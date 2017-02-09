England ask for Principality Stadium to be left open for Wales clash

England have requested the roof at the Principality Stadium be left open for Saturday's Six Nations clash with Wales.

Hosts Wales wanted to play with the Cardiff venue fully enclosed but it required agreement from the visitors.

England coach Eddie Jones kept Wales waiting until the 48-hour deadline to reveal his preference, but the Rugby Football Union has now confirmed he wants the pitch open to the elements.

Wales would have preferred the roof closed because it enhances noise levels and could therefore amplify what is already likely to be a loud and partisan Welsh crowd.

Wales beat England under a closed roof in 2013 but were beaten when it was kept open two years ago.

PA