

The 69-cap flanker has struggled with injury and form over the last few years though, and his frustration with not being able to string together consistent periods of form is behind the decision to stand down and hand over the captaincy to Jones – who filled in for Warburton when he was ruled out of the final British and Irish Lions Test against Australia four years ago.

The move put Jones in pole position to lead the Lions on this year’s tour of New Zealand, providing he comes through the Six Nations with his credentials intact, with regular Wales head coach Warren Gatland leading the Lions for the second consecutive tour.

“I believe we have named an exciting and experienced squad for what is going to be a thrilling RBS 6 Nations Championship,” Howley said.

“It’s an honour to select Alun Wyn as captain. His vast experience, as a player and a leader will help drive this squad forward and I believe he will flourish in the role.

“Sam (Warburton) has led Wales more times than any other captain and had great success in the role, however we want him to concentrate on his game and to be the best player he can be. We had conversations during and since the autumn with Sam, no player is guaranteed their place in an international team and we want Sam to be playing his very best rugby and he agrees this is the best way forward.”

Alun Wyn Jones will captain Wales for the Six Nations (Getty)



Jones will lead a squad that does still include Warburton as well as seven uncapped players, five of which feature in a Wales squad for the first time. Both Young and Williams have impressed in the Premiership this season, and they are joined in a maiden call-up by Ospreys flanker Olly Cracknell, Newport Gwent Dragons wing Ashton Hewitt and Scarlets full-back Steffan Evans.

Joining the uncapped quintet is Ospreys lock Rory Thortnton and Scarlets scrum-half Aled Davies, who could see their first taste of international action during the Six Nations, while the three overseas-based players selected by Howley are Bath’s Taulupe Faletau, Harlequins centre Jamie Roberts and Northampton Saints win George North, with the Senior Player Selection Policy wildcard selection – known as ‘Gatland’s Law’ making all but three players plying their trade outside of Wales unavailable for selection.

George North is eligible despite playing outside of Wales (Getty)



Tom Francis, Luke Charteris and Leigh Halfpenny are exempt from the rule and included in the squad, given they started their respective contracts with Exeter Chiefs, Bath and Toulon before the regulation was introduced at the start of the season, along with Young, Williams and Gloucester flanker Ross Moriarty.

Howley added: “There is a flavour of freshness too in the squad, with seven uncapped players deserving their opportunity and it will be exciting to see how they perform in the international set-up.

“It is shaping up to be another great Six Nations. We have the all-important carrot of Rugby World Cup seedings on the horizon post tournament and that is an important target for us, especially as we welcome the World’s No 2 [England] and No 4 [Ireland] ranked sides to [the] Principality Stadium over the coming months.”

Wales squad - 2017 RBS 6 Nations

Backs: L Halfpenny (Toulon), L Williams (Scarlets), G North (Northampton), S Evans (Scarlets), A Cuthbert (Cardiff Blues), A Hewitt (Newport Gwent Dragons), S Williams (Scarlets), J Davies (Scarlets), J Roberts (Harlequins), O Williams (Leicester), S Davies (Ospreys), D Biggar (Ospreys), G Davies (Scarlets), R Webb (Ospreys), A Davies (Scarlets).

Forwards: S Andrews (Cardiff Blues), N Smith (Ospreys), R Evans (Scarlets), R Jones (Ospreys), T Francis (Exeter), S Lee (Scarlets), K Dacey (Cardiff Blues), K Owens (Scarlets), S Baldwin (Ospreys), J Ball (Scarlets), A W Jones (Ospreys, capt), R Thornton (Ospreys), L Charteris (Bath), C HIll (Newport Gwent Dragons), J King (Ospreys), J Tipuric (Ospreys), O Cracknell (Ospreys), R Moriarty (Gloucester), T Faletau (Bath), S Warburton (Cardiff Blues), T Young (Wasps).