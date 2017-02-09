Everything you need to know about Wales vs England

Wales and England head into this weekend’s Six Nations clash in Cardiff looking to maintain their 100 per cent starts to the championship after their respective victories over Italy and France last weekend.

England have held the advantage between the two sides in recent years when it comes to the Six Nations, having beaten them during last year’s Grand Slam success as well as a one-off Test in May, along with the two previous Six Nations meetings in 2014 and 2015.

However, Wales have the accolade of beating England at the 2015 Rugby World Cup that paved the way for their early exit from their home tournament.

Rob Howley’s side currently sit top of the table following their 33-7 victory in Rome last weekend.

England ensured Eddie Jones’s unbeaten run as head coach stretch to 14 matches, but they were pushed all the way by France in the 19-16 win and an improved performance is needed in order to see of Wales this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

What time does it start?

Wales vs England kicks off at 16:50 on Saturday 11 February at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC One from 16:15. Highlights will be shown on ITV at 22:20 on Sunday 12 February. You can also follow the match with The Independent’s live blog here.

Teams:

Wales: TBC

England: Brown; Nowell, Joseph, Farrell, Daly; Ford, Youngs; Marler, Hartley, Cole; Launchbury, Lawes; Itoje, Clifford, Hughes.

Replacements: George, Mullan, Sinckler, Haskell, Wood, Care, Te’o, May.

Past three meetings:

England 27 Wales 13, Old Mutual Wealth series, May 2016.

England 25 Wales 21, Six Nations, March 2016.

England 25 Wales 28, Rugby World Cup, September 2015.

Form:

Wales: LLWWWW

England: WWWWWW

Odds:

Wales to win: 17/10

England to win: 4/9

Draw: Half odds

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)