George North has been named in the Wales team for their Six Nations clash against England on Saturday after the wing recovered from a thigh injury sustained in last weekend’s victory over Italy.

In what comes as a major boost for Wales just hours before kick-off, North was named on the official teamsheet after being given up until the last minute to prove his fitness for the hotly-anticipated clash, having been named in the 23-man matchday squad on Thursday by an optimistic Rob Howley.

The Wales head coach, Howley, had concerns over both North and Dan Biggar when he named his side on Thursday, with confirmation soon coming that both would be monitored right up until game day. Both fly-half Sam Davies and wing Alex Cuthbert were kept on standby for the match, should either fall short in their recovery.

North suffered a dead leg during the second half of the victory in Rome, though that did not stop him sprinting 70m late on to score his side's third try of the match, albeit with a heavy grimace on his face the entire time. Howley confirmed afterwards that he had suffered a haematoma on the thigh, and would monitor his fitness throughout the week.

With North the bigger concern over Biggar’s rib injury, it’s been confirmed that the Northampton Saints wing will feature in Saturday evening’s encounter after Wales’ coaching staff confirmed their squad.

However, the final cut-off is an hour before kick-off, meaning Wales have until 15:50 to alter their starting line-up.

