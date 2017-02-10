It’s been virtually impossible for any one of the 30 Wales and England players who will contest Saturday’s Six Nations grudge match to escape the constant stream of questions surrounding the renewal of one of rugby’s great rivalries, but Scott Williams has found a unique way to fill his time outside of rugby.

The Wales inside centre was one of the stand-out players in round one, helping his side to score three tries in the second half to secure a comfortable 33-7 victory. His next task is significantly harder in the form of England, a country he has endured mixed fortunes against.

Williams’ record will say he has helped beat England four times to the two defeats he has featured in, but he has only started two of those six matches and both times he has come off worse for wear. The first occasion saw Wales inflict the memorable 28-25 defeat of England in the 2015 Rugby World Cup, but Williams was carted off with a tournament-ending knee injury, and the second saw England rally from behind to beat Wales in last year’s Six Nations on their way to the Grand Slam.

The 26-year-old would be forgiven for being consumed with proving himself against the red rose, but he has found methods to keep his mind elsewhere that are one of the more unique theories you will hear.

“When you have a bit of down time you just like to chill, but I have a motorsport business away from rugby,” says Williams. “I try and switch off by going down there, something I enjoy on my days off, making sure the boys are working hard. We build fabricated rally cars, something I have been interested in since I was a kid.

“When I got injured in the World Cup I had a bit of time on my hands so I had an opportunity to start something up. I try and be involved as much as I can but over the next couple of weeks I will not be able to be down there as much.”

But more important matters are at hand this weekend, where a victory could put Wales on course for their first Grand Slam success since 2013. Head coach Rob Howley, filling in for the absent Warren Gatland as he handles all things British and Irish Lions-related this season, oversaw that triumphant campaign, and his imprint is starting to shine through on this Welsh side.

Gone is the hard-hitting ‘Warrenball’ that built an attack around the boulder-like Jamie Roberts, and with Williams in at 12 alongside the supremely talented Jonathan Davies, Wales are beginning to unlock the talent they have outside them.

That was evident in the win in Rome last weekend, where all three tries were scored in the three-quarters department. Part of that success stems from Williams drawing defences out of place before releasing the ball wide, and he believes the tactics that Howley is adding will help the side become more clinical with their finishing, something they have lacked in recent years.

“We changed our style a bit and it will take time,” he adds. “We showed glimpses in the autumn and when it worked we caused teams a lot of problems and it is nice that the wings are getting some tries and I am sure they are happy.

“Most of the damage was done before, sucking defenders in and then we have the easy job of finishing it off. We are constantly working on being clinical and making sure you put the final pass in because that is what international rugby is all about, executing skills under pressure. We practice it a lot in training and I was a bit sarcastic when I said the easy job. It is the difference between winning and losing games.”

Williams proved pivotal in setting up tries for Jonathan Davies and Liam Williams ( Getty )

Following Saturday’s encounter, the first of two Six Nations rest weeks arrives where Williams may find himself with some downtime to get back behind the wheel. He could include some of his teammates, too, although he keeps coy on who’s already gone for a spin.

“I can’t say who,” says Williams, whose brother-in-law is rally driver Barry Jones.” They were holding on. A few boys needed some spare pants afterwards.”