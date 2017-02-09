George North and Dan Biggar to start for Wales against rivals England after shaking off injury

George North and Dan Biggar have shrugged off injuries to be named in Rob Howley’s Wales side to face England in the Six Nations on Saturday – but Taulupe Faletau is only named amongst the replacements.

Howley delayed the naming of his team to give North and Biggar the best chance possible of making the team, having both picked up injuries during the 33-7 win over Italy in the opening game.

The Ospreys fly-half went off at half time after taking a heavy knock to his ribs in Rome, while North stayed on for the full 80 minutes with a dead leg – even though he managed a 70-metre burst to score the final try last weekend.

That leaves Sam Davies – Biggar’s understudy – on the bench among the replacements, alongside Faletau who had been expected to start for the Welsh after returning from injury.

But it is Ross Moriarty who keeps the number eight shirt for the game at the Principality Stadium.

One player who didn’t make it is Luke Charteris, who couldn’t recover from his fractured hand in time, meaning Jake Ball continues to partner captain Alun Wyn Jones in the second row.

The only other changes to the XV sees Rob Evans and Tomas Francis come in for Nicky Smith and Samson Lee in the front row.

"There is huge excitement in the camp ahead of Saturday for what is set to be a massive Six Nations encounter," Howley said.

"We were really pleased with the result out in Rome, and are looking to build on that performance this weekend.

"Both Rob (Evans) and Tomas (Francis) made a big impact off the bench last weekend and deserve their opportunity to start.

"We have had a short turnaround, but Dan and George have worked hard with the medics and we are pleased to be able to name them."

Wales team to face England: Halfpenny, North, Davies, S Williams, L Williams, Biggar, Webb; Evans, Owens, Francis, Ball, Jones, Warburton, Tipuric, Moriarty.

Replacements: Baldwin, Smith, Lee, Hill, Faletau, G Davies, S Davies, Roberts.